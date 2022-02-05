openbase logo
@nateradebaugh/react-datetime

by Nate Radebaugh
4.4.6 (see all)

📅 ⌛ A lightweight datetime picker react component.

Readme

react-datetime

All Contributors

Build Status npm version

npm bundle size (minified + gzip) Known Vulnerabilities

A date and time picker in the same React component. It can be used as a datepicker, timepicker or both at the same time.

This project started as a fork of https://github.com/YouCanBookMe/react-datetime which itself was a fork of https://github.com/quri/react-bootstrap-datetimepicker but the code and the API has changed a lot.

Installation

Install using npm:

npm install --save @nateradebaugh/react-datetime

Install using yarn:

yarn add @nateradebaugh/react-datetime

Usage

React is a peer dependency for react-datetime. It is not installed along with react-datetime automatically, but your project needs to have it installed in order to make the datepicker work. You can then use the datepicker like in the example below.

Note: date-fns v2 is an internal dependency of the component. This means dateFormat and timeFormat must be supported in v2. Feel free to use whatever version of date stuff you want outside of this component.

Note 2: The latest versions of @nateradebaugh/react-datetime only support controlled components. This means you need a value and onChange prop for the picker to work as expected!

import DateTime from "@nateradebaugh/react-datetime";
import "@nateradebaugh/react-datetime/scss/styles.scss";

...

function ExampleWrapper() {
    const [value, setValue] = React.useState(new Date());

    return <DateTime value={value} onChange={setValue} />;
}

Don't forget to import the SCSS stylesheet to make it work out of the box.

API

NameTypeDefaultDescription
valuestring or Datenew Date()Represents the selected date by the component. When string, the format must match the date/time formats to be considered "selected".
onChangefunctionempty functionCallback trigger when the selected date/typed value changes. The callback receives the selected Date object as only parameter, if the date in the input matches the expected date/time format. If the date in the input is not valid, the callback receives the value of the input (a string).
dateFormatboolean or stringtrueDefines the format to use for the date based on date-fns support. If true the date will be displayed using a default date format. If false the datepicker is disabled.
timeFormatboolean or stringtrueDefines the format for the time based on date-fns support. If true the time will be displayed using the default time format. If false the timepicker is disabled.
timeConstraintsobject{ hours: { step: 1 }, minutes: { step: 1 }, seconds: { step: 1 }, milliseconds: { step: 1 } }Defines the step size for the up/down arrows in the time picker.
localedate-fns localeundefinedManually set the date-fns locale for the react-datetime instance.
isValidDatefunction() => trueDefine the dates that can be selected. The function receives (currentDate, selectedDate) and shall return a true or false whether the currentDate is valid or not.
dateTypeMode
  • undefined (Date),
  • utc-ms-timestamp (Number of milliseconds since the Unix Epoch),
  • input-format (dateFormat timeFormat),
  • Date
DateConfigure the onChange callback to send various formats, instead of the native Date type

Customize appearance

It is possible to customize the way that the input displays using className, styles, and other properties found on input elements.

Specify available picker modes via dateFormat and timeFormat props

By default (and with both as true), both date and times are options. Set to false to disable date or times.

<DateTime dateFormat={false} />

<DateTime dateFormat="yyyy-LL" timeFormat={false} />

You can also import FORMATS for formating strings.

import DateTime, { FORMATS } from "@nateradebaugh/react-datetime";

<DateTime dateFormat={`${FORMATS.YEAR}-${FORMATS.MONTH}`} timeFormat={false} />;

Selectable Dates

It is possible to disable dates in the calendar if the user are not allowed to select them, e.g. dates in the past. This is done using the prop isValidDate, which admits a function in the form function(currentDate, selectedDate) where both arguments are native Date objects. The function should return true for selectable dates, and false for disabled ones.

In the example below are all dates before today disabled.

import subDays from "date-fns/subDays";
import isAfter from "date-fns/isAfter";

const yesterday = subDays(new Date(), 1);
const isValidDate = function (current) {
  return isAfter(current, yesterday);
};

<DateTime isValidDate={valid} />;

It's also possible to disable the weekends, as shown in the example below.

import isWeekend from "date-fns/isWeekend";

const isValidDate = function (current) {
  return !isWeekend(current);
};

<DateTime isValidDate={isValidDate} />;

i18n

Different language and date formats are supported by react-datetime. react-datetime uses date-fns to format the dates, and the easiest way of changing the language of the calendar is providing a locale prop. See date-fns documentation here: changing the date-fns locale.

You can then use the prop locale to define what language shall be used by the instance.

<DateTime locale={nl} />
<DateTime locale={es} />
<DateTime locale={fr} />

Contributions

For information about how to contribute, see the CONTRIBUTING file.

Changelog

MIT Licensed

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Nate Radebaugh
💻
Simon Egersand
💻
Javier Marquez
💻
Loïc CHOLLIER
💻
Loris Guignard
💻
Layne Anderson
💻
Josh Carr
💻

Josh
💻
Hiroyuki Wada
💻
Volkan Unsal
💻
Matt Dell
💻
Rémi Santos
💻
Jack Deadman
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

