Native HTML Elements with CSS superpowers. 🕶







Native Elements (NE) is not a CSS framework, no bundlers required or tons of configurations to set.

You can consider it as a customizable plug-n-play library for your site which helps you easily styling all the available HTML elements using CSS custom properties, classes, attributes, or whatever you want in less than 7 kB. You can also build your class-based CSS framework on top of it.

When to use it

You're working on projects for modern and secure web browsers

You're not going to mix other CSS frameworks.

You want to save time sacrificing a bit of flexibility.

Do you love this tool?

Let us know where you are using Native Elements and we will'add the public link to the official documentation. Check who is using it right now.