use-scroll-position is a React hook that returns the browser viewport X and Y scroll position. It is highly optimized and using the special technics to avoid unnecessary rerenders!

It uses the default react hooks rendering lifecycle, which allows you to fully control its behavior and prevent unnecessary renders.

Starting from v1.0.44 the project has moved to typescript.

Also, some bugs have been fixed, and thanks to our contributors we added an option to track the scroll position of specified element inside some custom container.

Just pass the element reference and the boundingElement - (parent container) reference and track their corresponding position! ( boundingElement should be scrollable with overflow hidden or whatever)

Demo

Install

yarn add @ n8tb1t / use - scroll - position

Usage

useScrollPosition(effect,deps, element, useWindow, wait)

Arguments Description effect Effect callback. deps For effects to fire on selected dependencies change. element Get scroll position for a specified element by reference. useWindow Use window.scroll instead of document.body.getBoundingClientRect() to detect scroll position. wait The timeout in ms. Good for performance. boundingElement Only works with useWindow set to false, Just pass the element reference and the boundingElement - (parent container) reference and track their corresponding position, boundingElement should be scrollable with overflow hidden or whatever

The useScrollPosition returns prevPos and currPos .

Examples

Log current scroll position

import { useScrollPosition } from '@n8tb1t/use-scroll-position' useScrollPosition( ( { prevPos, currPos } ) => { console .log(currPos.x) console .log(currPos.y) })

Change state based on scroll position - Inline CSS

import React, { useState } from 'react' import { useScrollPosition } from '@n8tb1t/use-scroll-position' const [headerStyle, setHeaderStyle] = useState({ transition : 'all 200ms ease-in' }) useScrollPosition( ( { prevPos, currPos } ) => { const isVisible = currPos.y > prevPos.y const shouldBeStyle = { visibility : isVisible ? 'visible' : 'hidden' , transition : `all 200ms ${isVisible ? 'ease-in' : 'ease-out' } ` , transform : isVisible ? 'none' : 'translate(0, -100%)' } if ( JSON .stringify(shouldBeStyle) === JSON .stringify(headerStyle)) return setHeaderStyle(shouldBeStyle) }, [headerStyle] ) const Header = < header style = {{ ...headerStyle }} />

Change state based on scroll position - Styled Components

import React, { useState } from 'react' import { useScrollPosition } from '@n8tb1t/use-scroll-position' const [hideOnScroll, setHideOnScroll] = useState( true ) useScrollPosition( ( { prevPos, currPos } ) => { const isShow = currPos.y > prevPos.y if (isShow !== hideOnScroll) setHideOnScroll(isShow) }, [hideOnScroll])

Get scroll position for custom element

const [elementPosition, setElementPosition] = useState({ x : 20 , y : 150 }) const elementRef = useRef() useScrollPosition( ( { currPos } ) => { setElementPosition(currPos) }, [], elementRef )

Why to use

use-scroll-position returns the scroll position of the browser window, using a modern, stable and performant implementation.