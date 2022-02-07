Web WorldWind

New versions of WorldWind released

Web WorldWind 0.10.0 and WorldWind Java 2.2.0 are now available on GitHub. The new version of Web WorldWind addresses potential vulnerabilities in the code and underlying packages. The new version of WorldWind Java focuses on upgrading to Java 11 and JOGL 2.4 as well as a switch to Apache 2.0 license. WorldWind's API remains largely unchanged in this release and we are committed to maintaining a consistent API in future releases. More information on the release can be found at these links: Web WorldWind 0.10.0 and WorldWind Java 2.2.0. Please direct questions to our new email address:

arc-worldwind@mail.nasa.gov

3D virtual globe API in JavaScript for the web, developed by NASA. The European Space Agency has provided valuable contributions to this platform since 2015. Web WorldWind provides a geographic context, complete with terrain, and a collection for shapes for displaying and interacting with geographic or geo-located information in 3D and 2D in any modern web browser. High-resolution terrain and imagery is retrieved from remote servers automatically as needed, while enabling developers to include their own custom terrain and imagery.

worldwind.arc.nasa.gov has setup instructions, developers guides, API documentation and more.

Get Started

The Web WorldWind Developer's Guide has a complete description of Web WorldWind's functionality. You'll also find there links to many Web WorldWind resources, including a user guide. For novices on WorldWind, A Get Started tutorial is the place to go. The latest Web WorldWind release provides many simple examples showing how to use all of Web WorldWind's functionality.

Building

Install NodeJS. The build is known to work with Node.js 12.18.0 LTS.

npm install downloads WorldWind's dependencies and builds everything

npm run build builds everything

npm run doc generates the WorldWind API documentation

npm run test runs WorldWind's unit tests

npm run test:watch automatically runs WorldWind's unit tests when source code changes

License

Copyright 2003-2006, 2009, 2017, 2020 United States Government, as represented by the Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. All rights reserved.

The NASAWorldWind/WebWorldWind platform is licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

NASAWorldWind/WebWorldWind also contains the following 3rd party Open Source software:

ES6-Promise – under MIT License libtess.js – SGI Free Software License B Proj4 – under MIT License JSZip – under MIT License

A complete listing of 3rd Party software notices and licenses included in WebWorldWind can be found in the WebWorldWind 3rd-party notices and licenses PDF found in code directory.