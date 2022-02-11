This workspace manages the suite of plugins listed above.
In general, when in doubt with what to do, just
npm start.
npm run setup
npm start
// Ensure all plugins build properly first
> type "build-all" (and hit ENTER)
If you don't build all the plugins, you will at least need to build
localize to run the demos because it contains
hooks that need to be built first.
If building only
localize, type:
npm start >
localize (this will narrow down menu to
@nativescript.localize.build) and then hit 'enter'. You can now run the demo apps.
npm run add
At the prompt, enter the name of the new package.
packages with the necessary boilerplate to just start developing
tools/demo where you can write demo code once and share across all demo flavors
npm start interactive display
npm run add-angular
At the prompt, enter the name of the package to add an
angular folder to it with the necessary boilerplate to provide Angular support to the package.
npm start
Note: good to always clean the demo you plan to run after focusing. (You can clean any demo from
npm start as well)
npm run publish-packages