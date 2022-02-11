skr canvas

Google Skia binding to Node.js via Node-API, 0 System dependencies!

⚠️ This project is in pre-release stage. And there may some bugs existed.

Install

yarn add @napi-rs/canvas npm install @napi-rs/canvas

Support matrix

node10 node12 node14 node16 Windows x64 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ macOS x64 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ macOS arm64 (m chips) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Linux x64 gnu ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Linux x64 musl ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Linux arm64 gnu ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Linux arm64 musl ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Linux arm gnueabihf ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Linux arm64 android ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

System requirement

arm64

cortex-a57 or newer CPU architecture on Linux.

All m chips on macOS.

armv7

cortex-a7 or newer CPU architecture.

Usage

const { promises } = require ( 'fs' ) const { join } = require ( 'path' ) const { createCanvas } = require ( '@napi-rs/canvas' ) const canvas = createCanvas( 300 , 320 ) const ctx = canvas.getContext( '2d' ) ctx.lineWidth = 10 ctx.strokeStyle = '#03a9f4' ctx.fillStyle = '#03a9f4' ctx.strokeRect( 75 , 140 , 150 , 110 ) ctx.fillRect( 130 , 190 , 40 , 60 ) ctx.beginPath() ctx.moveTo( 50 , 140 ) ctx.lineTo( 150 , 60 ) ctx.lineTo( 250 , 140 ) ctx.closePath() ctx.stroke() async function main ( ) { const pngData = await canvas.encode( 'png' ) await promises.writeFile(join(__dirname, 'simple.png' ), pngData) } main()

Emoji text

const { writeFileSync } = require ( 'fs' ) const { join } = require ( 'path' ) const { createCanvas, GlobalFonts } = require ( '../index.js' ) GlobalFonts.registerFromPath(join(__dirname, '..' , 'fonts' , 'AppleColorEmoji@2x.ttf' ), 'Apple Emoji' ) GlobalFonts.registerFromPath(join(__dirname, '..' , '__test__' , 'fonts' , 'COLRv1.ttf' ), 'COLRv1' ) console .info(GlobalFonts.families) const canvas = createCanvas( 760 , 360 ) const ctx = canvas.getContext( '2d' ) ctx.font = '50px Apple Emoji' ctx.strokeText( '😀😃😄😁😆😅😂🤣☺️😊😊😇' , 50 , 150 ) ctx.font = '100px COLRv1' ctx.fillText( 'abc' , 50 , 300 ) const b = canvas.toBuffer( 'image/png' ) writeFileSync(join(__dirname, 'draw-emoji.png' ), b)

Performance

See benchmark for benchmark code.

Hardware info:

OS: Windows 10 x86_64 Host: Micro-Star International Co., Ltd. MS-7C35 Kernel: 10.0 .19043 Terminal: Windows Terminal CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (32) @ 3. 400GHz Memory: 32688MiB

❯ pnpm bench > @napi-rs/canvas@0.0.9 bench D:\workspace\skia-rs > node -r @swc-node/register benchmark/bench.ts Running "Draw house" suite... Progress: 100 % skia-canvas: 26 ops/s, ±0.70% | slowest, 29.73 % slower node-canvas: 30 ops/s, ±6.95% | 18.92 % slower @napi-rs/skia: 37 ops/s, ±6.30% | fastest Finished 3 cases! Fastest: @napi-rs/skia Slowest: skia-canvas Running "Draw gradient" suite... Progress: 100 % skia-canvas: 36 ops/s, ±6.12% | 14.29 % slower node-canvas: 34 ops/s, ±5.60% | slowest, 19.05 % slower @napi-rs/skia: 42 ops/s, ±0.53% | fastest Finished 3 cases! Fastest: @napi-rs/skia Slowest: node-canvas

Features

Path2D

new Path2D() new Path2D(path: Path2D) new Path2D(path: string )

export interface DOMMatrix2DInit { a: number b: number c: number d: number e: number f: number } export class Path2D { constructor ( path?: Path2D | string ) addPath( path: Path2D, transform?: DOMMatrix2DInit ): void arc( x: number , y: number , radius: number , startAngle: number , endAngle: number , anticlockwise?: boolean ): void arcTo( x1: number , y1: number , x2: number , y2: number , radius: number ): void bezierCurveTo( cp1x: number , cp1y: number , cp2x: number , cp2y: number , x: number , y: number ): void closePath( ): void ellipse( x: number , y: number , radiusX: number , radiusY: number , rotation: number , startAngle: number , endAngle: number , anticlockwise?: boolean , ): void lineTo( x: number , y: number ): void moveTo( x: number , y: number ): void quadraticCurveTo( cpx: number , cpy: number , x: number , y: number ): void rect( x: number , y: number , w: number , h: number ): void // PathKit methods op( path: Path2D, operation: PathOp ): Path2D toSVGString( ): string getFillType( ): FillType getFillTypeString( ): string setFillType( type : FillType ): void simplify( ): Path2D asWinding( ): Path2D stroke( stroke?: StrokeOptions ): Path2D transform( transform: DOMMatrix2DInit ): Path2D getBounds( ): [left: number, top: number, right: number, bottom: number] computeTightBounds( ): [left: number, top: number, right: number, bottom: number] trim( start: number , end: number , isComplement?: boolean ): Path2D equals( path: Path2D ): boolean }

PathKit

PathKit is a toolset for manipulating Path in Skia , supporting quadratic beziers, cubic beziers and conics. The main features are.

