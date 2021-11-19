Supporting NativeScript-Vue

NativeScript Vue

This project integrates Vue and NativeScript, allowing you to build cross-platform iOS and Android apps using Vue.

Contributing

If you feel like contributing to this project, that’s awesome! Start by reading this repo’s CONTRIBUTING.MD file for details on the required development setup, how to send pull requests, and how to run this repo’s sample app.

If you have any questions, or you would like to get involved with NativeScript Vue, join us in the #vue channel on the NativeScript community Slack.

License

NativeScript-Vue is licensed under the MIT license