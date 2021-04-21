openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
id

@ncwidgets/id

by Derek Nguyen
0.9.0 (see all)

A collection of custom widgets for netlify-cms

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

616

GitHub Stars

76

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ID Widget for NetlifyCMS

A widget for netlify-cms to generate ID for items in a list, or entries of a folder collection.

⚠ Unstable: Under active development

Installation

npm i @ncwidgets/id

Demo

In the demo below, the categories field is loaded from a file collection.

Live demo

Register

import cms from 'netlify-cms-app'
import { Widget as IdWidget } from '@ncwidgets/id'

cms.registerWidget(IdWidget)

cms.init()

How to use

Example config

collections:
  - label: Posts
    label_singular: Post
    name: posts
    folder: _posts
    create: true
    fields:
      - label: ID
        name: id

        # Default widget name
        widget: ncw-id
        
        # <Optional> If specified, add a prefix, i.e post-dnfuHvOhP
        prefix: post

        # <Optional> If `true`, add timestamp, i.e post-1588747959991-dnfuHvOhP
        # This can be used to sort collection by creation time
        timestamp: false

        # <Optional> Hide the widget from UI
        # Beware: We literally add `display: none` to the DOM node wrapping the input. It will break if netlifyCMS's editor pane structure changes.
        hidden: false

Contribute

Found a bug or a missing feature? Please feel free to send over a PR, or open an issue with the bug or enhancement tag.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial