This repository contains schematics for generating components in NativeScript Angular apps using the Angular CLI.
You should be using
@angular/cli@9.1.0 or newer.
npm i -g @angular/cli
npm i -g @nativescript/schematics
To generate new NativeScript Angular project, you can use
ng new with
@nativescript/schematics specified as the schematics collection.
ng new --collection=@nativescript/schematics my-mobile-app
You can specify the following options when generating new applications:
|Option
|Description
|Default
|prefix
|The prefix to apply to generated selectors.
app
|theme
|Specifies whether the {N} css theme should be included.
true
|style
|Specifies whether the app should use 'css' or 'scss' files for styling.
css
|webpack
|Specifies whether the app will be ready for building with webpack.
true
ng new --collection=@nativescript/schematics my-shared-app --shared
You can specify the following options when generating new applications:
|Option
|Description
|Default
|sourceDir
|The name of the source directory.
src
|prefix
|The prefix to apply to generated selectors.
app
|theme
|Specifies whether the {N} css theme should be included.
true
|style
|Specifies whether the app should use 'css' or 'scss' files for styling.
css
|sample
|Generates an eagerly loaded module and master-detail navigation.
false
@nativescript/schematics in an existing project
You need to add an
angular.json configuration file to your NativeScript project root directory. That will allow you to use Angular CLI for generating components.
{
"$schema": "./node_modules/@angular/cli/lib/config/schema.json",
"version": 1,
"newProjectRoot": "projects",
"cli": {
"defaultCollection": "@nativescript/schematics"
},
"projects": {
"project-name": {
"root": "",
"sourceRoot": ".",
"projectType": "application",
"prefix": "app",
"schematics": {
"@schematics/angular:component": {
"style": "scss"
}
}
}
},
"defaultProject": "project-name"
}
Note: If you created your project with
ng new, your project already has
angular.json.
You can generate it the configuration using
Schematics. Install
Schematics globally
npm install -g @angular-devkit/schematics-cli
From inside your project call:
schematics @nativescript/schematics:angular-json --name=project-name
You can use the
ng generate (or just
ng g) command to generate pretty much any Angular building unit - components, modules, directives, classes and so on. For the full list, check out the Angular CLI repo.
Some of these generators are overwritten in NativeScript Schematics to suite the needs of a NativeScript Angular application.
To generate a component, call:
ng g c component-name
To generate a module, call:
ng g m module-name
To generate a component in an existing module folder, call:
ng g c module-name/component-name
You can use
ng generate migrate-component to convert a web Component to a shared component.
This includes the following steps:
component-name.component.tns.html
.tns parent module - note that the
module-name.module.tns.ts need to exist before you execute the command, or just use the
--skipModule flag
Params:
required - name of the component to be migrated - do not include the word
Component
optional - the location of the component file, do not include
src/app, i.e.
home/home.component.ts - use if the componentPath cannot be derived from the parent module
optional - the name of the parent module - do not include the word
Module, leave empty if using the default EntryModule (
AppModule)
optional - the location of the parent module file, do not include
src/app, i.e.
home/home.module.ts - use if the module is not located at the
root/app (by default:
src/app)
optional - use if you don't want the module to be used for finding the component, and if you don't want to add the Component to Modules providers
You can use
ng generate migrate-module to convert a Web Module to a Shared Module and also convert all of its Components.
This includes the following steps:
module-name.component.tns.ts
migrate-component schematic
In a code sharing project to build:
web app call:
ng serve,
iOS app call:
tns run ios,
Android app call:
tns run android
To generate a Master Detail module, you can use the following command
ng g master-detail --master=dogs --detail=dog
The above command will generate the following file structure
|Option
|Description
|master
|The name of the master component and the name of the module.
|detail
|The name of the detail component