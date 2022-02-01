A basic mekko chart supernova aimed to be used in nebula.js.

import { embed } from '@nebula.js/stardust' ; import mekko from '@nebula.js/sn-mekko-chart' ; const embeddable = embed(app, { types : [{ name : 'mekko' , load : () => Promise .resolve(mekko); }] }); embeddable.render({ element, type : 'mekko' , fields : [ 'Region' , 'Fiscal Year' , '=Sum(Sales)' ], });

Requirements

Requires @nebula.js/stardust version >=1.7.0 .

Installing

If you use npm: npm install @nebula.js/sn-mekko-chart . You can also load through the script tag directly from any of the CDNs that supports NPM packages, for example: unpkg.

More examples

Color by dimension

In this example the first dimension (Region) is used to color each cell.

embeddable.render({ element, type : 'mekko' , fields : [ 'Region' , 'Fiscal Year' , '=Sum(Sales)' ], properties : { cellColor : { mode : 'byDimension' , byDimension : { type : 'index' , typeValue : 0 }, }, }, });

API

The API specifiction is available at Qlik Developer Portal