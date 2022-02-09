@nativescript-community/ui-material-tabs

Build beautiful, usable products using Material Components for NativeScript.
Ensure your Android Theme is inheriting from
MaterialComponents.
Inside
App_resources/android/res/values/styles.xml replace all occurences of
Theme.AppCompat with
Theme.MaterialComponents
You can see an example in the demo-vue app.
Defining the theme and the default colors must be done a bit differently on iOS and Android
import { themer } from '@nativescript-community/ui-material-core';
if (global.isIOS) {
themer.setPrimaryColor('#bff937');
themer.setAccentColor('#ff8a39');
themer.setSecondaryColor('#a830d7');
}
Through this component you can apply
elevation or
rippleColor to any
View. To enable that feature your must "install" the mixins. Make sure you do it before creating any view.
import { installMixins } from '@nativescript-community/ui-material-core';
installMixins();
|Name
|README
|npm
|Material design
|Circular progress indicator
|README.md
|@nativescript-community/ui-material-activityindicator
|Circular progress indicators
|Bottom navigation
|README.md
|@nativescript-community/ui-material-bottom-navigation
|Bottom navigation
|Bottom navigation bar
|README.md
|@nativescript-community/ui-material-bottomnavigationbar
|Bottom navigation
|Bottom sheet
|README.md
|@nativescript-community/ui-material-bottomsheet
|Sheets: bottom
|Button
|README.md
|@nativescript-community/ui-material-button
|Buttons
|Card
|README.md
|@nativescript-community/ui-material-cardview
|Cards
|Dialogs
|README.md
|@nativescript-community/ui-material-dialogs
|Dialogs
|Floating action button
|README.md
|@nativescript-community/ui-material-floatingactionbutton
|Buttons: floating action button
|Linear progress indicator
|README.md
|@nativescript-community/ui-material-progress
|Linear progress indicators
|Ripple
|README.md
|@nativescript-community/ui-material-ripple
|Ripple
|Slider
|README.md
|@nativescript-community/ui-material-slider
|Sliders
|Snackbar
|README.md
|@nativescript-community/ui-material-snackbar
|Snackbars
|Speed dial
|README.md
|@nativescript-community/ui-material-speeddial
|Speed dial
|Tabs
|README.md
|@nativescript-community/ui-material-tabs
|Tabs
|Text field
|README.md
|@nativescript-community/ui-material-textfield
|Text fields
|Text view
|README.md
|@nativescript-community/ui-material-textview
|Material Text View
Question: How to use the latest version of this plugin for iOS?
Answer: To get latest versions of Material Components for iOS (> 112.1) you will need to change Pod min version to 10.0
To do that modify or create
App_Resources/iOS/Podfile to add
platform :ios, '10.0'.
You can see an example in the demo-vue app.
Q: How to migrate to AndroidX with this plugin installed (Android only)?
A: For Material Components to work correctly with {N} 6 and AndroidX you need to update your android app theme.
Inside
App_resources/android/res/values/styles.xml replace all occurences of
Theme.AppCompat with
Theme.MaterialComponents
You can see an example in the demo-vue app.
Q: What is the difference between Bottom Navigation and Bottom Navigation Bar component?
A: The Bottom Navigation Bar is a new component to draw a bottom navigation bar in material design. The Bottom Navigation component is a simple extract of the eponymous component from NativeScript, which probably will be removed in the future so this one can be used for easy transition.
Q: How can I contribute?
A:
npm i
npm run setup # this should happen for every typescript update
npm run build.all
npm run demo.ios
npm run demo.android