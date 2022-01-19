openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@nearform/bubbleprof

by nearform
7.0.1 (see all)

Programmable interface to `clinic bubbleprof`

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.6K

GitHub Stars

78

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

24

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Package no longer supported. Contact Support at https://www.npmjs.com/support for more info.

Readme

Clinic.js Bubbleprof

Greenkeeper badge npm version Stability Stable Github Actions build status Downloads Code style

Programmable interface to Clinic.js Bubbleprof. Learn more about Clinic.js: https://clinicjs.org/

Screenshot

Installation

npm i -S @clinic/bubbleprof

Supported node versions

  • Node.js 12 and above

Example

const ClinicBubbleprof = require('@clinic/bubbleprof')
const bubbleprof = new ClinicBubbleprof()

bubbleprof.collect(['node', './path-to-script.js'], function (err, filepath) {
  if (err) throw err

  bubbleprof.visualize(filepath, filepath + '.html', function (err) {
    if (err) throw err
  })
})

To get started with Clinic.js Bubbleprof you might want to take a look at the examples repo.

Documentation

const ClinicBubbleprof = require('@clinic/bubbleprof')
const bubbleprof = new ClinicBubbleprof()

new ClinicBubbleprof([settings])

  • settings <Object>
    • detectPort <boolean> Default: false
    • debug <boolean> If set to true, the generated html will not be minified. Default: false
    • dest <String> The folder where the collected data is stored. Default: '.'

bubbleprof.collect(args, callback)

Starts a process by using:

const { spawn } = require('child_process')
spawn(args[0], ['-r', 'sampler.js'].concat(args.slice(1)))

The injected sampler will produce a file in the current working directory, with the process PID in its filename. The filepath relative to the current working directory will be the value in the callback.

stdout, stderr, and stdin will be relayed to the calling process. As will the SIGINT event.

bubbleprof.visualize(dataFilename, outputFilename, callback)

Will consume the data file specified by dataFilename, this data file will be produced by the sampler using bubbleprof.collect.

bubbleprof.visualize will then output a standalone HTML file to outputFilename. When completed the callback will be called with no extra arguments, except a possible error.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial