openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@neo-one/monitor

by neo-one-suite
1.1.4 (see all)

The One for easy, fast, & fun NEO app development.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8

GitHub Stars

91

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NEO•ONE

This branch is under heavy development during our migration to N3. Please see the master-2.x branch for currently published source code.

All Contributors CircleCI codecov PRs Welcome DeepScan grade CII Best Practices

Documentation

Contributing

Welcome to the NEO•ONE community! We're always looking for more contributors and are happy to have you. Documentation on how to contribute can be found here.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Alex DiCarlo
💻 🐛 📖 🔍 👀 📢
Spencer Corwin
💻 📖 👀
Daniel Byrne
💻 📖 👀
Alex Fragapane
💻 📖 👀
Tai Ng
💻 📖
davemneo
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

NEO•ONE is MIT licensed.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial