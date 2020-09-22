NativeScript Secure Storage plugin

Installation

From the command prompt go to your app's root folder and execute:

NativeScript 7 and later

tns plugin add @ nativescript / secure - storage

Before NativeScript 7

tns plugin add nativescript-secure- storage

Demo app

Want to dive in quickly? Check out the demo! Otherwise, continue reading.

You can run the demo app from the root of the project by typing npm run demo.ios.device .

PRO TIP: Want to store objects instead of strings? Use JSON.stringify with set and JSON.parse with get .

API

set | setSync

"In order to GET something you first need to SET it." -- Eddy Verbruggen

JavaScript

var SecureStorage = require ( "nativescript-secure-storage" ).SecureStorage; var secureStorage = new SecureStorage(); secureStorage.set({ key : "foo" , value : "I was set at " + new Date () }).then( function ( success ) { console .log( "Successfully set a value? " + success); } ); var success = secureStorage.setSync({ key : "foo" , value : "I was set at " + new Date () });

TypeScript

import { SecureStorage } from "nativescript-secure-storage" ; let secureStorage = new SecureStorage(); secureStorage.set({ key: "foo" , value: "I was set at " + new Date () }).then( success => console .log( "Successfully set a value? " + success)); const success = secureStorage.setSync({ key: "foo" , value: "I was set at " + new Date () });

get | getSync

Will return null if not found.

JavaScript

secureStorage.get({ key : "foo" }).then( function ( value ) { console .log( "Got value: " + value); } ); var value = secureStorage.getSync({ key : "foo" });

TypeScript

secureStorage.get({ key: "foo" }).then( value => console .log( "Got value: " + value)); const value = secureStorage.getSync({ key: "foo" });

remove | removeSync

JavaScript

secureStorage.remove({ key : "foo" }).then( function ( success ) { console .log( "Removed value? " + success); } ); var success = secureStorage.removeSync({ key : "foo" });

TypeScript

secureStorage.remove({ key: "foo" }).then( success => console .log( "Successfully removed a value? " + success)); const success = secureStorage.removeSync({ key: "foo" });

removeAll | removeAllSync

JavaScript

secureStorage.removeAll().then( function ( success ) { console .log( "Removed value? " + success); } ); var success = secureStorage.removeAllSync();

TypeScript

secureStorage.removeAll().then( success => console .log( "Successfully removed a value? " + success)); const success = secureStorage.removeAllSync();

clearAllOnFirstRun | clearAllOnFirstRunSync

These functions can be used if you want to clear data when your app is reinstalled.

This is only really useful on iOS because if you write something (through this plugin) to the Keychain, this data won't be removed when the app is uninstalled. So the next time the same app is installed, it will find the data in the keychain.

So if you want to clear 'lingering' data from a previous install, make sure you run one of these methods before using other methods this plugin provides.

JavaScript

secureStorage.clearAllOnFirstRun().then( function ( success ) { console .log(success ? "Successfully removed all data on the first run" : "Data not removed because this is not the first run" ); } ); var success = secureStorage.clearAllOnFirstRunSync();

TypeScript

secureStorage.clearAllOnFirstRun().then( success => { console .log(success ? "Successfully removed all data on the first run" : "Data not removed because this is not the first run" ); }); const success = secureStorage.clearAllOnFirstRunSync();

isFirstRun | isFirstRunSync

As a bonus, you can piggyback the 'first run' mechanism to do anything you want when the plugin detects this is the first run (after an install or install-delete-reinstall).

TypeScript

if (secureStorage.isFirstRunSync()) { } secureStorage.isFirstRun().then( isFirst => { });

Usage with Angular

In your view:

< Button text = "set secure value" ( tap )= "setSecureValue()" > </ Button >

In your @Component :

import { SecureStorage } from "nativescript-secure-storage" ; export class MyComponent { secureStorage = new SecureStorage(); setSecureValue() { this .secureStorage.set({ key: 'myKey' , value: 'my value' }).then( success => { console .log(success)}); } }

iOS Security++

By default the plugin uses kSecAttrAccessibleAlwaysThisDeviceOnly access control to the keychain. This means that the keychain value can be accessed even if the device is locked. If you want to enhance security and you do not need background access, or if you want to allow the value to be backed up and migrated to another device, you can use any of keys defined here and pass it when you create an instance of SecureStorage , for example

declare const kSecAttrAccessibleWhenUnlockedThisDeviceOnly; const secureStorage = new SecureStorage(kSecAttrAccessibleWhenUnlockedThisDeviceOnly);

iOS Simulator

Currently this plugin defaults to using NSUserDefaults on iOS Simulators. You can change this behaviour by providing disableFallbackToUserDefaults to the constructor of SecureStorage . This then uses the keychain instead of NSUserDefaults on simulators.

If you're running into issues similar to issue_10, consider using the default behaviour again.

Credits