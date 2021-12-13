const { data } = useDocument('users/fernando')
It's that easy.
🔥 This library provides the hooks you need for querying Firestore, that you can actually use in production, on every screen.
⚡️ It aims to be the fastest way to use Firestore in a React app, both from a developer experience and app performance perspective.
🍕 This library is built on top useSWR, meaning you get all of its awesome benefits out-of-the-box.
You can now fetch, add, and mutate Firestore data with zero boilerplate.
0.14.x!)
set,
update, and
add update your global cache, instantly
document.data() from Firestore requests
.toDate())
...along with the features touted by Vercel's incredible SWR library:
"With SWR, components will get a stream of data updates constantly and automatically. Thus, the UI will be always fast and reactive."
If you like this library, give it star and let me know on Twitter!
yarn add @nandorojo/swr-firestore
# or
npm install @nandorojo/swr-firestore
Install firebase:
# if you're using expo:
expo install firebase
# if you aren't using expo:
yarn add firebase
# or
npm i firebase
In the root of your app, create an instance of Fuego and pass it to the FuegoProvider.
If you're using Firebase v8, see this solution for creating your instance of
Fuego.
If you're using
next.js, this goes in your
pages/_app.js file.
App.js
import React from 'react'
import 'firebase/firestore'
import 'firebase/auth'
import { Fuego, FuegoProvider } from '@nandorojo/swr-firestore'
const firebaseConfig = {
// put yours here
}
const fuego = new Fuego(firebaseConfig)
export default function App() {
return (
<FuegoProvider fuego={fuego}>
<YourAppHere />
</FuegoProvider>
)
}
Make sure to create your
Fuego instance outside of the component. The only argument
Fuego takes is your firebase
config variable.
Under the hood, this step initializes firebase for you. No need to call
firebase.initializeApp.
Assuming you've already completed the setup...
import React from 'react'
import { useDocument } from '@nandorojo/swr-firestore'
import { Text } from 'react-native'
export default function User() {
const user = { id: 'Fernando' }
const { data, update, error } = useDocument(`users/${user.id}`, {
listen: true,
})
if (error) return <Text>Error!</Text>
if (!data) return <Text>Loading...</Text>
return <Text>Name: {data.name}</Text>
}
import React from 'react'
import { useCollection } from '@nandorojo/swr-firestore'
import { Text } from 'react-native'
export default function UserList() {
const { data, update, error } = useCollection(`users`)
if (error) return <Text>Error!</Text>
if (!data) return <Text>Loading...</Text>
return data.map(user => <Text key={user.id}>{user.name}</Text>)
}
useDocument accepts a document
path as its first argument here.
useCollection works similarly.
const { data } = useCollection('users')
const { data } = useDocument(`users/${user.id}`, { listen: true })
const { data } = useCollection('users', {
where: ['name', '==', 'fernando'],
limit: 10,
orderBy: ['age', 'desc'],
listen: true,
})
// pass SWR options
const { data } = useDocument('albums/nothing-was-the-same', {
shouldRetryOnError: false,
onSuccess: console.log,
loadingTimeout: 2000,
})
// pass SWR options
const { data } = useCollection(
'albums',
{
listen: true,
// you can pass multiple where conditions if you want
where: [
['artist', '==', 'Drake'],
['year', '==', '2020'],
],
},
{
shouldRetryOnError: false,
onSuccess: console.log,
loadingTimeout: 2000,
}
)
const { data, add } = useCollection('albums', {
where: ['artist', '==', 'Drake'],
})
const onPress = async () => {
// calling this will automatically update your global cache & Firestore
const documentId = await add({
title: 'Dark Lane Demo Tapes',
artist: 'Drake',
year: '2020',
})
}
const { data, set, update } = useDocument('albums/dark-lane-demo-tapes')
const onReleaseAlbum = () => {
// calling this will automatically update your global cache & Firestore
set(
{
released: true,
},
{ merge: true }
)
// or you could call this:
update({
released: true,
})
}
If you pass
null as the collection or document key, the request won't send.
Once the key is set to a string, the request will send.
Get list of users who have you in their friends list
import { useDoormanUser } from 'react-doorman'
const { uid } = useDoormanUser()
const { data } = useCollection(uid ? 'users' : null, {
where: ['friends', 'array-contains', uid],
})
Get your favorite song
const me = { id: 'fernando' }
const { data: user } = useDocument<{ favoriteSong: string }>(`users/${me.id}`)
// only send the request once the user.favoriteSong exists!
const { data: song } = useDocument(
user?.favoriteSong ? `songs/${user.favoriteSong}` : null
)
Magically turn any Firestore timestamps into JS date objects! No more
.toDate().
Imagine your
user document schema looks like this:
type User = {
name: string
lastUpdated: {
date: Date
}
createdAt: Date
}
In order to turn
createdAt and
lastUpdated.date into JS objects, just use the
parseDates field:
In a document query
const { data } = useDocument<User>('user/fernando', {
parseDates: ['createdAt', 'lastUpdated.date'],
})
let createdAt: Date
if (data) {
// ✅ all good! it's a JS Date now.
createdAt = data.createdAt
}
data.createdAt and
data.lastUpdated.date are both JS dates now!
In a collection query
const { data } = useCollection<User>('user', {
parseDates: ['createdAt', 'lastUpdated.date'],
})
if (data) {
data.forEach(document => {
document.createdAt // JS date!
})
}
For more explanation on the dates, see issue #4.
If you set
ignoreFirestoreDocumentSnapshotField to
false, you can access the
__snapshot field.
const { data } = useDocument('users/fernando', {
ignoreFirestoreDocumentSnapshotField: false, // default: true
})
if (data) {
const id = data?.__snapshot.id
}
You can do the same for
useCollection and
useCollectionGroup. The snapshot will be on each item in the
data array.
This comes in handy when you are working with forms for data edits:
With Formik
const { data, set } = useDocument('users/fernando', {
ignoreFirestoreDocumentSnapshotField: false,
})
if (!data) return <Loading />
<Formik
initialValues={data.__snapshot.data()}
...
/>
With state and hooks
const { data, set } = useDocument('users/fernando', {
ignoreFirestoreDocumentSnapshotField: false,
})
const [values, setValues] = useState(null);
useEffect(() => {
if (data) {
setValues(data.__snapshot.data());
}
}, [data]);
Video here.
import React from 'react'
import { fuego, useCollection } from '@nandorojo/swr-firestore'
const collection = 'dump'
const limit = 1
const orderBy = 'text'
export default function Paginate() {
const { data, mutate } = useCollection<{ text: string }>(
collection,
{
limit,
orderBy,
// 🚨 this is required to get access to the snapshot!
ignoreFirestoreDocumentSnapshotField: false,
},
{
// this lets us update the local cache + paginate without interruptions
revalidateOnFocus: false,
refreshWhenHidden: false,
refreshWhenOffline: false,
refreshInterval: 0,
}
)
const paginate = async () => {
if (!data?.length) return
const ref = fuego.db.collection(collection)
// get the snapshot of last document we have right now in our query
const startAfterDocument = data[data.length - 1].__snapshot
// get more documents, after the most recent one we have
const moreDocs = await ref
.orderBy(orderBy)
.startAfter(startAfterDocument)
.limit(limit)
.get()
.then(d => {
const docs = []
d.docs.forEach(doc => docs.push({ ...doc.data(), id: doc.id, __snapshot: doc }))
return docs
})
// mutate our local cache, adding the docs we just added
// set revalidate to false to prevent SWR from revalidating on its own
mutate(state => [...state, ...moreDocs], false)
}
return data ? (
<div>
{data.map(({ id, text }) => (
<div key={id}>{text}</div>
))}
<button onClick={paginate}>paginate</button>
</div>
) : (
<div>Loading...</div>
)
}
You'll rely on
useDocument to query documents.
import React from 'react'
import { useDocument } from '@nandorojo/swr-firestore'
const user = { id: 'Fernando' }
export default () => {
const { data, error } = useDocument(`users/${user.id}`)
}
If you want to set up a listener (or, in Firestore-speak,
onSnapshot) just set
listen to
true.
const { data, error } = useDocument(`users/${user.id}`, { listen: true })
import {
useDocument,
useCollection,
useCollectionGroup, // 👋 new!
revalidateDocument,
revalidateCollection,
// these all update BOTH Firestore & the local cache ⚡️
set, // set a firestore document
update, // update a firestore document
fuego, // get the firebase instance used by this lib
getCollection, // prefetch a collection, without being hooked into SWR or React
getDocument, // prefetch a document, without being hooked into SWR or React
} from '@nandorojo/swr-firestore'
useDocument(path, options)
const {
data,
set,
update,
deleteDocument,
error,
isValidating,
mutate,
unsubscribe
} = useDocument(path, options)
path required The unique document path for your Firestore document.
string |
null. If
null, the request will not be sent. This is useful if you want to get a user document, but the user ID hasn't loaded yet, for instance.
key argument in
useSWR. See the SWR docs for more. Functions are not currently supported for this argument.
options (optional) A dictionary with added options for the query. Takes the folowing values:
listen = false: If
true, sets up a listener for this document that updates whenever it changes.
useSWR.
ignoreFirestoreDocumentSnapshotField = true. See elaboration below.
parseDates: An array of string keys that correspond to dates in your document. Example.
ignoreFirestoreDocumentSnapshotField
If
true, docs returned in
data will not include the firestore
__snapshot field. If
false, it will include a
__snapshot field. This lets you access the document snapshot, but makes the document not JSON serializable.
By default, it ignores the
__snapshot field. This makes it easier for newcomers to use
JSON.stringify without weird errors. You must explicitly set it to
false to use it.
