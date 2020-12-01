openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dpl

@neneka/dplayer

by DIYgod
1.26.0-patch.0 (see all)

🍭 Wow, such a lovely HTML5 danmaku video player

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

12.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

48

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ADPlayer

DPlayer

🍭 Wow, such a lovely HTML5 danmaku video player

npm npm npm size Travis devDependency Status

Introduction

image

DPlayer is a lovely HTML5 danmaku video player to help people build video and danmaku easily.

DPlayer supports:

  • Streaming formats
  • Media formats
    • MP4 H.264
    • WebM
    • Ogg Theora Vorbis
  • Features
    • Danmaku
    • Screenshot
    • Hotkeys
    • Quality switching
    • Thumbnails
    • Subtitle

Using DPlayer on your project? Let me know!

Docs

中文文档

Thanks

Special Sponsors

Sponsors

极酷社

Contributors

Join the Discussion

Feel free to submit yours in Let me know!

Tooling

Danmaku api

Plugins

Other

  • DPlayer-Lite: lite version
  • hlsjs-p2p-engine: Let your viewers become your unlimitedly scalable CDN
  • CBPlayer: Dplayer with CDNBye P2P plugin built in, supporting HLS, MP4 and MPEG-DASH P2P streaming.
  • Feel free to submit yours in Let me know!

Who use DPlayer?

  • 学习强国: “学习强国”学习平台精心打造的手机客户端
  • 小红书: 中国最大的生活社区分享平台，同时也是发现全球好物的电商平台
  • 极客时间: 极客邦科技出品的一款 IT 内容知识服务 App
  • 嘀哩嘀哩: 兴趣使然的无名小站（D 站）
  • 银色子弹: 银色子弹，简称银弹，由多数柯南热爱者聚集在一起的组织
  • 浙江大学 CC98 论坛: 浙江大学校网内规模最大的论坛，中国各大学中较活跃的 BBS 之一
  • 纸飞机南航青年网络社区: 南京航空航天大学门户网站
  • otomads: 专注于音 MAD 的视频弹幕网站
  • Cloudreve: 基于 ThinkPHP 构建的网盘系统
  • oneindex: Onedrive Directory Index
  • Feel free to submit yours in Let me know!

DPlayer is an MIT licensed open source project and completely free to use. However, the amount of effort needed to maintain and develop new features for the project is not sustainable without proper financial backing.

One-time Donations

We accept donations through these channels:

Recurring Pledges

Recurring pledges come with exclusive perks, e.g. enabling faster GitHub response, having your name or your company logo listed in the DPlayer GitHub repository and this website.

  • Become a backer or sponsor via Patreon
  • E-mail us: i#html.love

Author

DPlayer © DIYgod, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by DIYgod with help from contributors (list).

Blog · GitHub @DIYgod · Twitter @DIYgod · Telegram Channel @awesomeDIYgod

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial