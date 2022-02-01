openbase logo
@nebula.js/sn-mekko-chart

by qlik-oss
1.0.5 (see all)

A mekko chart

Readme

sn-mekko-chart

A basic mekko chart supernova aimed to be used in nebula.js.

mekko chart preview


import { embed } from '@nebula.js/stardust';
import mekko from '@nebula.js/sn-mekko-chart';

// 'app' is an enigma app model
const embeddable = embed(app, {
  types: [{ // register the mekko chart
    name: 'mekko',
    load: () => Promise.resolve(mekko);
  }]
});

embeddable.render({
  element,
  type: 'mekko',
  fields: ['Region', 'Fiscal Year', '=Sum(Sales)'],
});

Requirements

Requires @nebula.js/stardust version >=1.7.0.

Installing

If you use npm: npm install @nebula.js/sn-mekko-chart. You can also load through the script tag directly from any of the CDNs that supports NPM packages, for example: unpkg.

More examples

Color by dimension

In this example the first dimension (Region) is used to color each cell.

mekko chart color by dimension

embeddable.render({
  element,
  type: 'mekko',
  fields: ['Region', 'Fiscal Year', '=Sum(Sales)'],
  properties: {
    cellColor: {
      mode: 'byDimension',
      byDimension: { type: 'index', typeValue: 0 },
    },
  },
});

API

The API specifiction is available at Qlik Developer Portal

