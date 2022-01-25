🚀 Help me to become a full-time open-source developer by sponsoring me on Github

rust-pinyin Node.js 版本，不支持 web.

功能

超高性能

无 postinstall 与 node-gyp ，纯净安装无烦恼

与 ，纯净安装无烦恼 跨 Node.js 版本支持，升级 Node 版本无需 rebuild/reinstall

版本支持，升级 Node 版本无需 linux alpine 支持

支持 分词 再转拼音

再转拼音 原生异步支持，可运行在 libuv 线程池中，不阻塞主线程

安装

yarn add @ napi - rs / pinyin

系统/Node.js 版本

node12 node14 node16 node17 Windows x64 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Windows x32 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Windows arm64 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ macOS x64 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ macOS arm64 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Linux x64 gnu ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Linux x64 musl ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Linux arm gnu ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Linux arm64 gnu ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Linux arm64 musl ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Android arm64 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Android armv7 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ FreeBSD x64 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

与 pinyin 性能对比

Benchmark over pinyin package:

Running "Short input without segment" suite... Progress: 100% @napi-rs/pinyin: 962 035 ops/s, ±0.68% | fastest node-pinyin: 434 241 ops/s, ±0.66% | slowest, 54.86% slower Finished 2 cases! Fastest: @napi-rs/pinyin Slowest: node-pinyin Running "Long input without segment" suite... Progress: 100% @napi-rs/pinyin: 59 ops/s, ±0.83% | fastest node-pinyin: 2 ops/s, ±3.30% | slowest, 96.61% slower Finished 2 cases! Fastest: @napi-rs/pinyin Slowest: node-pinyin Running "Short input with segment" suite... Progress: 100% @napi-rs/pinyin: 530 228 ops/s, ±1.94% | fastest node-pinyin: 307 788 ops/s, ±0.83% | slowest, 41.95% slower Finished 2 cases! Fastest: @napi-rs/pinyin Slowest: node-pinyin Running "Long input with segment" suite... Progress: 100% @napi-rs/pinyin: 152 ops/s, ±1.09% | fastest node-pinyin: 3 ops/s, ±3.08% | slowest, 98.03% slower Finished 2 cases! Fastest: @napi-rs/pinyin Slowest: node-pinyin ✨ Done in 53.36s.

用法

同步

import { pinyin } from '@napi-rs/pinyin' console .log(pinyin( '中心' ))

异步

import { asyncPinyin } from '@napi-rs/pinyin' asyncPinyin( '中心' ).then( console .log.bind( console ))

参数