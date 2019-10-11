Udaru is a Policy Based Access Control (PBAC) authorization module. It supports Organizations, Teams and User entities that are used to build the access model. The policies attached to these entities define the 'Actions' that can be performed by an entity on various 'Resources'.
See the Udaru website for complete documentation on Udaru.
This repository is home to Udaru's three main modules:
|Module
|Package
|@nearform/udaru-core
|./packages/udaru-core
|@nearform/udaru-hapi-plugin (for Hapi v17 and above)
|./packages/udaru-hapi-plugin
|@nearform/udaru-hapi-16-plugin (for Hapi v16)
|./packages/udaru-hapi-16-plugin
|@nearform/udaru-hapi-server (for Hapi v16)
|./packages/udaru-hapi-server
Udaru requires an instance of Postgres (version 9.5+) to function correctly. For simplicity, a preconfigured
docker-compose file has been provided. To run:
The Authorization database, system user and initial tables can be created by executing:
npm run pg:init
Test data can be added with:
npm run pg:load-test-data
The Authorization database can be further initialized with a larger volume of data, which can be tested using autocannon bench tests in order to demonstrate the potential throughput of the authorization API.
To populate the database with volume data, execute the following command:
npm run pg:init-volume-db
All volume data sits under the organization 'CONCH' and has the following default setup:
After loading the data, the autocannon bench tests can be run by executing:
npm run bench:volume
This will run 15 second autocannon tests, which fire multiple concurrent requests at 2 frequently used endpoints. This results in the database being queried randomly across the entire set of data giving a good indication of average end-to-end latency and potential requests per second for a database containing 50K users.
As the Postgresql docker container has its 5432 port forwarded on the local machine the database can be accessed with pgAdmin.
To access the database using the pgAdmin you have to fill in also the container IP beside the database names and access credentials. The container IP can be seen with
docker ps. Use IP 127.0.0.1 and use postgres as username/password to connect to database server.
We use
postgrator for database migrations. You can find the sql files in the
database/migrations folder. To run the migrations manually:
node packages/udaru-core/database/migrate.js --version=<version>`
To get more information see Service Api documentation
The init script needs to be run in order to setup the SuperUser:
node packages/udaru-core/scripts/init
If you want to specify a better SuperUser id (default is
SuperUserId) you can prefix the script as follow:
UDARU_SERVICE_authorization_superUser_id=myComplexId12345 node packages/udaru-core/scripts/init
npm run pg:init again to reset the db.
Run the following script to load policies:
Usage:
node packages/udaru-core/scripts/loadPolicies --org=FOO policies.json
JSON structure:
{
"policies": [
{
"id": "unique-string", // <== optional
"version": "",
"name": "policy name",
"organizationId": "your_organization" // <== optional, if present will override the "--org=FOO" parameter
"statements": [
{
"Effect": "Allow/Deny",
"Action": "act",
"Resource": "res"
},
{ /*...*/ }
]
},
{ /*...*/ }
]
}
The Udaru documentation site can be found at nearform.github.io/udaru.
The Swagger API documentation gives explanations on the exposed API. The documentation can be found at nearform.github.io/udaru/swagger/.
It is also possible to access the Swagger documentation from Udaru itself. Simply start the server:
npm run start
and then go to
http://localhost:8080/documentation
The Swagger documentation also gives the ability to execute calls to the API and see their results. If you're using the test database, you can use 'ROOTid' as the required authorization parameter and 'WONKA' as the organisation.
There are three default configuration files, one per "level":
packages/udaru-core/config.js,
packages/udaru-hapi-16-plugin/config.js and
packages/udaru-server/config.js.
They are cumulative: when running udaru as a standalone server all the three files will be loaded; when using it as an Hapi plugin, plugin and core will be loaded.
This configuration is the one used in dev environment and we are quite sure the production one will be different :) To override this configuration you can:
Standalone module
const buildUdaru = require('@nearform/udaru-core')
const udaru = buildUdaru(dbPool, {
logger: {
pino: {
level: 'warn'
}
}
}})
Hapi plugin
async function () {
const server = Hapi.Server()
const UdaruPlugin = require('@nearform/udaru-hapi-plugin')
await server.register({
plugin: UdaruPlugin,
options: {dbPool, config: {
api: {
servicekeys: {
private: ['123456789']
}
}
}}})
await server.start()
return server
}
Hapi 16 plugin
const Hapi = require('hapi')
const UdaruPlugin = require('@nearform/udaru-hapi-16-plugin')
const server = new Hapi.server()
server.register({
register: UdaruPlugin,
options: {dbPool, config: {
api: {
servicekeys: {
private: ['123456789']
}
}
}}})
ENV variable override
UDARU_SERVICE_security_api_servicekeys_private_0=jerfkgfjdedfkg3j213i43u31jk2erwegjndf
To achieve this we use the
reconfig module.
Before running tests, ensure a valid Postgres database is running. The simplest way to do this is via Docker. Assuming docker is installed on your machine, in the root folder, run:
This will start a Postgres database. Running test or coverage runs will automatically populate the database with the information it needs.
docker-compose logs --tail=100 -f
To run tests:
npm run test
To lint the repository:
npm run lint
To fix (most) linting issues:
npm run lint -- --fix
To run a bench test on a given route:
npm run bench -- "METHOD swagger/route/template/path"
To create coverage reports:
npm run coverage
To populate the database with large volume of data:
npm run pg:init-volume-db
To run bench test against populated volume data (2 endpoints)
npm run bench:volume
For convenience, you can load the volume db and run the bench tests with the single command.
npm run bench:load-volume
This command will:
Udaru has been thoroughly evaluated against SQL injection, a detailed description of this can be found in the SQL Injection document.
To automatically run sqlmap injection tests run:
npm run test:security
Python 2.x installed in your path.
These tests are not included in the main test suite. The security test spawns a hapi.js server exposing the Udaru routes. It only needs the DB to be running and being initialized with data.
The injection tests can be configured in the sqlmap config. A few output configuration changes that can be made:
level can be set to 5 for more aggressive testing
risk can be set to 3 for more testing options. Note: this level might alter the DB data
verbose can be set to level 1-5. Level 1 displays info about the injections tried
See the sqlmap repository for more details.
Also, Udaru, has some additional security related (penetration) testing available through npm commands based on OWASP Zed Attack Proxy. End results of the scans are stored as HTML reports in the Udaru documentation and should be reviewed manually post execution.
Note: before running this, make sure you have a Docker installed and the weekly Zed Attack proxy might take quite a bit to download (1,5GB + in size). Also note that the API scan is very thorough, extensive and takes quite some time to complete (45+ mins).
To run the baseline scan:
npm run test:security:pentest:baseline
To run the API attack scan:
npm run test:security:pentest:api
To run both:
npm run test:security:pentest
Copyright nearForm Ltd 2017-2018. Licensed under MIT license.