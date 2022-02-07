openbase logo
@nandorojo/react-native-paper-dates

by web-ridge
0.3.0 (see all)

Smooth and fast cross platform Material Design date and time picker for React Native Paper

Overview

Readme

react-native-paper-dates


  • Smooth and fast cross platform Material Design date picker and time picker for (react-native-paper)
  • Tested on Android, iOS and the web
  • Uses the native Date.Intl API's which work out of the box on the web / iOS an on Android with Hermes from RN version 0.66 (automatic day name, month translations without bundle size increase)
  • For RN below 0.66 see for Android Intl support the android-caveats guide
  • Simple API
  • Typesafe
  • Endless (virtual) scrolling
  • Performant
  • Great React Native Web support
  • Dependencies are react-native-paper

Demo of react-native-paper-dates

View video in better frame on YouTube

Web demo: reactnativepaperdates.com

About us

We want developers to be able to build software faster using modern tools like GraphQL, Golang and React Native.

Give us a follow on Twitter: RichardLindhout, web_ridge

Please contribute or donate so we can spend more time on this library

Donate with PayPal

Getting started

First install and follow the guides at react-native-paper

Yarn

yarn add react-native-paper-dates

npm

npm install react-native-paper-dates --save

Import some localized strings

Ideally you do this somewhere in your index.js before react-native-paper-dates is used. Currently we have en/nl/de/pl/pt translations but it's really easy to add one extra since it are only some labels and error messages.

// e.g in your index.js
import {
  // en,
  // nl,
  // de,
  // pl,
  // pt,
  enGB,
  registerTranslation,
} from 'react-native-paper-dates'
// registerTranslation('en', en)
// registerTranslation('nl', nl)
// registerTranslation('pl', pl)
// registerTranslation('pt', pt)
// registerTranslation('de', de)
registerTranslation('en-GB', enGB)

or register your own

Please send a PR with your language to make sure all locales are there next time

import {
  registerTranslation,
} from 'react-native-paper-dates'
registerTranslation("pl", {
  save: 'Save',
  selectSingle: 'Select date',
  selectMultiple: 'Select dates',
  selectRange: 'Select period',
  notAccordingToDateFormat: (inputFormat) =>
    `Date format must be ${inputFormat}`,
  mustBeHigherThan: (date) => `Must be later then ${date}`,
  mustBeLowerThan: (date) => `Must be earlier then ${date}`,
  mustBeBetween: (startDate, endDate) =>
    `Must be between ${startDate} - ${endDate}`,
  dateIsDisabled: 'Day is not allowed',
  previous: 'Previous',
  next: 'Next',
  typeInDate: 'Type in date',
  pickDateFromCalendar: 'Pick date from calendar',
  close: 'Close',
})

Usage

Single date Picker (modal)

import * as React from 'react';
import { Button } from 'react-native-paper';
import { DatePickerModal } from 'react-native-paper-dates';

export default function ReadMeExampleSingle() {
  const [date, setDate] = React.useState<Date | undefined>(undefined);
  const [open, setOpen] = React.useState(false);

  const onDismissSingle = React.useCallback(() => {
    setOpen(false);
  }, [setOpen]);

  const onConfirmSingle = React.useCallback(
    (params) => {
      setOpen(false);
      setDate(params.date);
    },
    [setOpen, setDate]
  );

  return (
    <>
      <Button onPress={() => setOpen(true)} uppercase={false} mode="outlined">
        Pick single date
      </Button>
      <DatePickerModal
        locale="en"
        mode="single"
        visible={open}
        onDismiss={onDismissSingle}
        date={date}
        onConfirm={onConfirmSingle}
        // validRange={{
        //   startDate: new Date(2021, 1, 2),  // optional
        //   endDate: new Date(), // optional
        //   disabledDates: [new Date()] // optional
        // }}
        // onChange={} // same props as onConfirm but triggered without confirmed by user
        // saveLabel="Save" // optional
        // uppercase={false} // optional, default is true
        // label="Select date" // optional
        // animationType="slide" // optional, default is 'slide' on ios/android and 'none' on web
      />
    </>
  );
}

Range picker (modal)

import * as React from 'react';
import { Button } from 'react-native-paper';

import { DatePickerModal } from 'react-native-paper-dates';

export default function ReadMeExampleRange() {
  const [range, setRange] = React.useState<{
    startDate: Date | undefined;
    endDate: Date | undefined;
  }>({ startDate: undefined, endDate: undefined });

  const [open, setOpen] = React.useState(false);

  const onDismiss = React.useCallback(() => {
    setOpen(false);
  }, [setOpen]);

  const onConfirm = React.useCallback(
    ({ startDate, endDate }) => {
      setOpen(false);
      setRange({ startDate, endDate });
    },
    [setOpen, setRange]
  );

  return (
    <>
      <Button onPress={() => setOpen(true)} uppercase={false} mode="outlined">
        Pick range
      </Button>
      <DatePickerModal
        locale="en"
        mode="range"
        visible={open}
        onDismiss={onDismiss}
        startDate={range.startDate}
        endDate={range.endDate}
        onConfirm={onConfirm}
        // validRange={{
        //   startDate: new Date(2021, 1, 2),  // optional
        //   endDate: new Date(), // optional
        //   disabledDates: [new Date()] // optional
        // }}
        // onChange={} // same props as onConfirm but triggered without confirmed by user
        // saveLabel="Save" // optional
        // uppercase={false} // optional, default is true
        // label="Select period" // optional
        // startLabel="From" // optional
        // endLabel="To" // optional
        // animationType="slide" // optional, default is slide on ios/android and none on web
      />
    </>
  );
}

Multiple dates picker

import * as React from 'react';
import { Button } from 'react-native-paper';

import { DatePickerModal } from 'react-native-paper-dates';

export default function ReadMeExampleMultiple() {
  const [dates, setDates] = React.useState<Date[] | undefined>();
  const [open, setOpen] = React.useState(false);

  const onDismiss = React.useCallback(() => {
    setOpen(false);
  }, [setOpen]);

  const onConfirm = React.useCallback((params) => {
    setOpen(false);
    setDates(params.dates);
    console.log('[on-change-multi]', params);
  }, []);

  return (
    <>
      <Button onPress={() => setOpen(true)} uppercase={false} mode="outlined">
        Pick multiple dates
      </Button>

      <DatePickerModal
        locale="en"
        mode="multiple"
        visible={open}
        onDismiss={onDismiss}
        dates={dates}
        onConfirm={onConfirm}
        // moreLabel="More"
        // validRange={{
        //   startDate: new Date(2021, 1, 2),  // optional
        //   endDate: new Date(), // optional
        //   disabledDates: [new Date()] // optional
        // }}
        // saveLabel="Save" // optional
        // uppercase={false} // optional, default is true
        // label="Select period" // optional
        // startLabel="From" // optional
        // endLabel="To" // optional
        // animationType="slide" // optional, default is slide on ios/android and none on web
      />
    </>
  );
}

Input date with modal button

export default function ReadMeExampleDatePickerInput() {
  const [inputDate, setInputDate] = React.useState<Date | undefined>(undefined)

  return (
    <>
      <DatePickerInput
        locale="en"
        label="Birthdate"
        value={inputDate}
        onChange={(d) => setInputDate(d)}
        inputMode="start"
        // mode="outlined" (see react-native-paper docs)
        // other react native TextInput props
      />
    </>
  )
}

Time picker

import * as React from 'react'
import { Button } from 'react-native-paper'
import { TimePickerModal } from 'react-native-paper-dates'

export default function TimePickerPage() {
  const [visible, setVisible] = React.useState(false)
  const onDismiss = React.useCallback(() => {
    setVisible(false)
  }, [setVisible])

  const onConfirm = React.useCallback(
    ({ hours, minutes }) => {
      setVisible(false);
      console.log({ hours, minutes });
    },
    [setVisible]
  );


  return (
    <>
      <TimePickerModal
        visible={visible}
        onDismiss={onDismiss}
        onConfirm={onConfirm}
        hours={12} // default: current hours
        minutes={14} // default: current minutes
        label="Select time" // optional, default 'Select time'
        uppercase={false} // optional, default is true
        cancelLabel="Cancel" // optional, default: 'Cancel'
        confirmLabel="Ok" // optional, default: 'Ok'
        animationType="fade" // optional, default is 'none'
        locale="en" // optional, default is automically detected by your system
      />
      <Button onPress={()=> setVisible(true)}>
        Pick time
      </Button>
    </>
  )
}

Roadmap

Things on our roadmap have labels with enhancement. https://github.com/web-ridge/react-native-paper-dates/issues

Tips & Tricks

  • Use 0.14+ version of React-Native-Web (Modal and better number input)
  • Try to avoid putting the Picker Modals inside of a scrollView If that is not possible use the following props on the surrounding ScrollViews/Flatlists
    keyboardDismissMode="on-drag"
    keyboardShouldPersistTaps="handled"
    contentInsetAdjustmentBehavior="always"

This is to prevent the need to press 2 times before save or close button in modal works (1 press for closing keyboard, 1 press for confirm/close) React Native Issue: #10138

Android Caveats

We recommend Hermes with React Native >= 0.66 you won't need these polyfills at all!

Below React Native 0.66

You will need to add a polyfill for the Intl API on Android if:

  • You have Hermes enabled and are below React Native 0.66
  • You have Hermes disabled and you want to support locales outside of en-US and you don't have the org.webkit:android-jsc-intl:+ variant enabled in your app/build.gradle

Install polyfills with Yarn

yarn add react-native-localize @formatjs/intl-pluralrules @formatjs/intl-getcanonicallocales @formatjs/intl-listformat @formatjs/intl-displaynames @formatjs/intl-locale @formatjs/intl-datetimeformat @formatjs/intl-numberformat @formatjs/intl-relativetimeformat

or npm

npm install react-native-localize @formatjs/intl-pluralrules @formatjs/intl-getcanonicallocales @formatjs/intl-listformat @formatjs/intl-displaynames @formatjs/intl-locale @formatjs/intl-datetimeformat @formatjs/intl-numberformat @formatjs/intl-relativetimeformat --save

In your app starting entrypoint e.g. ./index.js or even better use a index.android.js to prevent importing on iOS/web put the following code. (don't forget to import the languages you want to support, in the example only english language is supported)

// on top of your index.android.js file
const isAndroid = require('react-native').Platform.OS === 'android'; // this line is only needed if you don't use an .android.js file
const isHermesEnabled = !!global.HermesInternal;  // this line is only needed if you don't use an .android.js file

// in your index.js file
if (isHermesEnabled || isAndroid) {  // this line is only needed if you don't use an .android.js file

  require('@formatjs/intl-getcanonicallocales/polyfill');
  require('@formatjs/intl-locale/polyfill');


  require('@formatjs/intl-pluralrules/polyfill');
  require('@formatjs/intl-pluralrules/locale-data/en.js'); // USE YOUR OWN LANGUAGE OR MULTIPLE IMPORTS YOU WANT TO SUPPORT

  require('@formatjs/intl-displaynames/polyfill');
  require('@formatjs/intl-displaynames/locale-data/en.js'); // USE YOUR OWN LANGUAGE OR MULTIPLE IMPORTS YOU WANT TO SUPPORT

  require('@formatjs/intl-listformat/polyfill');
  require('@formatjs/intl-listformat/locale-data/en.js'); // USE YOUR OWN LANGUAGE OR MULTIPLE IMPORTS YOU WANT TO SUPPORT

  require('@formatjs/intl-numberformat/polyfill');
  require('@formatjs/intl-numberformat/locale-data/en.js'); // USE YOUR OWN LANGUAGE OR MULTIPLE IMPORTS YOU WANT TO SUPPORT

  require('@formatjs/intl-relativetimeformat/polyfill');
  require('@formatjs/intl-relativetimeformat/locale-data/en.js'); // USE YOUR OWN LANGUAGE OR MULTIPLE IMPORTS YOU WANT TO SUPPORT

  require('@formatjs/intl-datetimeformat/polyfill');
  require('@formatjs/intl-datetimeformat/locale-data/en.js'); // USE YOUR OWN LANGUAGE OR MULTIPLE IMPORTS YOU WANT TO SUPPORT

  require('@formatjs/intl-datetimeformat/add-golden-tz.js');



  // https://formatjs.io/docs/polyfills/intl-datetimeformat/#default-timezone

  if ('__setDefaultTimeZone' in Intl.DateTimeFormat) {

    // If you are using react-native-cli
    let RNLocalize = require('react-native-localize');
    Intl.DateTimeFormat.__setDefaultTimeZone(RNLocalize.getTimeZone());

    //  Are you using Expo, use this instead of previous 2 lines
    //  Intl.DateTimeFormat.__setDefaultTimeZone(
    //    require("expo-localization").timezone
    //  );
  }
} // this line is only needed if you don't use an .android.js file

Contributing

See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.

License

MIT

Checkout our other libraries

