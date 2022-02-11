A new star on the rise

NebulaJS is a collection of JavaScript libraries, charts and CLIs that helps developers build and integrate visualizations on top of Qlik's Associative Engine. The collection is organized under the @nebula.js npm scope.

The primary package is @nebula.js/stardust which contains APIs for integrating existing visualizations into mashups, as well as APIs for building custom visualizations.

Documentation

You can find the documentation on Qlik's developer portal.

To quickly get started, check out the tutorial on how to embed visualization into your own web app.

You can also walk through the tutorial on how to build your own extension.

Explore the full stardust API reference.

Contributing

Follow the instructions in our contributing guide.

Core modules

name status description stardust Core nebula.js module

License