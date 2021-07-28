Popover Component for Angular

Demo | StackBlitz Template | Development App

Installation

sat-popover has a peer dependency on the Angular CDK to leverage its overlay API.

npm install --save @ncstate/sat-popover @angular/cdk

If you want the popover animations to work, you must include BrowserAnimationsModule in your app.

import { BrowserAnimationsModule } from '@angular/platform-browser/animations' ; ({ ... imports: [ BrowserAnimationsModule ], ... }) export class AppModule { }

If you prefer to not have animations, you can include NoopAnimationsModule .

import { NoopAnimationsModule } from '@angular/platform-browser/animations' ; ({ ... imports: [ NoopAnimationsModule ], ... }) export class AppModule { }

Finally, import the SatPopoverModule to provide the necessary components and directives.

import { SatPopoverModule } from '@ncstate/sat-popover' ; ({ ... imports: [ SatPopoverModule ], ... }) export class AppModule { }

Usage

Getting started

Wrap any component you want to display in a popover with an <sat-popover> component.

< sat-popover > < app-contact-overview [ contact ]= "myContact" > </ app-contact-overview > </ sat-popover >

Next, apply the satPopoverAnchor directive to the element you wish to be the popover anchor and pass the <sat-popover> component as an argument to the satPopoverAnchor directive.

< button [ satPopoverAnchor ]= "popover" ( click )= "popover.toggle()" > See Contact Details </ button > < sat-popover # popover hasBackdrop > < app-contact-overview [ contact ]= "myContact" > </ app-contact-overview > </ sat-popover >

Note: hasBackdrop is explained below

Alternatively, supply an anchor element to the popover.

< button satPopoverAnchor # anchor = "satPopoverAnchor" ( click )= "anchor.popover.toggle()" > See Contact Details </ button > < sat-popover [ anchor ]= "anchor" hasBackdrop > < app-contact-overview [ contact ]= "myContact" > </ app-contact-overview > </ sat-popover >

Alignment

By default, the popover will appear centered over the anchor. If you instead want the popover to appear below the anchor:

< sat-popover verticalAlign = "below" > </ sat-popover >

You can use the following to align the popover around the anchor:

Input Type Default horizontalAlign 'before' | 'start' | 'center' | 'end' | 'after' 'center' verticalAlign 'above' | 'start' | 'center' | 'end' | 'below' 'center'

For convenience, you can also use xAlign and yAlign as shorthand for horizontalAlign and verticalAlign , respectively.

By default, if the popover cannot fully fit within the viewport, it will use a fallback alignment. You can use forceAlignment to ensure that the popover always displays with the alignment you've specified.

< sat-popover verticalAlign = "below" forceAlignment > </ sat-popover >

Also by default, as the user scrolls or changes the viewport size, the popover will attempt to stay within the viewport by using a fallback position (provided forceAlignment is not set). You can use lockAlignment to ensure the popover does not change its alignment once opened.

< sat-popover lockAlignment > </ sat-popover >

Opening and closing

You are in full control of when the popover opens and closes. You can hook into any event or trigger that fits your application's needs.

SatPopover has the following methods and outputs

Method Description open Open the popover. close Close the popover. Optionally takes a value. toggle Toggle the popover open or closed. isOpen Get whether the popover is presently open. realign Realign the popover to the anchor.

Output Description opened Emits when the popover is opened. closed Emits when the popover is closed. afterOpen Emits when the popover has finished opening. afterClose Emits when the popover has finished closing. backdropClicked Emits when the popover's backdrop (if enabled) is clicked. overlayKeydown Emits when a keydown event is targeted to this popover's overlay.

SatPopoverAnchor has the following properties

Property Description popover A handle to the associated popover. satPopoverAnchor (setter) An @Input() for setting the associated popover. elementRef The ElementRef for with the anchor. viewContainerRef The ViewContainerRef for the anchor.

Focus behavior

By default, the popover will apply focus to the first tabbable element when opened and trap focus within the popover until closed. If the popover does not contain any focusable elements, focus will remain on the most recently focused element.

You can target a different element for initial focus using the cdkFocusInitial attribute.

