NativeScript Schematics

This repository contains schematics for generating components in NativeScript Angular apps using the Angular CLI.

Installation

Install Angular CLI

You should be using @angular/cli@9.1.0 or newer.

npm i -g @angular/cli

Install NativeScript Schematics

npm i -g @nativescript/schematics

Usage

Creating a new project

To generate new NativeScript Angular project, you can use ng new with @nativescript/schematics specified as the schematics collection.

NativeScript Only

ng new --collection=@nativescript/schematics my-mobile-app

You can specify the following options when generating new applications:

Option Description Default prefix The prefix to apply to generated selectors. app theme Specifies whether the {N} css theme should be included. true style Specifies whether the app should use 'css' or 'scss' files for styling. css webpack Specifies whether the app will be ready for building with webpack. true

Web + Mobile Code Sharing project

ng new --collection=@nativescript/schematics my-shared-app --shared

You can specify the following options when generating new applications:

Option Description Default sourceDir The name of the source directory. src prefix The prefix to apply to generated selectors. app theme Specifies whether the {N} css theme should be included. true style Specifies whether the app should use 'css' or 'scss' files for styling. css sample Generates an eagerly loaded module and master-detail navigation. false

Prerequisites for using @nativescript/schematics in an existing project

You need to add an angular.json configuration file to your NativeScript project root directory. That will allow you to use Angular CLI for generating components.

{ "$schema" : "./node_modules/@angular/cli/lib/config/schema.json" , "version" : 1 , "newProjectRoot" : "projects" , "cli" : { "defaultCollection" : "@nativescript/schematics" }, "projects" : { "project-name" : { "root" : "" , "sourceRoot" : "." , "projectType" : "application" , "prefix" : "app" , "schematics" : { "@schematics/angular:component" : { "style" : "scss" } } } }, "defaultProject" : "project-name" }

Note: If you created your project with ng new , your project already has angular.json .

Generate angular.json

You can generate it the configuration using Schematics . Install Schematics globally

npm install -g @angular-devkit/schematics-cli

From inside your project call:

schematics @nativescript/schematics:angular-json --name=project-name

Generating Components, Modules, Directives, etc.

You can use the ng generate (or just ng g ) command to generate pretty much any Angular building unit - components, modules, directives, classes and so on. For the full list, check out the Angular CLI repo. Some of these generators are overwritten in NativeScript Schematics to suite the needs of a NativeScript Angular application.

To generate a component, call:

ng g c component-name

To generate a module, call:

ng g m module-name

To generate a component in an existing module folder, call:

ng g c module-name/component-name

Migrating ng Project to a shared project

Migrating Web Components to a Shared Components

You can use ng generate migrate-component to convert a web Component to a shared component. This includes the following steps:

add component-name .component.tns.html

.component.tns.html add the component to its .tns parent module - note that the module-name .module.tns.ts need to exist before you execute the command, or just use the --skipModule flag

Params:

name - required - name of the component to be migrated - do not include the word Component

- name of the component to be migrated - do not include the word componentPath - optional - the location of the component file, do not include src/app , i.e. home/home.component.ts - use if the componentPath cannot be derived from the parent module

- the location of the component file, do not include , i.e. - use if the componentPath cannot be derived from the parent module module - optional - the name of the parent module - do not include the word Module , leave empty if using the default EntryModule ( AppModule )

- the name of the parent module - do not include the word , leave empty if using the default EntryModule ( ) modulePath - optional - the location of the parent module file, do not include src/app , i.e. home/home.module.ts - use if the module is not located at the root/app (by default: src/app )

- the location of the parent module file, do not include , i.e. - use if the module is not located at the (by default: ) skipModule - optional - use if you don't want the module to be used for finding the component, and if you don't want to add the Component to Modules providers

Migrating Web Modules to Shared Modules

You can use ng generate migrate-module to convert a Web Module to a Shared Module and also convert all of its Components. This includes the following steps:

add module-name .component.tns.ts

.component.tns.ts convert all of modules' components, by using migrate-component schematic

schematic copy over all providers from the web module

Code sharing: Build

In a code sharing project to build:

a web app call: ng serve ,

app call: , an iOS app call: tns run ios ,

app call: , an Android app call: tns run android

Templates

Master Detail template

To generate a Master Detail module, you can use the following command ng g master-detail --master=dogs --detail=dog

The above command will generate the following file structure

dogs

dog-detail dog-detail component files

dogs dogs component files

data.service.ts

dogs.module.ts

Options