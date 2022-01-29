🔥 single-command flamegraph profiling 🔥
Discover the bottlenecks and hot paths in your code, with flamegraphs.
0x can profile and generate an interactive flamegraph for a Node process with a single command,
on any platform which Node runs on (macOs, Linux, Windows, Android...).
Older versions of Node are supported via previous 0x versions:
|0x
|Node
|macOS/SmartOS
|Linux
|Windows
|v4
|v8.5.0+
|☑️
|☑️
|☑️
|v3
|v6 – v8.4.0
|☑️
|☑️
|⤬
|v2
|v4
|☑️
|☑️
|⤬
An example interactive flamegraph can be viewed at http://davidmarkclements.github.io/0x-demo/
npm install -g 0x
Use
0x to run a script:
0x my-app.js
Immediately open the flamegraph in the browser:
0x -o my-app.js
Automatically execute profiling command against the first port opened by profiled process:
0x -P 'autocannon localhost:$PORT' my-app.js
Use a custom node executable:
0x -- /path/to/node my-app.js
Pass custom arguments to node:
0x -- node --zero-fill-buffers my-app.js
When ready to generate a flamegraph, send a SIGINT.
The simplest way to do this is pressing CTRL+C.
When
0x catches the SIGINT, it process the stacks and
generates a profile folder (
<pid>.0x), containing
flamegraph.html.
The
flamegraph.html file contains the 0x UI, which is explained in
docs/ui.md.
A lightweight, production server friendly, approach to generating a flamegraph is described in docs/production-servers.md.
By default, a Profile Folder will be created and named after the PID, e.g.
3866.0x (we can set this name manually using the
--output-dir flag).
The Profile Folder is explained in more detail in docs/profile-folder.md
Clone this repo, run
npm i -g and from the repo root run
0x examples/rest-api
In another tab run
npm run stress-rest-example
To put some load on the rest server, once that's done use ctrl + c to kill the server.
Print usage info.
Open the flamegraph in the browser using
open or
xdg-open (see
https://www.npmjs.com/package/open for details).
Run a given command and then generate the flamegraph.
The command as specified has access to a
$PORT variable.
The
$PORT variable is set according to the first port that
profiled process opens.
For instance, here's an example of using autocannon to load-test the process:
0x -P 'autocannon localhost:$PORT' app.js
When the load-test completes, the profiled processed will be sent a SIGINT and the flamegraph will be automatically generated.
Remember to use single quotes to avoid bash interpolation,
or else escape variable (e.g.
0x -P "autocannon localhost:$PORT" app.js
won't work wheras
0x -P "autocannon localhost:\$PORT" app.js will).
Note: On Windows interpolation usually occurs with
%PORT%, however
in this case the dollar-prefix
$PORT is the correct syntax
(because the interpolation is not shell based).
Default: ''
The name of the HTML file, without the .html extension
Can be set to - to write HTML to STDOUT (note
due to the nature of CLI argument parsing, this must be set using
=,
e.g.
--name=-).
If either this flag or
--output-html-file is set to
-
then the HTML will go to STDOUT.
Default: flamegraph
Set the title to display in the flamegraph UI.
Default: the command that 0x ran to start the process
Specify artifact output directory. This can be specified in template
form with possible variables being
{pid},
{timestamp},
{name}
(based on the
--name flag) and
{outputDir}(variables
must be specified without whitespace, e.g.
{ pid } is not supported).
Default:
{pid}.0x
Specify destination of the generated flamegraph HTML file.
This can be specified in template form with possible variables
being
{pid},
{timestamp},
{name} (based on the
--name flag) and
{outputDir} (variables must be specified without whitespace,
e.g.
{ pid } is not supported). It can also be set to
- to
send the HTML output to STDOUT (note
due to the nature of CLI argument parsing, this must be set using
=,
e.g.
--output-html=-).
If either this flag or
--name is set to
-
then the HTML will go to STDOUT.
Default:
{outputDir}/{name}.html
Use an OS kernel tracing tool (perf on Linux or dtrace on macOS and SmartOS). This will capture native stack frames (C++ modules and Libuv I/O), but may result in missing stacks on Node 8.
See docs/kernel-tracing.md for more information.
Default: false
Limit output, the only output will be fatal errors or
the path to the
flamegraph.html upon successful generation.
Default: false
Suppress all output, except fatal errors.
Default: false
Don't generate the flamegraph, only create the Profile Folder, with relevant outputs.
Default: false
Supply a path to a profile folder to build or rebuild visualization from original stacks.
Default: undefined
Show output from DTrace or perf(1) tools.
Default: false
Save the intermediate tree representation of captured trace output to a JSON file.
Default: false
0x can also be required as a Node module and scripted:
const zeroEks = require('0x')
const path = require('path')
async function capture () {
const opts = {
argv: [path.join(__dirname, 'my-app.js'), '--my-flag', '"value for my flag"'],
workingDir: __dirname
}
try {
const file = await zeroEks(opts)
console.log(`flamegraph in ${file}`)
} catch (e) {
console.error(e)
}
}
capture()
The Programmatic API is detailed in docs/api.md.
Very complex applications with lots of stacks may hit memory issues.
The
--stack-size flag can be used to set the memory to the maximum 8GB
in order to work around this when profiling:
node --stack-size=8024 $(which 0x) my-app.js
There may still be a problem opening the flamegraph in Chrome. The same work
around can be used by opening Chrome from the command line (platform dependent)
and nesting the
--stack-size flag within the
--js-flags flag:
--js-flags="--stack-size 8024".
DEBUG=0x* 0x my-app.js
