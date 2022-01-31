Programmable interface to Clinic.js Doctor. Learn more about Clinic.js: https://clinicjs.org/
npm i -S @clinic/doctor
const ClinicDoctor = require('@clinic/doctor')
const doctor = new ClinicDoctor()
doctor.collect(['node', './path-to-script.js'], function (err, filepath) {
if (err) throw err
doctor.visualize(filepath, filepath + '.html', function (err) {
if (err) throw err
});
})
You can find examples in node-clinic-doctor-examples
const ClinicDoctor = require('@clinic/doctor')
const doctor = new ClinicDoctor()
<Object>
<Number> Time between each sample in milliseconds.
Default: 10
<boolean> Default: false
<String> The folder where the collected data is stored. Default: '.'
<boolean> If set to true, the generated html will not be minified.
Default: false
<Number> Default: 0
doctor.collect(args, callback)
Starts a process by using:
const { spawn } = require('child_process')
spawn(args[0], ['-r', 'sampler.js'].concat(args.slice(1)))
The injected sampler will produce a file in the current working directory, with the process PID in its filename. The filepath relative to the current working directory will be the value in the callback.
stdout, stderr, and stdin will be relayed to the calling process. As will the
SIGINT event.
doctor.visualize(dataFilename, outputFilename, callback)
Will consume the datafile specified by
dataFilename, this datafile will be
produced by the sampler using
doctor.collect.
doctor.visualize will then output a standalone HTML file to
outputFilename.
When completed the
callback will be called with no extra arguments, except a
possible error.