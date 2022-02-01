Clinic.js Flame

Programmable interface to Clinic.js Flame. Learn more about Clinic.js: https://clinicjs.org/

Installation

npm i -S @ clinic / flame

Supported node versions

Node.js 12 and above

Example

const ClinicFlame = require ( '@clinic/flame' ) const flame = new ClinicFlame() flame.collect([ 'node' , './path-to-script.js' ], function ( err, filepath ) { if (err) throw err flame.visualize(filepath, filepath + '.html' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err }) })

Documentation

const ClinicFlame = require ( '@clinic/flame' ) const flame = new ClinicFlame()

new ClinicFlame([settings])

settings <Object> detectPort <boolean> Default : false debug <boolean> If set to true, the generated html will not be minified. Default : false dest <String> The folder where the collected data is stored. Default : '.' kernelTracing <boolean> If set to true, it will use linux_perf to profile the application. (available only on linux) Default : false



Starts a process by using 0x

0x will produce a file in the current working directory, with the process PID in its filename. The filepath relative to the current working directory will be the value in the callback.

stdout , stderr , and stdin will be relayed to the calling process. As will the SIGINT event.

Will consume the datafile specified by dataFilename , this datafile will be produced by the sampler using flame.collect .

flame.visualize will then output a standalone HTML file to outputFilename . When completed the callback will be called with no extra arguments, except a possible error.

License

MIT