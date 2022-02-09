@nativescript-community/ui-material-dialogs

Nativescript Material Components

Build beautiful, usable products using Material Components for NativeScript.

Installation

Android

Ensure your Android Theme is inheriting from MaterialComponents . Inside App_resources/android/res/values/styles.xml replace all occurences of Theme.AppCompat with Theme.MaterialComponents You can see an example in the demo-vue app.

Theming

Defining the theme and the default colors must be done a bit differently on iOS and Android

Android : You must set the colors through android Style

: You must set the colors through android Style iOS: You must set the colors programmatically at your app startup

import { themer } from '@nativescript-community/ui-material-core' ; if (global.isIOS) { themer.setPrimaryColor( '#bff937' ); themer.setAccentColor( '#ff8a39' ); themer.setSecondaryColor( '#a830d7' ); }

Mixins

Through this component you can apply elevation or rippleColor to any View . To enable that feature your must "install" the mixins. Make sure you do it before creating any view.

import { installMixins } from '@nativescript-community/ui-material-core' ; installMixins();

Components

FAQ

Question: How to use the latest version of this plugin for iOS?

Answer: To get latest versions of Material Components for iOS (> 112.1) you will need to change Pod min version to 10.0 To do that modify or create App_Resources/iOS/Podfile to add platform :ios, '10.0' . You can see an example in the demo-vue app.

Q: How to migrate to AndroidX with this plugin installed (Android only)?

A: For Material Components to work correctly with {N} 6 and AndroidX you need to update your android app theme. Inside App_resources/android/res/values/styles.xml replace all occurences of Theme.AppCompat with Theme.MaterialComponents You can see an example in the demo-vue app.

Q: What is the difference between Bottom Navigation and Bottom Navigation Bar component?

A: The Bottom Navigation Bar is a new component to draw a bottom navigation bar in material design. The Bottom Navigation component is a simple extract of the eponymous component from NativeScript, which probably will be removed in the future so this one can be used for easy transition.

Q: How can I contribute?

A: