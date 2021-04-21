A widget for netlify-cms to generate ID for items in a list, or entries of a folder collection.
⚠ Unstable: Under active development
npm i @ncwidgets/id
In the demo below, the
categories field is loaded from a file collection.
import cms from 'netlify-cms-app'
import { Widget as IdWidget } from '@ncwidgets/id'
cms.registerWidget(IdWidget)
cms.init()
collections:
- label: Posts
label_singular: Post
name: posts
folder: _posts
create: true
fields:
- label: ID
name: id
# Default widget name
widget: ncw-id
# <Optional> If specified, add a prefix, i.e post-dnfuHvOhP
prefix: post
# <Optional> If `true`, add timestamp, i.e post-1588747959991-dnfuHvOhP
# This can be used to sort collection by creation time
timestamp: false
# <Optional> Hide the widget from UI
# Beware: We literally add `display: none` to the DOM node wrapping the input. It will break if netlifyCMS's editor pane structure changes.
hidden: false
Found a bug or a missing feature? Please feel free to send over a PR, or open an issue with the
bug or
enhancement tag.