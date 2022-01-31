Clinic.js Doctor

Programmable interface to Clinic.js Doctor. Learn more about Clinic.js: https://clinicjs.org/

Installation

npm i -S @clinic/doctor

Supported node versions

Node.js 12.13.0 and above

Example

const ClinicDoctor = require ( '@clinic/doctor' ) const doctor = new ClinicDoctor() doctor.collect([ 'node' , './path-to-script.js' ], function ( err, filepath ) { if (err) throw err doctor.visualize(filepath, filepath + '.html' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err }); })

You can find examples in node-clinic-doctor-examples

Documentation

const ClinicDoctor = require ( '@clinic/doctor' ) const doctor = new ClinicDoctor()

new ClinicDoctor([settings])

settings <Object> sampleInterval <Number> Time between each sample in milliseconds. Default : 10 detectPort <boolean> Default : false dest <String> The folder where the collected data is stored. Default : '.' debug <boolean> If set to true, the generated html will not be minified. Default : false collectDelay <Number> Default : 0



Starts a process by using:

const { spawn } = require ( 'child_process' ) spawn(args[ 0 ], [ '-r' , 'sampler.js' ].concat(args.slice( 1 )))

The injected sampler will produce a file in the current working directory, with the process PID in its filename. The filepath relative to the current working directory will be the value in the callback.

stdout, stderr, and stdin will be relayed to the calling process. As will the SIGINT event.

Will consume the datafile specified by dataFilename , this datafile will be produced by the sampler using doctor.collect .

doctor.visualize will then output a standalone HTML file to outputFilename . When completed the callback will be called with no extra arguments, except a possible error.

License

MIT