// include the firestore document snapshots
const { data } = useDocument('users/fernando', {
ignoreFirestoreDocumentSnapshotField: false,
})
if (data) {
const path = data.__snapshot.ref.path
}
The
__snapshot field is the exact snapshot returned by Firestore.
See Firestore's snapshot docs for more.
Returns a dictionary with the following values:
set(data, SetOptions?): Extends the
firestore document
set function.
mutate. This will prove highly convenient over the regular Firestore
set function.
set.
update(data): Extends the Firestore document
update function.
mutate. This will prove highly convenient over the regular
set function.
deleteDocument(): Extends the Firestore document
delete function.
mutate by deleting your document from this query and all collection queries that have fetched this document. This will prove highly convenient over the regular
delete function from Firestore.
unsubscribe() A function that, when called, unsubscribes the Firestore listener.
useDocument already unmounts the listener for you. This is only intended if you want to unsubscribe on your own.
The dictionary also includes the following from
useSWR:
data: data for the given key resolved by fetcher (or undefined if not loaded)
error: error thrown by fetcher (or undefined)
isValidating: if there's a request or revalidation loading
mutate(data?, shouldRevalidate?): function to mutate the cached data
useCollection(path, query, options)
const { data, add, error, isValidating, mutate, unsubscribe } = useCollection(
path,
query,
options
)
path required string, path to collection.
query optional dictionary with Firestore query details
options SWR options (see SWR docs)
path
path required The unique document path for your Firestore document.
string |
null. If
null, the request will not be sent. This is useful if you want to get a user document, but the user ID hasn't loaded yet, for instance.
key argument in
useSWR. See the SWR docs for more. Functions are not currently supported for this argument.
query
(optional) Dictionary that accepts any of the following optional values:
listen = false: if true, will set up a real-time listener that automatically updates.
limit: number that limits the number of documents
where: filter documents by certain conditions based on their fields
orderBy: sort documents by their fields
startAt: number to start at
endAt: number to end at
startAfter: number to start after
endBefore: number to end before
ignoreFirestoreDocumentSnapshotField = true: If
true, docs returned in
data will not include the firestore
__snapshot field. If
false, it will include a
__snapshot field. This lets you access the document snapshot, but makes the document not JSON serializable.
where
Can be an array, or an array of arrays.
Each array follows this outline:
['key', 'comparison-operator', 'value']. This is pulled directly from Firestore's where pattern.
// get all users whose names are Fernando
useCollection('users', {
where: ['name', '==', 'Fernando'],
})
// get all users whose names are Fernando & who are hungry
useCollection('users', {
where: [
['name', '==', 'Fernando'],
['isHungry', '==', true],
],
})
// get all users whose friends array contains Fernando
useCollection('users', {
where: ['friends', 'array-contains', 'Fernando'],
})
orderBy
Can be a string, array, or an array of arrays.
Each array follows this outline:
['key', 'desc' | 'asc']. This is pulled directly from Firestore's orderBy pattern.
// get users, ordered by name
useCollection('users', {
orderBy: 'name',
})
// get users, ordered by name in descending order
useCollection('users', {
orderBy: ['name', 'desc'],
})
// get users, ordered by name in descending order & hunger in ascending order
useCollection('users', {
orderBy: [
['name', 'desc'], //
['isHungry', 'asc'],
],
})
ignoreFirestoreDocumentSnapshotField
If
true, docs returned in
data will not include the firestore
__snapshot field. If
false, it will include a
__snapshot field. This lets you access the document snapshot, but makes the document not JSON serializable.
By default, it ignores the
__snapshot field. This makes it easier for newcomers to use
JSON.stringify without weird errors. You must explicitly set it to
false to use it.
// include the firestore document snapshots
const { data } = useCollection('users', {
ignoreFirestoreDocumentSnapshotField: false,
})
if (data) {
data.forEach(document => {
const path = document?.__snapshot.ref.path
})
}
The
__snapshot field is the exact snapshot returned by Firestore.
See Firestore's snapshot docs for more.
options
(optional) A dictionary with added options for the request. See the options available from SWR.
Returns a dictionary with the following values:
add(data): Extends the Firestore document
add function. Returns the added document ID(s).
mutate. This will prove highly convenient over the regular
add function provided by Firestore.
