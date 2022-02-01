Programmable interface to Clinic.js Flame. Learn more about Clinic.js: https://clinicjs.org/
npm i -S @clinic/flame
const ClinicFlame = require('@clinic/flame')
const flame = new ClinicFlame()
flame.collect(['node', './path-to-script.js'], function (err, filepath) {
if (err) throw err
flame.visualize(filepath, filepath + '.html', function (err) {
if (err) throw err
})
})
const ClinicFlame = require('@clinic/flame')
const flame = new ClinicFlame()
<Object>
<boolean> Default: false
<boolean> If set to true, the generated html will not be minified.
Default: false
<String> The folder where the collected data is stored.
Default: '.'
<boolean> If set to true, it will use
linux_perf to profile the application.
(available only on linux) Default: false
flame.collect(args, callback)
Starts a process by using 0x
0x will produce a file in the current working directory, with the process PID in its filename. The filepath relative to the current working directory will be the value in the callback.
stdout,
stderr, and
stdin will be relayed to the calling process. As will
the
SIGINT event.
flame.visualize(dataFilename, outputFilename, callback)
Will consume the datafile specified by
dataFilename, this datafile will be
produced by the sampler using
flame.collect.
flame.visualize will then output a standalone HTML file to
outputFilename.
When completed the
callback will be called with no extra arguments, except a
possible error.