Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

117

GitHub Stars

253

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

8

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
2Bleeding Edge
2Responsive Maintainers
1Easy to Use

Readme

Native HTML Elements with CSS superpowers. 🕶
Google Chrome Firefox Safari Edge

DocumentationTheme Builder

Native Elements (NE) is not a CSS framework, no bundlers required or tons of configurations to set.

You can consider it as a customizable plug-n-play library for your site which helps you easily styling all the available HTML elements using CSS custom properties, classes, attributes, or whatever you want in less than 7 kB. You can also build your class-based CSS framework on top of it.

When to use it

  • You're working on projects for modern and secure web browsers Google Chrome Firefox Safari Edge
  • You're not going to mix other CSS frameworks.
  • You want to save time sacrificing a bit of flexibility.

Do you love this tool?

Let us know where you are using Native Elements and we will'add the public link to the official documentation. Check who is using it right now.

100
Alessio OcchipintiItaly34 Ratings0 Reviews
(1 + Math.sqrt(5)) / 2
September 27, 2020
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Great Documentation
Responsive Maintainers
Mattia AstorinoMuggiò9 Ratings0 Reviews
I’m Mattia Astorino. As UX Engineer I build web interfaces, components library and design systems with a special love to CSS.
June 15, 2020
Bleeding Edge
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers

Tutorials

Introduction | Native Elements
native-elements.devIntroduction | Native ElementsNative Elements (NE) is not a CSS framework, no bundlers required or tons of configurations to set. You can consider it as a customizable plug-n-play library for your site which helps you easily styling all the available HTML elements using CSS custom properties, classes, attributes, or whatever you…
Customization | Native Elements
native-elements.devCustomization | Native ElementsNative Elements style targets HTML elements by the tag name, this means that if you change the elements custom properties at the root level, they will’be applied across the whole page.
Themes | Native Elements
native-elements.devThemes | Native ElementsThanks to the custom properties you can easily change the default style by providing a set of properties with the new value. You can choose to override all the properties or just some of them, you don’t need to redefine the whole list, just set the ones that are changed.