Path Operation

.op(path, PathOp)

const pathOne = new Path2D( 'M8 50H92C96.4183 50 100 53.5817 100 58V142C100 146.418 96.4183 150 92 150H8C3.58172 150 0 146.418 0 142V58C0 53.5817 3.58172 50 8 50Z' , ) const pathTwo = new Path2D( '"M58 0H142C146.418 0 150 3.58172 150 8V92C150 96.4183 146.418 100 142 100H58C53.5817 100 50 96.4183 50 92V8C50 3.58172 53.5817 0 58 0Z' , ) pathOne.op(pathTwo, PathOp.Intersect).toSVGString()

Union , subtract the op path from the first path

, subtract the op path from the first path Difference , intersect the two paths

, intersect the two paths ReverseDifference , union (inclusive-or) the two paths

, union (inclusive-or) the two paths Intersect , exclusive-or the two paths

, exclusive-or the two paths XOR, subtract the first path from the op path

Covert FillType in Path

.asWinding()

You can convert fill-rule="evenodd" to fill-rule="nonzero" in SVG. This is useful for OpenType font-related tools, as fill-rule="nonzero" is only supported in OpenType fonts.

const pathCircle = new Path2D( 'M24.2979 13.6364H129.394V40.9091H24.2979L14.6278 27.2727L24.2979 13.6364ZM21.9592 0C19.0246 0 16.2716 1.42436 14.571 3.82251L1.67756 22.0043C-0.559186 25.1585 -0.559186 29.387 1.67756 32.5411L14.571 50.7227C16.2716 53.1209 19.0246 54.5455 21.9592 54.5455H70.4673V68.1818H16.073C11.0661 68.1818 7.00728 72.2518 7.00728 77.2727V113.636C7.00728 118.657 11.0661 122.727 16.073 122.727H70.4673V150H84.0658V122.727H128.041C130.975 122.727 133.729 121.303 135.429 118.905L148.323 100.723C150.559 97.5686 150.559 93.3405 148.323 90.1864L135.429 72.0045C133.729 69.6064 130.975 68.1818 128.041 68.1818H84.0658V54.5455H133.927C138.934 54.5455 142.993 50.4755 142.993 45.4545V9.09091C142.993 4.07014 138.934 0 133.927 0H21.9592ZM125.702 109.091H20.6058V81.8182H125.702L135.372 95.4545L125.702 109.091Z' , ) pathCircle.setFillType(FillType.EvenOdd) pathCircle.asWinding().toSVGString()

Simplify Path

.simplify()

Set the path to the same non-overlapping contour as the original path area, which means that it can also remove overlapping paths.

SVG with overlapping paths (Left)

const path = 'M2.933,89.89 L89.005,3.818 Q90.412,2.411 92.249,1.65 Q94.087,0.889 96.076,0.889 Q98.065,0.889 99.903,1.65 Q101.741,2.411 103.147,3.818 L189.22,89.89 Q190.626,91.296 191.387,93.134 Q192.148,94.972 192.148,96.961 Q192.148,98.95 191.387,100.788 Q190.626,102.625 189.219,104.032 Q187.813,105.439 185.975,106.2 Q184.138,106.961 182.148,106.961 Q180.159,106.961 178.322,106.2 Q176.484,105.439 175.077,104.032 L89.005,17.96 L96.076,10.889 L103.147,17.96 L17.075,104.032 Q15.668,105.439 13.831,106.2 Q11.993,106.961 10.004,106.961 Q8.015,106.961 6.177,106.2 Q4.339,105.439 2.933,104.032 Q1.526,102.625 0.765,100.788 Q0.004,98.95 0.004,96.961 Q0.004,94.972 0.765,93.134 Q1.526,91.296 2.933,89.89 Z' path.simplify().toSVGString()

The tiger.json was serialized from gojs/samples/tiger

node example/anime-girl.js

SVG PNG

Building

Build skia from source

You can build this project from source, with no OS-specific package installing commands required:

$ git clone --recurse-submodules https://github.com/Brooooooklyn/canvas.git $ cd canvas $ node scripts/build-skia.js $ pnpm install --ignore-scripts $ pnpm build $ pnpm test $ node example/tiger.js

Pull pre-build skia binary from GitHub

You can pull skia pre-build binaries if you just care the Rust part: