This project was initialized from xray

A minimal library for building compiled Node.js add-ons in Rust .

Main branch is now under napi@next developing. Checkout v1 docs for napi@1.x .

Ecosystem

Platform Support

MSRV

Rust 1.57.0

node12 node14 node16 node17 Windows x64 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Windows x86 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Windows arm64 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ macOS x64 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ macOS aarch64 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Linux x64 gnu ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Linux x64 musl ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Linux aarch64 gnu ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Linux aarch64 musl ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Linux arm gnueabihf ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Linux aarch64 android ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Linux armv7 android ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ FreeBSD x64 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

This library depends on Node-API and requires Node@10.0.0 or later.

We already have some packages written by napi-rs : node-rs

One nice feature is that this crate allows you to build add-ons purely with the Rust/JavaScript toolchain and without involving node-gyp .

Taste

You can start from package-template to play with napi-rs

Define JavaScript functions

extern crate napi; use napi::bindgen_prelude::*; fn fibonacci (n: u32 ) -> u32 { match n { 1 | 2 => 1 , _ => fibonacci(n - 1 ) + fibonacci(n - 2 ), } } fn get_cwd <T: Fn ( String ) -> Result <()>>(callback: T) { callback(env::current_dir().unwrap().to_string_lossy().to_string()).unwrap(); } fn test_callback <T>(callback: T) where T: Fn ( String ) -> Result <()> {} async fn read_file_async (path: String ) -> Result <Buffer> { tokio::fs::read(path) .map(|r| match r { Ok (content) => Ok (content.into()), Err (e) => Err (Error::new( Status::GenericFailure, format! ( "failed to read file, {}" , e), )), }) . await }

more examples at examples

Building

This repository is a Cargo crate. Any napi-based add-on should contain Cargo.toml to make it a Cargo crate.

In your Cargo.toml you need to set the crate-type to "cdylib" so that cargo builds a C-style shared library that can be dynamically loaded by the Node executable. You'll also need to add this crate as a dependency.

[package] name = "awesome" [lib] crate-type = [ "cdylib" ] [dependencies] napi = "2" napi-derive = "2" [build-dependencies] napi-build = "1"

And create build.rs in your own project:

extern crate napi_build; fn main () { napi_build::setup(); }

So far, the napi build script has only been tested on macOS Linux Windows x64 MSVC and FreeBSD .

Install the @napi-rs/cli to help you build your Rust codes and copy Dynamic lib file to .node file in case you can require it in your program.

{ "package" : "awesome-package" , "devDependencies" : { "@napi-rs/cli" : "^1.0.0" }, "napi" : { "name" : "jarvis" }, "scripts" : { "build" : "napi build --release" , "build:debug" : "napi build" } }

Then you can require your native binding:

require ( './jarvis.node' )

The module_name would be your package name in your Cargo.toml .

xxx => ./xxx.node

xxx-yyy => ./xxx_yyy.node

You can also copy Dynamic lib file to an appointed location:

napi build [--release] ./dll napi build [--release] ./artifacts

There are documents which contains more details about the @napi-rs/cli usage.

Testing

Because libraries that depend on this crate must be loaded into a Node executable in order to resolve symbols, all tests are written in JavaScript in the test_module subdirectory.

To run tests:

yarn build: test yarn test

Related projects

Features table