a hierarchical tree component for React in Typescript
meta key or
ctrl key to be able to select/deselect multiple-nodes (see Adding controls => Programatically selecting multiple elements below)
yarn add @naisutech/react-tree or
npm install @naisutech/react-tree
There is only one required prop:
nodes (see Data format)
import Tree from '@naisutech/react-tree'
// component code
const data = ... // fetch data
<Tree nodes={data} />
objects with required properties:
label,
id,
parentId
items
parentId property set to
null
items property inside a node.
items property (this should be obvious)
[
{
"id": 12345678,
"parentId": null,
"label": "My parent node",
"items": [
{
"id": 87654321,
"label": "My file",
"parentId": 12345678
}
]
},
{
"id": 56789012,
"parentId": 12345678,
"label": "My child node"
}
]
There are a number of optional properties which can be used to customise the UX of your React Tree component. You can explore the full interactive docs here or you can refer to the sample code below:
<Tree
nodes={Node[]}
isLoading={boolean}
onSelect={(nodeIds: string[]) => void}
onOpenClose={(nodeIds: string[]) => void}
size={string}
grow={boolean}
noIcons={boolean}
showEmptyItems={boolean}
animations={boolean}
theme={string}
customTheme={[key:string] : ReactTreeTheme}
NodeRenderer={}
LeafRenderer={}
IconRenderer={}
noDataString={string}
loadingString={string}
emptyItemsString={string}
containerStyle={CSSProperties}
/>
|Prop name
|Prop type
|Default
|Required
|Description
nodes
Node[]
[]
|Y
|The data set for react tree to render
onSelect
(nodeIds: string[]) => void
null
|N
|Event listener called on every select/deselect action
onOpenClose
(nodeIds: string[]) => void
null
|N
|Event listener called on every open/close action
theme
string
dark
|N
|The currently selected theme
customTheme
[key:string] : ReactTreeTheme
null
|N
|Specify a custom theme
size
full,
half,
narrow
full
|N
|Specify a pre-defined size
grow
boolean
false
|N
|Whether or not the tree will attempt to fill its container
showEmptyItems
boolean
false
|N
|Whether or not to display an indicator for empty folders
isLoading
boolean
false
|N
|Display a loader instead of the rendered tree
noIcons
boolean
false
|N
|Disable the icon display
containerStyle
CSSProperties
null
|N
|Style the React Tree container
NodeRenderer
({ data: Node; isOpen: boolean; isRoot: boolean; selected: boolean; level: number }) => ReactNode
null
|N
|A custom renderer for
Node elements
LeafRenderer
({ data: Node; selected: boolean; level: number }) => ReactNode
null
|N
|A custom renderer for
Leaf elements
IconRenderer
({ label: string }) => ReactElement
null
|N
|A custom renderer for
Icon elements
animations
boolean
false
|N
|Enable animated micro-interactions
noDataString
string
null
|N
|Replace the default message shown when there is no data to render
loadingString
string
null
|N
|Replace the default message shown when
isLoading is active
emptyItemsString
string
null
|N
|Replace the default message shown when the
showEmptyItems setting is active
React Tree is written in typescript and is fully typescript compatible. All type definitions are exported directly from the library. See
src/types in the repo for extensive definitions
React Tree uses the render props pattern to provide extensibility options and publish internal data & callbacks which developers can use to add extra functionality. Using the render props pattern, you could add a control bar to the tree, or display information about the selected / open nodes. The render prop function is called when you pass children to the ReactTree component. The render prop function is passed an render props object:
API:
{
toggleNodeSelection: ToggleFunction,
toggleSelectAllNodes: ToggleFunction,
toggleOpenCloseNode: ToggleFunction,
toggleOpenCloseAllNodes: ToggleFunction,
selectedNodeIds: Node[],
openNodeIds: Node[]
}
Usage:
// example using toggle open/close all nodes
<Tree nodes={[...]}>
{(controls) => {
return <button onClick={() => controls.toggleOpenCloseAllNodes()}>Open/close all nodes</button>
}}
</Tree>
You can use multi-select out of the box by holding a modifier key (
meta or
ctrl) to select multiple elements (leaves or nodes), but there is an additional API for selecting elements available via the render props pattern:
Usage:
/*
* Example using toggleNodeSelection
*/
<Tree nodes={[...]}>
{(controls) => {
const multiSelect = true // selected node will APPEND to list of already selected nodes, not replace
return <button onClick={() => controls.toggleNodeSelection(nodeId, multiSelect)}>Open/close all nodes</button>
}}
</Tree>
react-tree supports custom theming. All values are CSS colours or hexes (.e.g.
#000,
hotpink, or even
transparent). Provide the theme object to the
customTheme prop (with a property matching your theme name) and provide your theme name to the
theme prop. You can also specify a change in overall text size via a custom theme, which accepts one of 5 values:
'xsmall' (10px) | 'small' (13px) | 'default' (17px) | 'large' (20px) | 'xlarge' (34px)
const myThemes = {
modifiedDarkLarge: {
text: '#fafafa', // text color
bg: '#2d3439', // background color of whole tree
indicator: 'gold', // open folder indicator color
separator: 'gold', // row seperator color
icon: 'gold', // fill & stroke color of default icons - has no effect when using custom icons
selectedBg: '#3f464e', // background of selected element
selectedText: '#fafafa', // text color of selected element
hoverBg: '#505a63', // background of hovered element
hoverText: '#fafafa', // text color of hovered element
accentBg: '#2d3439', // background of empty folder element
accentText: '#999', // text color of empty folder element
textSize: 'large' // preferred text size
}
}
<Tree nodes={data} theme="modifiedDarkLarge" customTheme={myThemes} />
Result
react-tree comes with a pretty solid set of default icons for showing node elements, leaf elements, and a loading indicator. However, if you want to hide the icons, pass the
noIcons prop
If you want to customize the icons, you can! Some conditions:
20px square container using the
object-fit: contain method
You can customize the icons by providing a render function to the props
IconRenderer which must return a valid react element/component. The icon renderer will be passed a single prop
label which you can use to conditionally render the correct icon.
The three labels are:
node
leaf
loader
IconRender={({label}) => {
return label === 'leaf | node' ? <...> : ...
}}