@naturalcycles/google-cloud-logging-winston

Google Cloud Node.js Client Libraries

Node.js idiomatic client libraries for Google Cloud Platform services.

Libraries are available on GitHub and npm for developing Node.js applications that interact with individual Google Cloud services:

If the service is not listed above, google-api-nodejs-client interfaces with additional Google Cloud APIs using a legacy REST interface.

When building Node.js applications, preference should be given to the libraries listed in the table.

Enabling APIs

Before you can interact with a given Google Cloud Service, you must enable its API.

Links are available for enabling APIs in the table at the beginning of this document, and in each libraries README.md.

Authentication

Download your Service Account Credentials JSON file

To use Application Default Credentials, You first need to download a set of JSON credentials for your project. Go to APIs & Auth > Credentials in the Google Developers Console and select Service account from the Add credentials dropdown.

This file is your only copy of these credentials. It should never be committed with your source code, and should be stored securely.

Once downloaded, store the path to this file in the GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS environment variable.

Other Authentication Methods

Other authentication methods are outlined in the README for google-auth-library-nodejs, which is the authentication library used by all Google Cloud Node.js clients.

Example Applications

nodejs-getting-started - A sample and tutorial that demonstrates how to build a complete web application using Cloud Datastore, Cloud Storage, and Cloud Pub/Sub and deploy it to Google App Engine or Google Compute Engine.

gcloud-node-todos - A TodoMVC backend using google-cloud-node and Datastore.

gitnpm - Easily lookup an npm package's GitHub repo using google-cloud-node and Google App Engine.

gcloud-kvstore - Use Datastore as a simple key-value store.

hya-wave - Cloud-based web sample editor. Part of the hya-io family of products.

gstore-node - Google Datastore Entities Modeling library.

gstore-api - REST API builder for Google Datastore Entities.

Supported Node.js Versions

Our client libraries follow the Node.js release schedule. Libraries are compatible with all current active and maintenance versions of Node.js.

Client libraries targetting some end-of-life versions of Node.js are available, and can be installed via npm dist-tags. The dist-tags follow the naming convention legacy-(version) .

Legacy Node.js versions are supported as a best effort:

Legacy versions will not be tested in continuous integration.

Some security patches may not be able to be backported.

Dependencies will not be kept up-to-date, and features will not be backported.

legacy-8 : install client libraries from this dist-tag for versions compatible with Node.js 8.

Versioning

Our libraries follow Semantic Versioning.

Please note it is currently under active development. Any release versioned 0.x.y is subject to backwards-incompatible changes at any time.

Stable: Libraries defined at the Stable quality level are stable. The code surface will not change in backwards-incompatible ways unless absolutely necessary (e.g. because of critical security issues) or with an extensive deprecation period. Issues and requests against Stable libraries are addressed with the highest priority.

Preview: Libraries defined at the preview quality level are still a work-in-progress and are more likely to get backwards-incompatible updates.

Contributing

Contributions to this library are always welcome and highly encouraged.

See CONTRIBUTING for more information on how to get started.

License

Apache 2.0 - See LICENSE for more information.