An Angular 6+ based front-end framework built on top of Angular... Stark features an awesome reusable build using Webpack and built-in support for state of the art front-end tech
Stark provides main building blocks for accelerating front-end development:
Stark modules are like LEGO blocks: add what you need, no less, no more. If you don't like our defaults then you may replace/override/ignore anything you fancy.
Stark's reusable build integrates support for:
All the Stark packages are built following the Angular Package Format so the following bundles are provided:
So they can be consumed by Angular CLI, Webpack or SystemJS.
Stark releases are available on npm: https://www.npmjs.com/settings/nationalbankbelgium/packages
Each and every day, a new snapshot of Stark is built, tested and published on npm: https://www.npmjs.com/settings/nationalbankbelgium/packages See this page for more information about the process behind this.
Please follow our contribution guidelines.
To know how to release Stark, refer to this page.
This project and all associated source code is licensed under the terms of the MIT License.
The Stark Showcase can be found here. There, you'll also find links about:
We'd like to thank the following companies who support the open source community with great tools and platforms.
We're supported by Jetbrains and their awesome support for open source, thanks to which we are able to use the best products on the market to work on this open source project!
We're supported by GitHub Actions
We're supported by BrowserStack