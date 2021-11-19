openbase logo
@nativescript-vue/runtime

by nativescript-vue
3.0.0-dev.4 (see all)

Native mobile applications using Vue and NativeScript.

Readme

NativeScript-Vue

Supporting NativeScript-Vue

NativeScript-Vue is an MIT-licensed open source project made possible by our sponsors:

and these awesome backers:

  • Tiago Alves
  • Kamen Bundev
  • Jan Weller
  • OpenLitterMap
  • Aparajita Fishman
  • Hajnalka Molnár Csikós
  • Jen Looper
  • Packy Tagliaferro
  • Alexander Vakrilov
  • Dave
  • Todd Anglin
  • Mohamed Hussain
  • Gleb Zhelezin
  • Robert M. Svendsen
  • Andy Drexler
  • ChiwalahSoftware
  • Nayir Chami
  • Teon Ooi
  • Thomas Kuhlmann
  • Abdullah Al Mashmoum
  • Stian Årsnes
  • Robertino Vasilescu
  • Marc Lewis
  • Tom Coonen
  • John McAuley
  • Christian Quispe
  • Nhut Tran
  • Antonio

If you'd like to join them, please consider becoming a backer / sponsor on Patreon.

A huge thank you for all of the backers / sponsors!

NativeScript Vue

This project integrates Vue and NativeScript, allowing you to build cross-platform iOS and Android apps using Vue.

Contributing

If you feel like contributing to this project, that’s awesome! Start by reading this repo’s CONTRIBUTING.MD file for details on the required development setup, how to send pull requests, and how to run this repo’s sample app.

If you have any questions, or you would like to get involved with NativeScript Vue, join us in the #vue channel on the NativeScript community Slack.

License

NativeScript-Vue is licensed under the MIT license

