use-scroll-position
use-scroll-position is a React hook that returns the browser viewport X and Y scroll position. It is highly optimized and using the special technics to avoid unnecessary rerenders!
It uses the default react hooks rendering lifecycle, which allows you to fully control its behavior and prevent unnecessary renders.
Starting from v1.0.44 the project has moved to typescript.
Also, some bugs have been fixed, and thanks to our contributors we added an option to track the scroll position of specified element inside some custom container.
Just pass the
elementreference and the
boundingElement- (parent container) reference and track their corresponding position! (
boundingElementshould be scrollable with overflow hidden or whatever)
yarn add @n8tb1t/use-scroll-position
useScrollPosition(effect,deps, element, useWindow, wait)
|Arguments
|Description
effect
|Effect callback.
deps
|For effects to fire on selected dependencies change.
element
|Get scroll position for a specified element by reference.
useWindow
|Use
window.scroll instead of
document.body.getBoundingClientRect() to detect scroll position.
wait
|The
timeout in ms. Good for performance.
boundingElement
|Only works with
useWindow set to false, Just pass the
element reference and the
boundingElement - (parent container) reference and track their corresponding position,
boundingElement should be scrollable with overflow hidden or whatever
The
useScrollPositionreturns
prevPosand
currPos.
Log current scroll position
import { useScrollPosition } from '@n8tb1t/use-scroll-position'
useScrollPosition(({ prevPos, currPos }) => {
console.log(currPos.x)
console.log(currPos.y)
})
Change state based on scroll position - Inline CSS
import React, { useState } from 'react'
import { useScrollPosition } from '@n8tb1t/use-scroll-position'
const [headerStyle, setHeaderStyle] = useState({
transition: 'all 200ms ease-in'
})
useScrollPosition(
({ prevPos, currPos }) => {
const isVisible = currPos.y > prevPos.y
const shouldBeStyle = {
visibility: isVisible ? 'visible' : 'hidden',
transition: `all 200ms ${isVisible ? 'ease-in' : 'ease-out'}`,
transform: isVisible ? 'none' : 'translate(0, -100%)'
}
if (JSON.stringify(shouldBeStyle) === JSON.stringify(headerStyle)) return
setHeaderStyle(shouldBeStyle)
},
[headerStyle]
)
const Header = <header style={{ ...headerStyle }} />
Change state based on scroll position - Styled Components
import React, { useState } from 'react'
import { useScrollPosition } from '@n8tb1t/use-scroll-position'
const [hideOnScroll, setHideOnScroll] = useState(true)
useScrollPosition(({ prevPos, currPos }) => {
const isShow = currPos.y > prevPos.y
if (isShow !== hideOnScroll) setHideOnScroll(isShow)
}, [hideOnScroll])
Get scroll position for custom element
const [elementPosition, setElementPosition] = useState({ x: 20, y: 150 })
const elementRef = useRef()
// Element scroll position
useScrollPosition(
({ currPos }) => {
setElementPosition(currPos)
}, [], elementRef
)
use-scroll-position returns the scroll position of the browser window, using a modern, stable and performant implementation.
Most of the time scroll listeners do very expensive work, such as querying dom elements, reading height / width and so on.
use-scroll-position solves this by using
throttling technic to avoid too many reflows (the browser to recalculate everything).