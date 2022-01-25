@napi-rs/pinyin
rust-pinyin Node.js 版本，不支持 web.
postinstall 与
node-gyp，纯净安装无烦恼
Node.js 版本支持，升级 Node 版本无需
rebuild/reinstall
linux alpine 支持
libuv 线程池中，不阻塞主线程
yarn add @napi-rs/pinyin
|node12
|node14
|node16
|node17
|Windows x64
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Windows x32
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Windows arm64
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|macOS x64
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|macOS arm64
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Linux x64 gnu
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Linux x64 musl
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Linux arm gnu
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Linux arm64 gnu
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Linux arm64 musl
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Android arm64
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Android armv7
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|FreeBSD x64
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
Benchmark over
pinyin package:
Running "Short input without segment" suite...
Progress: 100%
@napi-rs/pinyin:
962 035 ops/s, ±0.68% | fastest
node-pinyin:
434 241 ops/s, ±0.66% | slowest, 54.86% slower
Finished 2 cases!
Fastest: @napi-rs/pinyin
Slowest: node-pinyin
Running "Long input without segment" suite...
Progress: 100%
@napi-rs/pinyin:
59 ops/s, ±0.83% | fastest
node-pinyin:
2 ops/s, ±3.30% | slowest, 96.61% slower
Finished 2 cases!
Fastest: @napi-rs/pinyin
Slowest: node-pinyin
Running "Short input with segment" suite...
Progress: 100%
@napi-rs/pinyin:
530 228 ops/s, ±1.94% | fastest
node-pinyin:
307 788 ops/s, ±0.83% | slowest, 41.95% slower
Finished 2 cases!
Fastest: @napi-rs/pinyin
Slowest: node-pinyin
Running "Long input with segment" suite...
Progress: 100%
@napi-rs/pinyin:
152 ops/s, ±1.09% | fastest
node-pinyin:
3 ops/s, ±3.08% | slowest, 98.03% slower
Finished 2 cases!
Fastest: @napi-rs/pinyin
Slowest: node-pinyin
✨ Done in 53.36s.
import { pinyin } from '@napi-rs/pinyin'
console.log(pinyin('中心')) // [ [ 'zhōng' ], [ 'xīn' ] ]
import { asyncPinyin } from '@napi-rs/pinyin'
asyncPinyin('中心').then(console.log.bind(console)) // [ [ 'zhōng' ], [ 'xīn' ] ]
input
<string>
需要转拼音的中文字符串
options?
<Options>
转拼音参数
Options.heteronym?
<boolean>
是否处理多音字， 默认
false。如果为
true，返回类型为
string[][]/Promise<string[][]>, 如果为
false 返回类型为
string[]/Promise<string[]>
Options.style?
<PINYIN_STYLE>
拼音风格，默认为
PINYIN_STYLE.WithTone
可选值为:
Plain 普通风格，不带声调
WithTone 带声调的风格
WithToneNum 声调在各个拼音之后，使用数字 1-4 表示的风格
WithToneNumEnd 声调在拼音最后，使用数字 1-4 表示的风格
FirstLetter 首字母风格
Options.segment?
<boolean>
是否开启分词。输入有多音字时，开启分词可以获得更准确结果。