To prevent focus from automatically moving into the popover, you can set the autoFocus property to false .

< sat-popover [ autoFocus ]= "false" > </ sat-popover >

Once the popover is closed, focus will return to the most recently focused element prior to opening the popover. To disable this, you can set the restoreFocus property to false .

< sat-popover [ restoreFocus ]= "false" > </ sat-popover >

Alternatively the open method supports an optional SatPopoverOpenOptions object where autoFocus and restoreFocus options can be set while opening the popover. Note that these options do no take precendence over the component inputs. For example, if restoreFocus is set to false either in the open options or via the component input, focus will not be restored.

< button ( click )= "popover.open({ restoreFocus: false })" > Open </ button >

Backdrop

You can add a fullscreen backdrop that appears behind the popover when it is open. It prevents interaction with the rest of the application and will automatically close the popover when clicked. To add it to your popover, use hasBackdrop .

< sat-popover # myBlockingPopover hasBackdrop > </ sat-popover >

If used, the default backdrop will be transparent. You can add any custom backdrop class with backdropClass .

< sat-popover # myBlockingPopover hasBackdrop backdropClass = "app-fancy-backdrop" > </ sat-popover >

Note: if you plan on using mouseenter and mouseleave events to open and close your popover, keep in mind that a backdrop will block pointer events once it is open, immediately triggering a mouseleave event.

Overlay panel

You can add custom css classes to the overlay panel that wraps the popover.

< sat-popover panelClass = "app-fancy-panel" > </ sat-popover >

Interactive closing

If your popover has a backdrop, it will automatically close when clicked. The popover will also automatically close when esc is pressed. These two behaviors are wrapped in the interactiveClose property, which defaults to true . Set interactiveClose to false to prevent the popover from automatically closing on these user interactions.

< sat-popover hasBackdrop [ interactiveClose ]= "false" > </ sat-popover >

If you wish to only disable the automatic esc behavior, you must disable all interactive close options and then manually react to backdropClicked events.

< sat-popover # p hasBackdrop [ interactiveClose ]= "false" ( backdropClicked )= "p.close()" > </ sat-popover >

Scrolling

By default, when a popover is open and the user scrolls the container, the popover will reposition itself to stay attached to its anchor. You can adjust this behavior with scrollStrategy .

< sat-popover # importantPopover scrollStrategy = "block" > </ sat-popover >

Strategy Description 'noop' Don't update position. 'block' Block page scrolling while open. 'reposition' Reposition the popover on scroll (default). 'close' Close the popover on scroll.

Note: if your popover fails to stay anchored with the reposition strategy, you may need to add the cdkScrollable directive to your scrolling container. This will ensure scroll events are dispatched to the popover's positioning service.

Animations

By default, the opening and closing animations of a popover are quick with a simple easing curve. You can modify these animation curves using openTransition and closeTransition .

< sat-popover # mySlowPopover openTransition = "1000ms ease-out" closeTransition = "100ms ease-in" > </ sat-popover >

You can also modify the default transition globally by adding a custom value to the DEFAULT_TRANSITION provider.

import { SatPopoverModule, DEFAULT_TRANSITION } from '@ncstate/sat-popover' ; ({ ... imports: [ SatPopoverModule ], providers: [ { provide: DEFAULT_TRANSITION, useValue: '300ms ease' } ] ... }) export class AppModule { }

Additionally you can modify the scale values for the opening ( startAtScale ) and closing ( endAtScale ) animations.

< sat-popover # mySubtlePopover openAnimationStartAtScale = "0.95" closeAnimationEndAtScale = "0.95" > </ sat-popover >

Styles

The <sat-popover> component only provides styles to affect its own transform origin. It is the responsibility of the elements you project inside the popover to style themselves. This includes background color, box shadows, margin offsets, etc.

Add-on behaviors

Hover

The SatPopoverHoverDirective is available as a way to automatically add hover logic to your anchor with an optional delay. The SatPopoverHoverDirective must be used in conjunction with SatPopoverAnchor .

< div satPopoverAnchor [ satPopoverHover ]= "1000" > Hover to show tooltip after 1 second </ div >