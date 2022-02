snappy

!!! For snappy@6.x and below, please go to node-snappy .

More background about the 6-7 changes, please read this, Thanks @kesla .

🚀 Help me to become a full-time open-source developer by sponsoring me on Github

Fastest Snappy compression library in Node.js, powered by napi-rs and rust-snappy.

For small size data, snappyjs is faster, and it support browser. But it doesn't have async API, which is important for Node.js program.

Install this package

yarn add snappy

Support matrix

node12 node14 node16 node17 Windows x64 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Windows x32 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Windows arm64 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ macOS x64 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ macOS arm64 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Linux x64 gnu ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Linux x64 musl ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Linux arm gnu ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Linux arm64 gnu ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Linux arm64 musl ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Android arm64 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Android armv7 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ FreeBSD x64 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

API

export function compressSync ( input: Buffer | string | ArrayBuffer | Uint8Array ): Buffer export function compress ( input: Buffer | string | ArrayBuffer | Uint8Array ): Promise < Buffer > export function uncompressSync ( compressed: Buffer ): Buffer export function uncompress ( compressed: Buffer ): Promise < Buffer >

Performance

Hardware

OS: Windows 11 x86_64 Host: Micro-Star International Co., Ltd. MS-7C35 Kernel: 10.0 .22000 Terminal: Windows Terminal CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (32) @ 3. 400GHz Memory: 32688MiB

Result