Readme

@napi-rs/pinyin

Build Status Downloads License

🚀 Help me to become a full-time open-source developer by sponsoring me on Github

rust-pinyin Node.js 版本，不支持 web.

功能

  • 超高性能
  • postinstallnode-gyp，纯净安装无烦恼
  • Node.js 版本支持，升级 Node 版本无需 rebuild/reinstall
  • linux alpine 支持
  • 分词再转拼音
  • 原生异步支持，可运行在 libuv 线程池中，不阻塞主线程

安装

yarn add @napi-rs/pinyin

系统/Node.js 版本

node12node14node16node17
Windows x64
Windows x32
Windows arm64
macOS x64
macOS arm64
Linux x64 gnu
Linux x64 musl
Linux arm gnu
Linux arm64 gnu
Linux arm64 musl
Android arm64
Android armv7
FreeBSD x64

pinyin 性能对比

Benchmark over pinyin package:

Running "Short input without segment" suite...
Progress: 100%

  @napi-rs/pinyin:
    962 035 ops/s, ±0.68%   | fastest

  node-pinyin:
    434 241 ops/s, ±0.66%   | slowest, 54.86% slower

Finished 2 cases!
  Fastest: @napi-rs/pinyin
  Slowest: node-pinyin
Running "Long input without segment" suite...
Progress: 100%

  @napi-rs/pinyin:
    59 ops/s, ±0.83%   | fastest

  node-pinyin:
    2 ops/s, ±3.30%    | slowest, 96.61% slower

Finished 2 cases!
  Fastest: @napi-rs/pinyin
  Slowest: node-pinyin
Running "Short input with segment" suite...
Progress: 100%

  @napi-rs/pinyin:
    530 228 ops/s, ±1.94%   | fastest

  node-pinyin:
    307 788 ops/s, ±0.83%   | slowest, 41.95% slower

Finished 2 cases!
  Fastest: @napi-rs/pinyin
  Slowest: node-pinyin
Running "Long input with segment" suite...
Progress: 100%

  @napi-rs/pinyin:
    152 ops/s, ±1.09%   | fastest

  node-pinyin:
    3 ops/s, ±3.08%     | slowest, 98.03% slower

Finished 2 cases!
  Fastest: @napi-rs/pinyin
  Slowest: node-pinyin
✨  Done in 53.36s.

用法

同步

import { pinyin } from '@napi-rs/pinyin'

console.log(pinyin('中心')) // [ [ 'zhōng' ], [ 'xīn' ] ]

异步

import { asyncPinyin } from '@napi-rs/pinyin'

asyncPinyin('中心').then(console.log.bind(console)) // [ [ 'zhōng' ], [ 'xīn' ] ]

参数

  • input <string>

    需要转拼音的中文字符串

  • options? <Options>

    转拼音参数

    • Options.heteronym? <boolean>

      是否处理多音字， 默认 false。如果为 true，返回类型为 string[][]/Promise<string[][]>, 如果为 false 返回类型为 string[]/Promise<string[]>

    • Options.style? <PINYIN_STYLE>

      拼音风格，默认为 PINYIN_STYLE.WithTone 可选值为:

      • Plain 普通风格，不带声调

      • WithTone 带声调的风格

      • WithToneNum 声调在各个拼音之后，使用数字 1-4 表示的风格

      • WithToneNumEnd 声调在拼音最后，使用数字 1-4 表示的风格

      • FirstLetter 首字母风格

    • Options.segment? <boolean>

      是否开启分词。输入有多音字时，开启分词可以获得更准确结果。

