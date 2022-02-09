openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@nativescript-community/ui-material-speeddial

by nativescript-community
6.2.14 (see all)

Monorepo that contains all of the NativeScript Material Design plugins.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

136

GitHub Stars

197

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

41

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Nativescript Material Components

lerna

Build beautiful, usable products using Material Components for NativeScript.

Installation

Android

Ensure your Android Theme is inheriting from MaterialComponents. Inside App_resources/android/res/values/styles.xml replace all occurences of Theme.AppCompat with Theme.MaterialComponents You can see an example in the demo-vue app.

Theming

Defining the theme and the default colors must be done a bit differently on iOS and Android

  • Android: You must set the colors through android Style
  • iOS: You must set the colors programmatically at your app startup
import { themer } from '@nativescript-community/ui-material-core';
if (global.isIOS) {
    themer.setPrimaryColor('#bff937');
    themer.setAccentColor('#ff8a39');
    themer.setSecondaryColor('#a830d7');
}

Mixins

Through this component you can apply elevation or rippleColor to any View. To enable that feature your must "install" the mixins. Make sure you do it before creating any view.

import { installMixins } from '@nativescript-community/ui-material-core';
installMixins();

Components

NameREADMEnpmMaterial design
Circular progress indicatorREADME.md@nativescript-community/ui-material-activityindicatorCircular progress indicators
Bottom navigationREADME.md@nativescript-community/ui-material-bottom-navigationBottom navigation
Bottom navigation barREADME.md@nativescript-community/ui-material-bottomnavigationbarBottom navigation
Bottom sheetREADME.md@nativescript-community/ui-material-bottomsheetSheets: bottom
ButtonREADME.md@nativescript-community/ui-material-buttonButtons
CardREADME.md@nativescript-community/ui-material-cardviewCards
DialogsREADME.md@nativescript-community/ui-material-dialogsDialogs
Floating action buttonREADME.md@nativescript-community/ui-material-floatingactionbuttonButtons: floating action button
Linear progress indicatorREADME.md@nativescript-community/ui-material-progressLinear progress indicators
RippleREADME.md@nativescript-community/ui-material-rippleRipple
SliderREADME.md@nativescript-community/ui-material-sliderSliders
SnackbarREADME.md@nativescript-community/ui-material-snackbarSnackbars
Speed dialREADME.md@nativescript-community/ui-material-speeddialSpeed dial
TabsREADME.md@nativescript-community/ui-material-tabsTabs
Text fieldREADME.md@nativescript-community/ui-material-textfieldText fields
Text viewREADME.md@nativescript-community/ui-material-textviewMaterial Text View

FAQ

Question: How to use the latest version of this plugin for iOS?

Answer: To get latest versions of Material Components for iOS (> 112.1) you will need to change Pod min version to 10.0 To do that modify or create App_Resources/iOS/Podfile to add platform :ios, '10.0'. You can see an example in the demo-vue app.

Q: How to migrate to AndroidX with this plugin installed (Android only)?

A: For Material Components to work correctly with {N} 6 and AndroidX you need to update your android app theme. Inside App_resources/android/res/values/styles.xml replace all occurences of Theme.AppCompat with Theme.MaterialComponents You can see an example in the demo-vue app.

Q: What is the difference between Bottom Navigation and Bottom Navigation Bar component?

A: The Bottom Navigation Bar is a new component to draw a bottom navigation bar in material design. The Bottom Navigation component is a simple extract of the eponymous component from NativeScript, which probably will be removed in the future so this one can be used for easy transition.

Q: How can I contribute?

A:

npm i
npm run setup # this should happen for every typescript update
npm run build.all
npm run demo.ios
npm run demo.android

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial