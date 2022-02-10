openbase logo
@naturacosmeticos/natds-styles

by natura-cosmeticos
3.4.1 (see all)

React components library by Natura & Co. Design System

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

526

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Natura Design System

lerna semantic-release Known Vulnerabilities

How to install

If your project is using react and react-dom version 16.8.4 or higher:

# npm
npm i --save @naturacosmeticos/natds-web

# yarn
yarn add @naturacosmeticos/natds-web

The natds-web package includes style tokens

Need more info about this package? Please refer to natds-web Documentation

Troubles? Please refer to the Troubleshooting Guide of this package.

How to use

Check our Design System Storybook for all React components.

Not a React-based project?

Install our style tokens separately. Please check natds-themes docs for more info.

You can also install icons separately. Please check natds-icons docs for more info.

How to contribute

To contribute, please check our Contributing guidelines.

