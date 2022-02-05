A date and time picker in the same React component. It can be used as a datepicker, timepicker or both at the same time.
This project started as a fork of https://github.com/YouCanBookMe/react-datetime which itself was a fork of https://github.com/quri/react-bootstrap-datetimepicker but the code and the API has changed a lot.
Install using npm:
npm install --save @nateradebaugh/react-datetime
Install using yarn:
yarn add @nateradebaugh/react-datetime
React is a peer dependency for react-datetime. It is not installed along with react-datetime automatically, but your project needs to have it installed in order to make the datepicker work. You can then use the datepicker like in the example below.
Note: date-fns v2 is an internal dependency of the component. This means
dateFormat and
timeFormat must be supported in v2. Feel free to use whatever version of date stuff you want outside of this component.
Note 2: The latest versions of @nateradebaugh/react-datetime only support controlled components. This means you need a
value and
onChange prop for the picker to work as expected!
import DateTime from "@nateradebaugh/react-datetime";
import "@nateradebaugh/react-datetime/scss/styles.scss";
...
function ExampleWrapper() {
const [value, setValue] = React.useState(new Date());
return <DateTime value={value} onChange={setValue} />;
}
Don't forget to import the SCSS stylesheet to make it work out of the box.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|value
string or
Date
new Date()
|Represents the selected date by the component. When
string, the format must match the date/time formats to be considered "selected".
|onChange
function
|empty function
|Callback trigger when the selected date/typed value changes. The callback receives the selected
Date object as only parameter, if the date in the input matches the expected date/time format. If the date in the input is not valid, the callback receives the value of the input (a string).
|dateFormat
boolean or
string
true
|Defines the format to use for the date based on date-fns support. If
true the date will be displayed using a default date format. If
false the datepicker is disabled.
|timeFormat
boolean or
string
true
|Defines the format for the time based on date-fns support. If
true the time will be displayed using the default time format. If
false the timepicker is disabled.
|timeConstraints
object
{ hours: { step: 1 }, minutes: { step: 1 }, seconds: { step: 1 }, milliseconds: { step: 1 } }
|Defines the step size for the up/down arrows in the time picker.
|locale
|date-fns locale
undefined
|Manually set the date-fns locale for the react-datetime instance.
|isValidDate
function
() => true
|Define the dates that can be selected. The function receives
(currentDate, selectedDate) and shall return a
true or
false whether the
currentDate is valid or not.
|dateTypeMode
Date
|Configure the
onChange callback to send various formats, instead of the native
Date type
It is possible to customize the way that the input displays using
className,
styles, and other properties found on
input elements.
dateFormat and
timeFormat props
By default (and with both as
true), both date and times are options. Set to
false to disable date or times.
<DateTime dateFormat={false} />
<DateTime dateFormat="yyyy-LL" timeFormat={false} />
You can also import
FORMATS for formating strings.
import DateTime, { FORMATS } from "@nateradebaugh/react-datetime";
<DateTime dateFormat={`${FORMATS.YEAR}-${FORMATS.MONTH}`} timeFormat={false} />;
It is possible to disable dates in the calendar if the user are not allowed to select them, e.g. dates in the past. This is done using the prop
isValidDate, which admits a function in the form
function(currentDate, selectedDate) where both arguments are native
Date objects. The function should return
true for selectable dates, and
false for disabled ones.
In the example below are all dates before today disabled.
import subDays from "date-fns/subDays";
import isAfter from "date-fns/isAfter";
const yesterday = subDays(new Date(), 1);
const isValidDate = function (current) {
return isAfter(current, yesterday);
};
<DateTime isValidDate={valid} />;
It's also possible to disable the weekends, as shown in the example below.
import isWeekend from "date-fns/isWeekend";
const isValidDate = function (current) {
return !isWeekend(current);
};
<DateTime isValidDate={isValidDate} />;
Different language and date formats are supported by
react-datetime.
react-datetime uses date-fns to format the dates, and the easiest way of changing the language of the calendar is providing a
locale prop. See date-fns documentation here: changing the date-fns locale.
You can then use the prop
locale to define what language shall be used by the instance.
<DateTime locale={nl} />
<DateTime locale={es} />
<DateTime locale={fr} />
For information about how to contribute, see the CONTRIBUTING file.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Nate Radebaugh
💻
|
Simon Egersand
💻
|
Javier Marquez
💻
|
Loïc CHOLLIER
💻
|
Loris Guignard
💻
|
Layne Anderson
💻
|
Josh Carr
💻
|
Josh
💻
|
Hiroyuki Wada
💻
|
Volkan Unsal
💻
|
Matt Dell
💻
|
Rémi Santos
💻
|
Jack Deadman
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!