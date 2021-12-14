An Angular 6+ based front-end framework built on top of Angular... Stark features an awesome reusable build using Webpack and built-in support for state of the art front-end tech

Stark provides main building blocks for accelerating front-end development:

Stark modules are like LEGO blocks: add what you need, no less, no more. If you don't like our defaults then you may replace/override/ignore anything you fancy.

Stark's build

Stark's reusable build integrates support for:

Stark packaging

All the Stark packages are built following the Angular Package Format so the following bundles are provided:

FESM2015

FESM5

ESM2015

ESM5

UMD

So they can be consumed by Angular CLI, Webpack or SystemJS.

Developer guide

Stark monorepo documentation

Releases

Stark releases are available on npm: https://www.npmjs.com/settings/nationalbankbelgium/packages

Snapshot builds

Each and every day, a new snapshot of Stark is built, tested and published on npm: https://www.npmjs.com/settings/nationalbankbelgium/packages See this page for more information about the process behind this.

Contributing

Please follow our contribution guidelines.

To know how to release Stark, refer to this page.

Authors

Sebastien Dubois

Alexis Georges

Christopher Cortes

Olivia Tournois

License

This project and all associated source code is licensed under the terms of the MIT License.

Showcase and Documentation

The Stark Showcase can be found here. There, you'll also find links about:

the latest API docs for Stark-Core

the previous API docs for Stark-Core

the latest API docs for Stark-UI

the previous API docs for Stark-UI

the previous Showcase versions

Thank you notes :)

We'd like to thank the following companies who support the open source community with great tools and platforms.

Jetbrains

We're supported by Jetbrains and their awesome support for open source, thanks to which we are able to use the best products on the market to work on this open source project!

GitHub Actions

We're supported by GitHub Actions

BrowserStack

We're supported by BrowserStack