ID Widget for NetlifyCMS

A widget for netlify-cms to generate ID for items in a list, or entries of a folder collection.

⚠ Unstable: Under active development

Installation

npm i @ ncwidgets / id

Demo

In the demo below, the categories field is loaded from a file collection.

Live demo

Register

import cms from 'netlify-cms-app' import { Widget as IdWidget } from '@ncwidgets/id' cms.registerWidget(IdWidget) cms.init()

How to use

Example config

collections: - label: Posts label_singular: Post name: posts folder: _posts create: true fields: - label: ID name: id widget: ncw-id prefix: post timestamp: false hidden: false

Contribute