a hierarchical tree component for React in Typescript

Features

NEW v2 rebuilt in typescript

v2 rebuilt in typescript
extensible/customisable state controls via render props (see Adding controls below)

supports dark (default), light theme, and custom themeing (see Theming below)

redesigned theming object for easier customization

redesigned theming object for easier customization supports three sizes: full width, half width and narrow (33%)

supports full-height or content-height vertical sizing (flex-box based)

optimized UX to clearly indicate open/closed folders, selected items and feedback on user input

optimized for long object labels: ellipsis when labels become too large for container

title attributes on hover for truncated labels that are too long for container

title attributes on hover for truncated labels that are too long for container optimized for deeply nested structures: container becomes scrollable when nested items might become hidden outside of container

empty indicator: if no data is provided, display a message to the user

loading indicator: indicate that the component is not ready

no data indicator: if no data is provided or the Node list is empty, displays a default message

all messages fulling customisable

user-specifiable render methods for Nodes, Leaves, and Icons, see Custom renderers below)

opt-in animated micro-interactions for opening/closing folders

multi-select API! hold your OS's meta key or ctrl key to be able to select/deselect multiple-nodes (see Adding controls => Programatically selecting multiple elements below)

Add to a project

yarn add @naisutech/react-tree or npm install @naisutech/react-tree

Usage

There is only one required prop: nodes (see Data format)

import Tree from '@naisutech/react-tree' const data = ... <Tree nodes={data} />

Data format

data should be a flat list of node objects with required properties: label , id , parentId

with required properties: optional properties: items

root nodes should have parentId property set to null

property set to files/leaf items should be a flat list of node objects on items property inside a node.

property inside a node. files do not require an items property (this should be obvious)

property (this should be obvious) example:

[ { "id" : 12345678 , "parentId" : null , "label" : "My parent node" , "items" : [ { "id" : 87654321 , "label" : "My file" , "parentId" : 12345678 } ] }, { "id" : 56789012 , "parentId" : 12345678 , "label" : "My child node" } ]

Full API

There are a number of optional properties which can be used to customise the UX of your React Tree component. You can explore the full interactive docs here or you can refer to the sample code below:

<Tree nodes={Node[]} isLoading={boolean} onSelect={(nodeIds: string[]) => void } onOpenClose={(nodeIds: string[]) => void } size={string} grow={boolean} noIcons={boolean} showEmptyItems={boolean} animations={boolean} theme={string} customTheme={[key:string] : ReactTreeTheme} NodeRenderer={} LeafRenderer={} IconRenderer={} noDataString={string} loadingString={string} emptyItemsString={string} containerStyle={CSSProperties} />

Props list

Prop name Prop type Default Required Description nodes Node[] [] Y The data set for react tree to render onSelect (nodeIds: string[]) => void null N Event listener called on every select/deselect action onOpenClose (nodeIds: string[]) => void null N Event listener called on every open/close action theme string dark N The currently selected theme customTheme [key:string] : ReactTreeTheme null N Specify a custom theme size full , half , narrow full N Specify a pre-defined size grow boolean false N Whether or not the tree will attempt to fill its container showEmptyItems boolean false N Whether or not to display an indicator for empty folders isLoading boolean false N Display a loader instead of the rendered tree noIcons boolean false N Disable the icon display containerStyle CSSProperties null N Style the React Tree container NodeRenderer ({ data: Node; isOpen: boolean; isRoot: boolean; selected: boolean; level: number }) => ReactNode null N A custom renderer for Node elements LeafRenderer ({ data: Node; selected: boolean; level: number }) => ReactNode null N A custom renderer for Leaf elements IconRenderer ({ label: string }) => ReactElement null N A custom renderer for Icon elements animations boolean false N Enable animated micro-interactions noDataString string null N Replace the default message shown when there is no data to render loadingString string null N Replace the default message shown when isLoading is active emptyItemsString string null N Replace the default message shown when the showEmptyItems setting is active

Typescript

React Tree is written in typescript and is fully typescript compatible. All type definitions are exported directly from the library. See src/types in the repo for extensive definitions

Adding controls

Interactive docs

React Tree uses the render props pattern to provide extensibility options and publish internal data & callbacks which developers can use to add extra functionality. Using the render props pattern, you could add a control bar to the tree, or display information about the selected / open nodes. The render prop function is called when you pass children to the ReactTree component. The render prop function is passed an render props object:

API:

{ toggleNodeSelection : ToggleFunction, toggleSelectAllNodes : ToggleFunction, toggleOpenCloseNode : ToggleFunction, toggleOpenCloseAllNodes : ToggleFunction, selectedNodeIds : Node[], openNodeIds : Node[] }

Usage:

<Tree nodes={[...]}> {(controls) => { return < button onClick = {() => controls.toggleOpenCloseAllNodes()}>Open/close all nodes </ button > }} < /Tree>

Programatically selecting multiple elements

You can use multi-select out of the box by holding a modifier key ( meta or ctrl ) to select multiple elements (leaves or nodes), but there is an additional API for selecting elements available via the render props pattern:

Usage:

<Tree nodes={[...]}> {(controls) => { const multiSelect = true return < button onClick = {() => controls.toggleNodeSelection(nodeId, multiSelect)}>Open/close all nodes </ button > }} < /Tree>

Theming

react-tree supports custom theming. All values are CSS colours or hexes (.e.g. #000 , hotpink , or even transparent ). Provide the theme object to the customTheme prop (with a property matching your theme name) and provide your theme name to the theme prop. You can also specify a change in overall text size via a custom theme, which accepts one of 5 values: 'xsmall' (10px) | 'small' (13px) | 'default' (17px) | 'large' (20px) | 'xlarge' (34px)

const myThemes = { modifiedDarkLarge : { text : '#fafafa' , bg : '#2d3439' , indicator : 'gold' , separator : 'gold' , icon : 'gold' , selectedBg : '#3f464e' , selectedText : '#fafafa' , hoverBg : '#505a63' , hoverText : '#fafafa' , accentBg : '#2d3439' , accentText : '#999' , textSize : 'large' } }

<Tree nodes={data} theme= "modifiedDarkLarge" customTheme={myThemes} />

Result

Icons

react-tree comes with a pretty solid set of default icons for showing node elements, leaf elements, and a loading indicator. However, if you want to hide the icons, pass the noIcons prop

If you want to customize the icons, you can! Some conditions:

the icons are set to a default square dimensions and will force whatever icons you provide into a 20px square container using the object-fit: contain method

square container using the method overflow out of the box is hidden

You can customize the icons by providing a render function to the props IconRenderer which must return a valid react element/component. The icon renderer will be passed a single prop label which you can use to conditionally render the correct icon.

The three labels are:

node leaf loader

IconRender={({label}) => { return label === 'leaf | node' ? < ... > : ... }}

TODO in v3 and beyond

add drag and drop support

any other requested features..

Contributing