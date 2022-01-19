Clinic.js Bubbleprof

Programmable interface to Clinic.js Bubbleprof. Learn more about Clinic.js: https://clinicjs.org/

Installation

npm i -S @clinic/bubbleprof

Supported node versions

Node.js 12 and above

Example

const ClinicBubbleprof = require ( '@clinic/bubbleprof' ) const bubbleprof = new ClinicBubbleprof() bubbleprof.collect([ 'node' , './path-to-script.js' ], function ( err, filepath ) { if (err) throw err bubbleprof.visualize(filepath, filepath + '.html' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err }) })

To get started with Clinic.js Bubbleprof you might want to take a look at the examples repo.

Documentation

const ClinicBubbleprof = require ( '@clinic/bubbleprof' ) const bubbleprof = new ClinicBubbleprof()

new ClinicBubbleprof([settings])

settings <Object> detectPort <boolean> Default : false debug <boolean> If set to true, the generated html will not be minified. Default : false dest <String> The folder where the collected data is stored. Default : '.'



Starts a process by using:

const { spawn } = require ( 'child_process' ) spawn(args[ 0 ], [ '-r' , 'sampler.js' ].concat(args.slice( 1 )))

The injected sampler will produce a file in the current working directory, with the process PID in its filename. The filepath relative to the current working directory will be the value in the callback.

stdout, stderr, and stdin will be relayed to the calling process. As will the SIGINT event.

Will consume the data file specified by dataFilename , this data file will be produced by the sampler using bubbleprof.collect .

bubbleprof.visualize will then output a standalone HTML file to outputFilename . When completed the callback will be called with no extra arguments, except a possible error.

License

MIT