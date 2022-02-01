A basic mekko chart supernova aimed to be used in nebula.js.
import { embed } from '@nebula.js/stardust';
import mekko from '@nebula.js/sn-mekko-chart';
// 'app' is an enigma app model
const embeddable = embed(app, {
types: [{ // register the mekko chart
name: 'mekko',
load: () => Promise.resolve(mekko);
}]
});
embeddable.render({
element,
type: 'mekko',
fields: ['Region', 'Fiscal Year', '=Sum(Sales)'],
});
Requires
@nebula.js/stardust version
>=1.7.0.
If you use npm:
npm install @nebula.js/sn-mekko-chart. You can also load through the script tag directly from any of the CDNs that supports NPM packages, for example: unpkg.
In this example the first dimension (Region) is used to color each cell.
embeddable.render({
element,
type: 'mekko',
fields: ['Region', 'Fiscal Year', '=Sum(Sales)'],
properties: {
cellColor: {
mode: 'byDimension',
byDimension: { type: 'index', typeValue: 0 },
},
},
});
The API specifiction is available at Qlik Developer Portal