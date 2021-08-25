I want to acknowledge the current react-native-barcode-mask library. Most of
@nartc/react-native-barcode-mask is "cloned" from the original but rewritten with React Hooks and Reanimated
npm install @nartc/react-native-barcode-mask
yarn add @nartc/react-native-barcode-mask
BarcodeMask from
@nartc/react-native-barcode-mask
<BarcodeMask /> as a
child of
<RNCamera> from
react-native-camera
<RNCamera {...props}>
<BarcodeMask {...barcodeMaskProps} />
</RNCamera>
RNCamera's
SubViews
Hook for
Detect Barcode within Finder Area feature.
|name
|type
|description
|default
|width
|DimensionUnit
|Width of the Barcode Finder Area
|280
|height
|DimensionUnit
|Height of the Barcode Finder Area
|230
|edgeWidth
|DimensionUnit
|Width of corner edges
|20
|edgeHeight
|DimensionUnit
|Height of corner edges
|20
|edgeColor
|string
|Color of corner edges
|#fff
|edgeRadius
|number
|Border Radius of corner edges
|0
|edgeBorderWidth
|DimensionUnit
|Thickness of corner edges
|4
|backgroundColor
|string
|Background color of Outer Finder Area
|#eee
|maskOpacity
|number
|Opacity of Outer Finder Area
|1
|showAnimatedLine
|boolean
|Whether to show Animated Line
|true
|startValue
|number
|Start value of Animated Line (only applicable if
showAnimatedLine is set to
true)
|0
|destinationValue
|number
|Destination value of Animated Line (depends on
animatedLineOrientation)
Length of respective orientation -
animatedLineThickness
|animatedComponent
|(width: number, height: number) => ReactElement
|Allow consumers to provide a Render Prop to render custom animated component. Render Prop will be executed with the computed
width and
height
|null
|animatedLineThickness
|DimensionUnit
|Thickness of Animated Line
|2
|animatedLineOrientation
|'vertical' or 'horizontal'
|Orientation that the Animated Line will be drawn
|'horizontal'
|animatedLineColor
|string
|Color of Animated Line
|#fff
|animationDuration
|number
|Duration of Animated Line animation (in ms)
|20000
|runTimingFn
|RunTimingFn
|Function to trigger the animation
|internal
runTiming function
|onLayoutChange
|OnLayoutChangeHandler
|Handler to handle LayoutChange. Useful if you want to only detect barcode inside the Finder Area.
noop
This is a function with the following form:
export type RunTimingFn = (
clock: Animated.Clock,
value: number,
destination: number,
duration: number
) => Animated.Node<number>;
This function basically will start the
Animated.Clock and loop the value from
value <->
destination in a loop. By default, an internal
runTiming fn will be used (which would work for most cases). You can find the internal function defined here
This library also provides functionality to only scan the barcode that is in within bounds of the Finder Area (Inner Mask).
To use this feature, you need to import and use
useBarcodeRead custom hook:
const {
barcodeRead,
onBarcodeRead,
onBarcodeFinderLayoutChange,
} = useBarcodeRead(
isFocused,
barcodeData => {},
processedBarcodeData => {}
);
useBarcodeRead takes in the following arguments:
isFocused: If you're using
react-navigation then you should be familiar (or should get familiarized) with the concept of
focus. When you navigate to a screen on the same
Stack (or different
Tab), the previous (current) screen is not unmounted, but only unfocused.
RNCamera requires you to reinitialize when a screen is
re-focus.
react-navigation provides multiple ways to get access to
isFocused property. If you don't use
react-navigation, you can just pass in
true
(barcodeData: string) => string: This is a callback to process barcode raw data. This gets exposed so you can apply your own logic to process the raw data.
(processedData: string) => void: This is a callback that takes in the
processedData. This is where you want to do with the processed barcode data: call API, or navigating to a different screen etc...
barcodeReadDelay: number:
useBarcodeRead now takes in an optional
delay which will handle the frequency of scanning barcode internally, instead of using
barcodeRead to manipulate
barcodeTypes. Default to
500ms
useBarcodeRead returns the following:
barcodeRead: boolean: This is a boolean flag whether the barcode has been read for the first time. This is to prevent
RNCamera captures a barcode too many times too quick. You can use this
barcodeRead flag to modify the
barcodeTypes props on
RNCamera to an empty array to prevent capturing barcode. Like so:
<RNCamera
barcodeTypes={barcodeRead ? [] : [RNCamera.Constants.BarCodeType.qr]}
/>
NOTE: I noticed that this trick "kind of stopped" working since couple of the latest issue ago. Haven't looked into the commit log of
react-native-camera but
barcodeRead is returned for the sake of
barcodeRead, frequency of scanning barcode is handled internally now.
