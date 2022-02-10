If your project is using
react and
react-dom version
16.8.4 or higher:
# npm
npm i --save @naturacosmeticos/natds-web
# yarn
yarn add @naturacosmeticos/natds-web
The
natds-web package includes style tokens
Need more info about this package? Please refer to natds-web Documentation
Troubles? Please refer to the Troubleshooting Guide of this package.
Check our Design System Storybook for all React components.
Install our style tokens separately. Please check
natds-themes docs for more info.
You can also install icons separately. Please check
natds-icons docs for more info.
To contribute, please check our Contributing guidelines.