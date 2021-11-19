NativeScript-Vue is an MIT-licensed open source project made possible by our sponsors:
and these awesome backers:
If you'd like to join them, please consider becoming a backer / sponsor on Patreon.
A huge thank you for all of the backers / sponsors!
This project integrates Vue and NativeScript, allowing you to build cross-platform iOS and Android apps using Vue.
If you feel like contributing to this project, that’s awesome! Start by reading this repo’s
CONTRIBUTING.MD file for details on the required development setup, how to send pull requests, and how to run this repo’s sample app.
If you have any questions, or you would like to get involved with NativeScript Vue, join us in the #vue channel on the NativeScript community Slack.
NativeScript-Vue is licensed under the MIT license