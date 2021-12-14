openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@nationalbankbelgium/stark-rbac

by NationalBankBelgium
10.2.3 (see all)

Modern client-side Web application framework based on Angular, Angular Material / Material Design, TypeScript, Redux, RxJS, ...

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

31

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Stark: a powerful front-end framework

An Angular 6+ based front-end framework built on top of Angular... Stark features an awesome reusable build using Webpack and built-in support for state of the art front-end tech

NPM version npm Build Status Coverage Status Dependency Status devDependency Status taylor swift Commitizen friendly code style: prettier License Dependabot Status BrowserStack Status

Stark provides main building blocks for accelerating front-end development:

Stark modules are like LEGO blocks: add what you need, no less, no more. If you don't like our defaults then you may replace/override/ignore anything you fancy.

Stark's build

Stark's reusable build integrates support for:

Stark packaging

All the Stark packages are built following the Angular Package Format so the following bundles are provided:

  • FESM2015
  • FESM5
  • ESM2015
  • ESM5
  • UMD

So they can be consumed by Angular CLI, Webpack or SystemJS.

Developer guide

Stark monorepo documentation

Releases

Stark releases are available on npm: https://www.npmjs.com/settings/nationalbankbelgium/packages

Snapshot builds

Each and every day, a new snapshot of Stark is built, tested and published on npm: https://www.npmjs.com/settings/nationalbankbelgium/packages See this page for more information about the process behind this.

Contributing

Please follow our contribution guidelines.

To know how to release Stark, refer to this page.

Authors

Sebastien Dubois

Alexis Georges

Christopher Cortes

Olivia Tournois

License

This project and all associated source code is licensed under the terms of the MIT License.

Showcase and Documentation

The Stark Showcase can be found here. There, you'll also find links about:

Thank you notes :)

We'd like to thank the following companies who support the open source community with great tools and platforms.

Jetbrains

We're supported by Jetbrains and their awesome support for open source, thanks to which we are able to use the best products on the market to work on this open source project!

GitHub Actions

We're supported by GitHub Actions

BrowserStack

We're supported by BrowserStack

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial