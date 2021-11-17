A modular table, based on a CSS grid layout, optimized for customization.

Supported features:

Async support

Sort by column

Column resize

Column reorder

Search with highlight

Pagination

Row selection

Inline row editing

Column pinning (pre-configured)

Column visibility management

Virtual scroll

Sticky header

Dynamic row height

Live Demo

Install

npm i @nadavshaar/react-grid-table

Usage

By default, the table is fully featured even with just a basic configuration of rows and columns.

Example:

import React from "react" ; import GridTable from '@nadavshaar/react-grid-table' ; const Username = ( { tableManager, value, field, data, column, colIndex, rowIndex } ) => { return ( <div className='rgt-cell-inner' style={{display: 'flex', alignItems: 'center', overflow: 'hidden'}}> <img src={data.avatar} alt="user avatar" /> <span className='rgt-text-truncate' style={{marginLeft: 10}}>{value}</span> </div> ) } const rows = [ { "id": 1, "username": "wotham0", "gender": "Male", "last_visited": "12/08/2019", "test": {"x": 1, "y": 2}, "avatar":"https://robohash.org/atquenihillaboriosam.bmp?size=32x32&set=set1" }, { "id": 2, "username": "dbraddon2", "gender": "Female", "last_visited": "16/07/2018", "test": {"x": 3, "y": 4}, "avatar":"https://robohash.org/etsedex.bmp?size=32x32&set=set1" }, { "id": 3, "username": "dridett3", "gender": "Male", "last_visited": "20/11/2016", "test": {"x": 5, "y": 8}, "avatar":"https://robohash.org/inimpeditquam.bmp?size=32x32&set=set1" }, { "id": 4, "username": "gdefty6", "gender": "Female", "last_visited": "03/08/2019", "test": {"x": 7, "y": 4}, "avatar":"https://robohash.org/nobisducimussaepe.bmp?size=32x32&set=set1" }, { "id": 5, "username": "hbeyer9", "gender": "Male", "last_visited": "10/10/2016", "test": {"x": 2, "y": 2}, "avatar":"https://robohash.org/etconsequatureaque.jpg?size=32x32&set=set1" } ]; const columns = [ { id: 1, field: 'username', label: 'Username', cellRenderer: Username, }, { id: 2, field: 'gender', label: 'Gender', }, { id: 3, field: 'last_visited', label: 'Last Visited', sort: ({a, b, isAscending}) => { let aa = a.split('/').reverse().join(), bb = b.split('/').reverse().join(); return aa < bb ? isAscending ? -1 : 1 : (aa > bb ? isAscending ? 1 : -1 : 0); } }, { id: 4, field: 'test', label: 'Score', getValue: ({value, column}) => value.x + value.y } ]; const MyAwesomeTable = () => <GridTable columns={columns} rows={rows} />; export default MyAwesomeTable;

Docs

Table of contents

Support this package

Main components

HEADER (optional | customizable): search & column visibility management.

TABLE-HEADER: sort, resize & column reorder.

TABLE-BODY: displaying data / loader / no-results, row editing & row selection.

FOOTER (optional | customizable): rows information, rows per page & pagination.

Props

name type description default value columns* array of objects columns configuration (details) [ ] rows array of objects rows data (details) [ ] selectedRowsIds array of ids the ids of all selected rows (details) [ ] searchText string text for search "" getIsRowSelectable function a callback function that returns whether row selection for the current row should be selectable or disabled row => true getIsRowEditable function a callback function that returns whether row editing for the current row should be allowed or not row => true editRowId any the id of the row that should switch to inline editing mode, (more details about row editing) null page number current page number 1 pageSize number the selected page size 20 sort object sort config. accepts colId for the id of the column that should be sorted, and isAsc to define the sort direction. example: { colId: 'some-column-id', isAsc: true } , to unsort simply pass colId as null { } isLoading boolean whether to display the loader false

Configuration props

name type description default value rowIdField string the name of the field in the row's data that should be used as the row identifier - must be unique 'id' minColumnResizeWidth number minimum width for all columns while resizing (doesn't apply to 'checkbox' column) 70 minSearchChars number the minimum characters to type before search will apply 2 isHeaderSticky boolean whether the table header cells will stick to the top when scrolling, or not true isPaginated boolean determine whether the pagination controls sholuld be shown in the footer and if the rows data should split into pages true enableColumnsReorder boolean whether to allow column drag & drop for repositioning true highlightSearch boolean whether to highlight the search term true showSearch boolean whether to show the search component in the header true showRowsInformation boolean whether to show the rows information component (located at the left side of the footer) true showColumnVisibilityManager boolean whether to display the columns visibility management button (located at the top right of the header) true pageSizes array of numbers page size options [20, 50, 100] isVirtualScroll boolean whether to render items in a virtual scroll to enhance performance (useful when you have lots of rows in a page) true selectAllMode string controls the type of "All Selection". Available options are page to select / unselect only the rows in the current page, or all to select / unselect all rows in all pages. If using an async flow, the all option will select all available rows, and the page option combined with batchSize , will select/unselect all available rows in the page 'page' icons object of nodes custom icons config { sortAscending, sortDescending, clearSelection, columnVisibility, search, loader } texts object config for all UI text, useful for translations or to customize the text { search: 'Search:', totalRows: 'Total rows:', rows: 'Rows:', selected: 'Selected', rowsPerPage: 'Rows per page:', page: 'Page:', of: 'of', prev: 'Prev', next: 'Next', columnVisibility: 'Column visibility' } components object This prop gives you the ability to override the internal components with your own custom components (see full list of supported components) { Default components } additionalProps object This prop gives you the ability to pass props to the table's components/modules (see full list of supported additionalProps) additionalProps={{ header: { ... } }}

Event props

name type description usage onColumnsChange function triggers when the columns has been changed columns => { ... } onSelectedRowsChange function triggers when rows selection has been changed selectedRowsIds => { ... } onPageChange function triggers when page is changed nextPage => { ... } onPageSizeChange function triggers when page size is changed newPageSize => { ... } onSearchTextChange function triggers when search text changed searchText => { ... } onSortChange function triggers when sort changed ({colId, isAsc}) => { ... } onRowClick function triggers when a row is clicked ({ rowIndex, data, column, isEdit, event }, tableManager) => { ... } onEditRowIdChange function triggers when rowEditId changed rowEditId => { ... } onLoad function triggers when tableManager is initialized (details) tableManager => { ... } onColumnResizeStart function triggers when column resize starts ({event, target, column}) => { ... } onColumnResize function triggers when column resize occur ({event, target, column}) => { ... } onColumnResizeEnd function triggers when column resize ended ({event, target, column}) => { ... } onColumnReorderStart function triggers on column drag. the sort data supplied by react-sortable-hoc using the onSortStart prop (sortData, tableManager) => { ... } onColumnReorderEnd function triggers on column drop, and only if the column changed its position. the sort data supplied by react-sortable-hoc using the onSortEnd prop (sortData, tableManager) => { ... }

Async props

name type description usage/default value onRowsRequest function triggers when new rows should be fetched see example onRowsChange function triggers when the rows have changed see example onTotalRowsChange function triggers when the total number of rows have changed see example onRowsReset function triggers when the accumulated rows needs to be reset (when searching or sorting) see example batchSize number defines the amount of rows that will be requested by onRowsRequest prop the page size of the table requestDebounceTimeout number defines the amount of debouncing time for triggering the onRowsRequest prop 300 totalRows number the total number of rows ---

props - detailed

columns

Type: array of objects.

This prop defines the columns configuration.

Each column (except for 'checkbox' column) has support for the following properties:

name type description default value id* any a unique identifier for the column, setting it to 'checkbox' will generate a rows selction column (more details about checkbox column) --- field string the name of the field as in the row data --- label string the label to display in the header cell the field property pinned boolean whether the column will be pinned to the side, supported only in the first and last columns false visible boolean whether to display the column true className string a custom class selector for all column cells "" width string the initial width of the column in grid values (full list of values) "200px" minResizeWidth number the minimum width of the column when resizing minColumnResizeWidth prop maxResizeWidth number, null the maximum width of the column when resizing null getValue function used for getting the cell value (usefull when the cell value is not a string - details) ({value, column}) => value setValue function used for updating the cell value (usefull when the cell value is not a string - details) ({ value, data, setRow, column }) => { setRow({ ...data, [column.field]: value}) } searchable boolean whether to apply search filtering on the column true editable boolean whether to allow editing for the column true sortable boolean whether to allow sort for the column true resizable boolean whether to allow resizing for the column true search function the search function for the column ({value, searchText}) => value.toString().toLowerCase().includes(searchText.toLowerCase()) sort function the sort function for the column ({a, b, isAscending}) => { let aa = typeof a === 'string' ? a.toLowerCase() : a; let bb = typeof b === 'string' ? b.toLowerCase() : b; if(aa > bb) return isAscending ? 1 : -1; else if(aa < bb) return isAscending ? -1 : 1; return 0; } cellRenderer function used for custom rendering the cell component ({ tableManager, value, data, column, colIndex, rowIndex }) => ( children ) --- headerCellRenderer function used for custom rendering the header cell component ({ tableManager, column }) => ( children ) --- editorCellRenderer function used for custom rendering the cell component in edit mode ({ tableManager, value, data, column, colIndex, rowIndex, onChange }) => ( children ) --- placeHolderRenderer function used for custom rendering the cell's placeholder component that is displayed when loading new rows ({ tableManager, value, data, column, colIndex, rowIndex }) => ( children ) ---

Example:

{ id : 'some-unique-id' , field : 'first_name' , label : 'First Name' , className : '' , pinned : false , width : '200px' , getValue : ( {value, column} ) => value, setValue : ( { value, data, setRow, column } ) => { setRow({ ...data, [column.field]: value}) }, minResizeWidth : 70 , maxResizeWidth : null , sortable : true , editable : true , searchable : true , visible : true , resizable : true , search : ( {value, searchText} ) => { }, sort : ( {a, b, isAscending} ) => { }, cellRenderer : ( { tableManager, value, data, column, colIndex, rowIndex } ) => ( children ), headerCellRenderer : ( { tableManager, column } ) => ( children ), editorCellRenderer : ( { tableManager, value, data, column, colIndex, rowIndex, onChange } ) => ( children ), placeHolderRenderer : ( { tableManager, value, data, column, colIndex, rowIndex } ) => ( children ) }

Rows selection is done by a predefined column, simply add a column with an id of 'checkbox'.

Checkbox column has support for the following properties:

name type description default value id* 'checkbox' will generate a rows selction column --- pinned boolean whether the column will be pinned to the side, supported only in the first and last columns false visible boolean whether to display the column true className string a custom class for all column cells "" width string the initial width of the column in grid values (full list of values) "max-content" minResizeWidth number the minimum width of the column when resizing 0 maxResizeWidth number, null the maximum width of the column when resizing null resizable boolean whether to allow resizing for the column false cellRenderer function used for custom rendering the checkbox cell ({ tableManager, value, data, column, colIndex, rowIndex, onChange, disabled}) => ( <input type="checkbox" onChange={ onChange } checked={ value } disabled={ disabled } /> ) headerCellRenderer function used for custom rendering the checkbox header cell ({ tableManager, column, mode, ref, checked, disabled, indeterminate, onChange }) => ( <input type="checkbox" onChange={ onChange } checked={ checked } disabled={ disabled } /> )

Example:

{ id : 'checkbox' , pinned : true , className : '' , width : '54px' , minResizeWidth : 0 , maxResizeWidth : null , resizable : false , visible : true , cellRenderer : ( {tableManager, value, data, column, colIndex, rowIndex, onChange, disabled} ) => ( children ) headerCellRenderer : ( {tableManager, column, mode, ref, checked, disabled, indeterminate, onChange} ) => ( children ) }

rows

Type: array of objects.

This prop containes the data for the rows.

Each row should have a unique identifier field, which by default is id , but it can be changed to a different field using the rowIdField prop.

{ "id" : "some-unique-id" , "objectValueField" : { "x" : 1 , "y" : 2 }, "username" : "wotham0" , "first_name" : "Waldemar" , "last_name" : "Otham" , "avatar" : "https://robohash.org/atquenihillaboriosam.bmp?size=32x32&set=set1" , "email" : "wotham0@skyrock.com" , "gender" : "Male" , "ip_address" : "113.75.186.33" , "last_visited" : "12/08/2019" }

Note: If a property value is not of type string, you'll have to use the getValue function on the column in order to extract the desired value.

Example:

Let's say the field's value for a cell is an object:

{ ... , fullName: {firstName: 'some-first-name', lastName: 'some-last-name'} } ,

Its getValue function for displaying the first and last name as a full name, would be:

getValue: ({value, column}) => value.firstName + ' ' + value.lastName

The returned value will be used for searching, sorting etc...

components

Type: object.

This prop gives you the ability to override the internal components with your own custom components.

All components are exported so you'll be able to import them from anywhere but you'll be responsible to supply them with their props:

component required props optional props Header tableManager --- Search tableManager value onChange ColumnVisibility tableManager columns onChange HeaderCell tableManager column HeaderSelectionCell tableManager column ref onChange checked disabled Cell tableManager value EditorCell tableManager value data column colIndex rowIndex onChange SelectionCell tableManager value disabled onChange PlaceHolderCell tableManager --- Loader tableManager --- NoResults tableManager --- DragHandle --- --- Footer tableManager --- Information tableManager totalCount pageSize pageCount selectedCount PageSize tableManager value onChange options Pagination tableManager page onChange

Example: Overriding the header component

const Header = ( {tableManager} ) => { const { searchApi, columnsVisibilityApi, columnsApi } = tableManager; const { searchText, setSearchText } = searchApi; const { toggleColumnVisibility } = columnsVisibilityApi; const { columns } = columnsApi; return ( <div style={{display: 'flex', flexDirection: 'column', padding: '10px 20px', background: '#fff', width: '100%'}}> <div> <label htmlFor="my-search" style={{fontWeight: 500, marginRight: 10}}> Search for: </label> <input name="my-search" type="search" value={searchText} onChange={e => setSearchText(e.target.value)} style={{width: 300}} /> </div> <div style={{display: 'flex', marginTop: 10}}> <span style={{ marginRight: 10, fontWeight: 500 }}>Columns:</span> { columns.map((column, idx) => ( <div key={idx} style={{flex: 1}}> <input id={`checkbox-${idx}`} type="checkbox" onChange={ e => toggleColumnVisibility(column.id) } checked={ column.visible !== false } /> <label htmlFor={`checkbox-${idx}`} style={{flex: 1, cursor: 'pointer'}}> {column.label} </label> </div> )) } </div> </div> ) } const MyAwesomeTable = props => { ... return ( <GridTable ... components={{ Header }} /> ) }

additionalProps

Type: object.

This prop gives you the ability to pass props to internal components/modules.

Example Passing props to the cell component:

additionalProps={{ cell : { ... }, ... }}

List of components/modules you can pass props to:

header

search

columnVisibility

headerCell

headerSelectionCell

cell

editorCell

selectionCell

placeHolderCell

footer

information

pageSize

pagination

rowVirtualizer

tableManager

This is the API object used by the internal components, you can use it to do anything that the API provides, outside of the component.

API Structure:

id: A unique identifier for each table component.

A unique identifier for each table component. isMounted: Is the table mounted.

Is the table mounted. isInitialized: Is the table initialized. Will be set to true once all components are initialized.

Is the table initialized. Will be set to true once all components are initialized. mode: 'sync' or 'async', derived from the supplied props.

'sync' or 'async', derived from the supplied props. isLoading: Is the table currently loading data.

Is the table currently loading data. config: All the params that defines the table's user-interface and its behavior.

All the params that defines the table's user-interface and its behavior. refs: ref objects for selected elements.

ref objects for selected elements. columnsApi: API of the columns.

API of the columns. columnsVisibilityApi: API of the columns visibility.

API of the columns visibility. searchApi: API of the search.

API of the search. sortApi: API of the sort.

API of the sort. rowsApi: API of the rows

API of the rows paginationApi: API of the pagination.

API of the pagination. rowSelectionApi: API of the rows selection.

API of the rows selection. rowEditApi: API of the row editing.

API of the row editing. rowVirtualizer: API of the rows virtualizer (See full documentation at react-virtual ).

API of the rows virtualizer (See full documentation at ). asyncApi: API of the async functionality.

config

name type description default value rowIdField string the name of the field in the row's data that should be used as the row identifier - must be unique 'id' minColumnResizeWidth number minimum width for all columns while resizing (doesn't apply to 'checkbox' column) 70 minSearchChars number the minimum characters to type before search will apply 2 isHeaderSticky boolean whether the table header cells will stick to the top when scrolling, or not true isPaginated boolean determine whether the pagination controls sholuld be shown in the footer and if the rows data should split into pages true enableColumnsReorder boolean whether to allow column drag & drop for repositioning true highlightSearch boolean whether to highlight the search term true showSearch boolean whether to show the search component in the header true showRowsInformation boolean whether to show the rows information component (located at the left side of the footer) true showColumnVisibilityManager boolean whether to display the columns visibility management button (located at the top right of the header) true pageSizes array of numbers page size options [20, 50, 100] requestDebounceTimeout number defines the amount of debouning time for triggering the onRowsRequest prop 300 isVirtualScroll boolean whether to render items in a virtual scroll to enhance performance (useful when you have lots of rows in a page) true tableHasSelection boolean wether the table has a checkbox column to control rows selection --- components object the components that are in use by the table (see full list of components) {Header, Search, ColumnVisibility, HeaderCell, HeaderSelectionCell, Cell, EditorCell, SelectionCell, PlaceHolderCell, Loader, NoResults, Footer, Information, PageSize, Pagination} additionalProps object additional props that are passed to the internal components (see full list of additionalProps) {} icons object the icons that are in use by the table { sortAscending, sortDescending, clearSelection, columnVisibility, search, loader } texts object the texts that are in use by the table { search, totalRows, rows, selected, rowsPerPage, page, of, prev, next, columnVisibility }

refs

name type description rgtRef object the ref object of the wrapper element tableRef object the ref object of the table container element

columnsApi

name type description usage columns array columns configuration --- visibleColumns array the columns that are visible --- setColumns function updates the columns setColumns(columns)

columnsVisibilityApi

name type description usage toggleColumnVisibility function toggles a column's visibility by its id toggleColumnVisibility(column.id)

searchApi

name type description usage searchText string text for search --- setSearchText function updates the search text setSearchText('hello') searchRows function filters rows based on the search text, using the search method defined on the columns searchRows(rows) valuePassesSearch function returns true if a value passes the search for a certain column valuePassesSearch('hello', column)

sortApi

name type description usage sort object the sort object holds colId for the id of the column that should be sorted or null when there is no sort, and isAsc that defines the sort direction --- setSort function updates the sort object setSort({colId: 5, isAsc: false}) sortRows function sorts rows based on the selected direction using the sort method defined on the column sortRows(rows) toggleSort function toggles a column's sort steps from ascending, to descending and to none toggleSort(column.id)

rowsApi

name type description usage rows array the rows --- setRows function updates the rows setRows(rows) totalRows number the total number of rows --- setTotalRows function updates the total number of rows setTotalRows(1000)

paginationApi

name type description usage page number the current page number --- setPage function updates the page number setPage(3) pageSize number the selected page size --- setPageSize function updates the page size setPageSize(20) pageRows array the rows in the current page --- totalPages number the total number of pages ---

rowSelectionApi

name type description usage selectedRowsIds array of ids the ids of all selected rows --- setSelectedRowsIds function updates the selected rows setSelectedRowsIds([1,3,5]) toggleRowSelection function toggles selection of a row by its id toggleRowSelection(row.id) getIsRowSelectable function determains whether a row can be selected getIsRowSelectable(row.id) selectAll.mode string the type of select all, possible modes are page which only handles selection of the page rows, or all which handles selection of all rows. If using an async flow, all mode will handle selection of all available rows, and page mode with a controlled batchSize , will handle selection of all available rows in the page --- selectAll.disabled boolean whether the select all button should be disabled because there are no selectable rows that match the selectAll.mode --- selectAll.checked boolean whether all the rows that match the selectAll.mode are selected --- selectAll.indeterminate boolean whether only some of the rows that match the selectAll.mode are selected --- selectAll.onChange function selects/unselects all rows that match the selectAll.mode selectAll.onChange() selectAll.ref ref a ref that can be added to the select all checkbox to enable auto setting of indeterminate state ---

rowEditApi

name type description usage editRow object the row's data that is currently being edited --- editRowId any the id of the row that is currently being edited --- getIsRowEditable function determains whether a row can be edited getIsRowEditable(row) setEditRow function updates the row's data of the currently edited row setEditRow(row) setEditRowId function updates the row id of the currently edited row, you can pass null to switch back from edit mode setEditRowId(row.id)

asyncApi

name type description usage / default value isLoading boolean whether a request for new rows is still pending --- mergeRowsAt function merges array s of rows at a certain index while filling "holes" with null s mergeRowsAt(rows, moreRows, atIndex) resetRows function drops the accumulated rows, which will trigger a new request resetRows() batchSize number defines the amount of rows that will be requested by onRowsRequest prop paginationApi.pageSize

How to...

react-grid-table supports 4 different data managing flows:

Use this flow if you have all the data locally.