onBarcodeRead: This is a handler that the hook returns so you can pass to
onBarCodeRead prop on
RNCamera
onBarcodeFinderLayoutChange: This is a handler that the hook returns so you can pass to
onLayoutChange prop on
BarcodeMask
useBarcodeRead is exported based on
Platform:
ios or
android because of how the bounds of the scanned barcode are returned differently on each
Platform.
On iOS, this feature works very well and stable.
However, on Android, this feature isn't as stable because of the randomness of the bounds returned. The bounds returned are differently based on the
barcodeType as well. For my specific case, I use
QR and
PDF417 so I was able to identify the bounds for these two types, even so it's not very reliable for
PDF417. Contributions/Suggestions are definitely welcomed to improve support for Android.
A new Hook is introduced:
useCustomBarcodeRead
The purpose of this hook is to provide customization to how the Mask will handle barcode read within the Mask's bounds. On iOS, you probably don't need to worry about this because the mask works pretty stable. However on Android, because of the randomness of the bounds and device's coordinate system, this hook will allow the consumers to customize the BarcodeMask internal functionality instead of introducing a fix for a variety of Android devices which would take, probably forever, to complete.
Just like the normal
useBarcodeRead(),
useCustomBarcodeRead takes in:
isFocused,
dataProcessor function and
processedData callback function. In addition, it also takes in two new parameters:
customBarcodeRead: This is an object with two properties:
beforeScan and
afterScan. The idea is to provide customization to how
BarcodeMask affects the
RNCamera. With
useBarcodeRead, the returned flag
barcodeRead is used to turn on/off scanning ability by setting the
barcodeTypes to an
[] when
barcodeRead is
true. Internally, it's just a
useState and
setBarcodeRead(true/false) is called at a certain point. With this new hook, you can setup a state at your component's level and pass two callbacks
beforeScan and
afterScan,
BarcodeMask will call those at the same point it calls the internal
useState.
beforeScan and
afterScan, if provided, will override the internal
useState.
const [customBarcodeRead, setCustomBarcodeRead] = useState(false);
const {} = useCustomBarcodeRead(
isFocused,
dataProcessor,
processedData => {
/*do stuff*/
},
{
beforeScan: () => {
setCustomBarcodeRead(true);
},
afterScan: () => {
setCustomBarcodeRead(false);
},
}
);
NOTE: When
beforeScan and
afterScan are provided, internal
barcodeRead state will be returned as
null.
customBarcodeReadCallback: This is a callback with the following signature. It's a function that returns the
RNCamera's BarcodeRead callback.
export interface CustomBarcodeReadCallback {
(
finderBoundingRect: { x: number; y: number; width: number; height: number },
isFinderBoundingInitialized: boolean,
processingBarcodeFn: (data: string) => void
): (event: {
data: string;
bounds:
| { width: number; height: number; origin: Array<Point<string>> }
| { origin: Point<string>; size: Size<string> };
type: keyof BarCodeType;
}) => void;
}
Basically,
BarcodeMask will now delegate the helpful data:
finderBoundingRect,
isFinderBoundingInitialized and the
processedData function that you pass in
useCustomBarcodeRead in the beginning for the consumers to handle the dimensions related issue.
finderBoundingRect: the dimensions of the
BarcodeMask calculated from top-left
edgeCorner.
isFinderBoundingInitialized: a flag to notify when the
BarcodeMask is finished initialized.
processBarcodeFn: this is the combined function with the logic of:
dataProcessor,
processedData and
customBarcodeRead (if provided). This function takes in
event.data (raw barcode data) and run through
dataProcessor and ultimately ends up calling
processedData() function.
A new HOC is added and is exported as
withOuterLayout(BarcodeMask) and named
BarcodeMaskWithOuterLayout. If you want to explore
withOuterLayout, feel free to.
The purpose of this component is to be able to use percentage value for
width and
height. For example, I want to setup a mask with a set
width but I want the
height of the mask to take up the
height of the
RNCamera component, then
BarcodeMaskWithOuterLayout will help me achieve that.
<BarcodeMaskWithOuterLayout width={200} height={'100%'} />
As mentioned, contributions are always welcomed.