The returned dictionary also includes the following from
useSWR:
data: data for the given key resolved by fetcher (or undefined if not loaded)
error: error thrown by fetcher (or undefined)
isValidating: if there's a request or revalidation loading
mutate(data?, shouldRevalidate?): function to mutate the cached data
unsubscribe() A function that, when called, unsubscribes the Firestore listener.
useCollection already unmounts the listener for you. This is only intended if you want to unsubscribe on your own.
useCollectionGroup(path, query, options)
Follows an identical API as
useCollection, except that it leverages Firestore's collection group query for merging subcollections with the same name.
To see how to use it, follow the instructions from
useCollection.
See the Firestore docs on collecttion groups to learn more.
set(path, data, SetOptions?)
Extends the
firestore document
set function.
mutate. This will prove highly convenient over the regular Firestore
set function.
set.
This is useful if you want to
set a document in a component that isn't connected to the
useDocument hook.
update(path, data):
Extends the Firestore document
update function.
mutate. This will prove highly convenient over the regular
set function.
This is useful if you want to
update a document in a component that isn't connected to the
useDocument hook.
deleteDocument(path, ignoreLocalMutations = false)
Extends the Firestore document
delete function.
mutate by deleting your document from this query and all collection queries that have fetched this document. This will prove highly convenient over the regular
delete function from Firestore.
true, it will not update the local cache, and instead only send delete to Firestore.
revalidateDocument(path)
Refetch a document from Firestore, and update the local cache. Useful if you want to update a given document without calling the connected
revalidate function from use
useDocument hook.
users/Fernando)
revalidateCollection(path)
Refetch a collection query from Firestore, and update the local cache. Useful if you want to update a given collection without calling the connected
revalidate function from use
useCollection hook.
users)
revalidateCollection will update all collection queries. If you're paginating data for a given collection, you probably won't want to use this function for that collection.
fuego
The current firebase instance used by this library. Exports the following fields:
db: the current firestore collection instance
auth: the
firebase.auth variable.
import { fuego } from '@nandorojo/swr-firestore'
fuego.db.doc('users/Fernando').get()
fuego.auth().currentUser?.uid
getDocument(path, options?)
If you don't want to use
useDocument in a component, you can use this function outside of the React scope.
path required The unique document path for your Firestore document.
options
ignoreFirestoreDocumentSnapshotField = true. If
false, it will return a
__snapshot field too.
parseDates: An array of string keys that correspond to dates in your document. Example.
A promise with the firestore doc and some useful fields. See the useDocument
data return type for more info.
getCollection(path, query?, options?)
If you don't want to use
useCollection in a component, you can use this function outside of the React scope.
path required The unique collection path for your Firestore collection.
ignoreFirestoreDocumentSnapshotField = true. If
false, it will return a
__snapshot field too.
parseDates: An array of string keys that correspond to dates in your document. Example.
query refer to the second argument of
useCollection.
options
ignoreFirestoreDocumentSnapshotField = true. If
false, it will return a
__snapshot field too in each document.
parseDates: An array of string keys that correspond to dates in your documents. Example.
Create a model for your
typescript types, and pass it as a generic to
useDocument or
useCollection.
The
data item will include your TypeScript model (or
null), and will also include an
id string, an
exists boolean, and
hasPendingWrites boolean.
type User = {
name: string
}
const { data } = useDocument<User>('users/fernando')
if (data) {
const {
id, // string
name, // string
exists, // boolean
hasPendingWrites, // boolean
} = data
}
const id = data?.id // string | undefined
const name = data?.name // string | undefined
const exists = data?.exists // boolean | undefined
const hasPendingWrites = data?.hasPendingWrites // boolean | undefind
The
data item will include your TypeScript model (or
null), and will also include an
id string.
type User = {
name: string
}
const { data } = useCollection<User>('users')
if (data) {
data.forEach(({ id, name }) => {
// ...
})
}
A great feature of this library is shared data between documents and collections. Until now, this could only be achieved with something like a verbose Redux set up.
So, what does this mean exactly?
Simply put, any documents pulled from a Firestore request will update the global cache.
To make it clear, let's look at an example.
Imagine you query a
user document from Firestore:
const { data } = useDocument('users/fernando')
And pretend that this document's
data returns the following:
{ "id": "fernando", "isHungry": false }
Remember that
isHungry is
false here ^
Now, let's say you query the
users collection anywhere else in your app:
const { data } = useCollection('users')
And pretend that this collection's
data returns the following:
[
{ "id": "fernando", "isHungry": true },
{
//...
}
]
Whoa,
isHungry is now true. But what happens to the original document query? Will we have stale data?
Answer: It will automatically re-render with the new data!
swr-firestore uses document
id fields to sync any collection queries with existing document queries across your app.
That means that if you somehow fetch the same document twice, the latest version will update everywhere.
MIT