Just pass all the data using the rows prop.

Required props:

name type description rows* array of objects rows data (details)

Example:

export const SyncedTable = () => { const rows = getRows(); const columns = getColumns(); return ( < GridTable columns = {columns} rows = {rows} /> ) }

Async (Uncontrolled):

Use this flow if you need to fetch your data asynchrony, and want react-grid-table to manage it internally.

All the data is supplied to the table via the onRowsRequest prop.

Required props:

name type description onRowsRequest* async function Should return a promise that resolves to {rows, totalRows}

Example:

export const AsyncUncontrolledTable = () => { const columns = getColumns(); const onRowsRequest = async (requestData, tableManager) => { const response = await fetch( `app/api/rows` , { method : 'post' , body : { from : requestData.from, to : requestData.to, searchText : requestData.searchText, sort : requestData.sort, }, }).then( response => response.json()).catch( console .warn); if (!response?.items) return ; return { rows : response.items, totalRows : response.totalItems }; } return ( < GridTable columns = {columns} onRowsRequest = {onRowsRequest} /> ) }

Async (Controlled):

Use this flow if you need to fetch your data asynchrony, and want react-grid-table to manage it internally, but still be able to use it in other places in the app.

All the data is supplied to the table via the onRowsRequest prop, but is controlled by a parent component via rows , onRowsChange , totalRows & onTotalRowsChange props.

Required props:

name type description onRowsRequest* async function Should return a promise that resolves to {rows, totalRows} rows* array of objects rows data (details) onRowsChange* function Should be used to set the current data totalRows* number Should contain the current data length onTotalRowsChange* function Should be used to set the current data length

Example:

export const AsyncControlledTable = () => { const columns = getColumns(); let [rows, setRows] = useState(); let [totalRows, setTotalRows] = useState(); const onRowsRequest = async (requestData, tableManager) => { const response = await fetch( `app/api/rows` , { method : 'post' , body : { from : requestData.from, to : requestData.to, searchText : requestData.searchText, sort : requestData.sort, }, }).then( response => response.json()).catch( console .warn); if (!response?.items) return ; return { rows : response.items, totalRows : response.totalItems }; } return ( < GridTable columns = {columns} onRowsRequest = {onRowsRequest} rows = {rows} onRowsChange = {setRows} totalRows = {totalRows} onTotalRowsChange = {setTotalRows} /> ) }

Async (Managed):

Use it if you need to fetch your data asynchrony, and manage it yourself (Useful when there are other places that should be able to fetch the same data).

All the data is supplied to the table via the rows prop, which should be updated using the onRowsRequest prop.

Note: react-grid-table will not necessarily ask for concurrent data, which means that "holes" in the data are possible. These "holes" needs to be filled with null/undefined items in order to ensure proper functionally.

To achieve this, you can use:

let mergedRows = tableManager.asyncApi.mergeRowsAt(rows, fetchedRows, at)

Required props:

name type description onRowsRequest* async function Should update the rows props according to the request rows* array of objects rows data (details) totalRows* number Should contain the current data length onRowsReset* function Should be used to reset the current data. Will be called when sort or searchText change

Example:

const controller = new AbortController(); export const AsyncManagedTable = () => { const columns = getColumns(); let rowsRef = useRef([]); let [totalRows, setTotalRows] = useState(); const onRowsRequest = async (requestData, tableManager) => { const response = await fetch( `app/api/rows` , { method : 'post' , body : { from : requestData.from, to : requestData.to, searchText : requestData.searchText, sort : requestData.sort, }, signal : controller.signal, }).then( response => response.json()).catch( console .warn); if (!response?.items) return ; rowsRef.current = tableManager.asyncApi.mergeRowsAt(rowsRef.current, response.items, requestData.from); setTotalRows(response.totalItems); } const onRowsReset = () => { rowsRef.current = []; setTotalRows(); controller.abort(); } return ( < GridTable columns = {columns} rows = {rowsRef.current} onRowsRequest = {onRowsRequest} onRowsReset = {onRowsReset} totalRows = {totalRows} requestDebounceTimeout = {500} /> ) }

Row editing can be done by rendering the edit button using the cellRenderer property in the column configuration, then when clicked, it will control the editRowId prop, then the table will render the editing components for columns that are defined as editable (true by default), and as was defined in the editorCellRenderer which by default will render a text input.

Example:

const [rowsData, setRows] = useState(MOCK_DATA); let columns = [ ..., { id : 'my-buttons-column' , width : 'max-content' , pinned : true , sortable : false , resizable : false , cellRenderer : ( { tableManager, value, data, column, colIndex, rowIndex } ) => ( < button style = {{marginLeft: 20 }} onClick = {e => tableManager.rowEditApi.setEditRowId(data.id)} >✎ </ button > ), editorCellRenderer : ( { tableManager, value, data, column, colIndex, rowIndex, onChange } ) => ( < div style = {{display: ' inline-flex '}}> < button style = {{marginLeft: 20 }} onClick = {e => tableManager.rowEditApi.setEditRowId(null)} >✖ </ button > < button style = {{marginLeft: 10 , marginRight: 20 }} onClick = {e => { let rowsClone = [...rowsData]; let updatedRowIndex = rowsClone.findIndex(r => r.id === data.id); rowsClone[updatedRowIndex] = data; setRowsData(rowsClone); tableManager.rowEditApi.setEditRowId(null); } }>✔ </ button > </ div > ) } ]; < GridTable columns = {columns} rows = {rowsData} // editRowId = {editRowId} // onEditRowIdChange = {setEditRowId} ... />

For columns that hold values other than string, you'll need to define the setValue function on the column so the updated value won't override the original value.

Example:

setValue: ( {value, data, setRow, column} ) => { let rowClone = { ...data }; rowClone[column.field].fieldToUpdate = value; setRow(rowClone); }

Styling

Styling is done by CSS classes that you can easily override. the table's components are mapped with pre-defined classes that should cover any situation, and you can add your own custom class per column in the columns configuration using the className property.

Component All available class selectors Wrapper rgt-wrapper Header rgt-header-container Search rgt-search-container rgt-search-label rgt-search-icon rgt-search-input rgt-search-highlight Columns Visibility Manager rgt-columns-manager-wrapper rgt-columns-manager-button rgt-columns-manager-button-active rgt-columns-manager-popover rgt-columns-manager-popover-open rgt-columns-manager-popover-row rgt-columns-manager-popover-title rgt-columns-manager-popover-body Table rgt-container rgt-container-overlay Header Cell rgt-cell-header rgt-cell-header-[column.field] rgt-cell-header-checkbox rgt-cell-header-virtual-col rgt-cell-header-sortable / rgt-cell-header-not-sortable rgt-cell-header-sticky rgt-cell-header-resizable / rgt-cell-header-not-resizable rgt-cell-header-searchable / rgt-cell-header-not-searchable rgt-cell-header-pinned rgt-cell-header-pinned-left / rgt-cell-header-pinned-right rgt-cell-header-inner-not-pinned-right [column.className] rgt-cell-header-inner rgt-cell-header-inner-checkbox rgt-resize-handle rgt-sort-icon rgt-sort-icon-ascending / rgt-sort-icon-descending rgt-column-sort-ghost Cell rgt-cell rgt-cell-[column.field] rgt-row-[rowNumber] rgt-row-odd / rgt-row-even rgt-row-hover rgt-row-selectable / rgt-row-not-selectable rgt-cell-inner rgt-cell-checkbox rgt-cell-virtual rgt-cell-pinned rgt-cell-pinned-left / rgt-cell-pinned-right rgt-cell-editor rgt-cell-editor-inner rgt-cell-editor-input rgt-row-selected rgt-placeholder-cell rgt-row-edit Footer rgt-footer rgt-footer-right-container Pagination rgt-footer-pagination rgt-footer-pagination-button rgt-footer-pagination-input-container rgt-footer-page-input Information rgt-footer-items-information rgt-footer-clear-selection-button PageSize rgt-footer-page-size rgt-footer-page-size-select (Utils) rgt-text-truncate rgt-clickable rgt-disabled rgt-disabled-button rgt-flex-child

License

© MIT