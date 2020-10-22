openbase logo
@n8tb1t/use-scroll-position

by zach
2.0.3

Use scroll position ReactJS hook done right

Overview

Categories

Readme

use-scroll-position

Screenshot

use-scroll-position is a React hook that returns the browser viewport X and Y scroll position. It is highly optimized and using the special technics to avoid unnecessary rerenders!

It uses the default react hooks rendering lifecycle, which allows you to fully control its behavior and prevent unnecessary renders.

Important Update Notice

Starting from v1.0.44 the project has moved to typescript.

Also, some bugs have been fixed, and thanks to our contributors we added an option to track the scroll position of specified element inside some custom container.

Just pass the element reference and the boundingElement - (parent container) reference and track their corresponding position! (boundingElement should be scrollable with overflow hidden or whatever)

Demo

Edit use-scroll-position

Install

yarn add @n8tb1t/use-scroll-position

Usage

useScrollPosition(effect,deps, element, useWindow, wait)
ArgumentsDescription
effectEffect callback.
depsFor effects to fire on selected dependencies change.
elementGet scroll position for a specified element by reference.
useWindowUse window.scroll instead of document.body.getBoundingClientRect() to detect scroll position.
waitThe timeout in ms. Good for performance.
boundingElementOnly works with useWindow set to false, Just pass the element reference and the boundingElement - (parent container) reference and track their corresponding position, boundingElement should be scrollable with overflow hidden or whatever

The useScrollPosition returns prevPos and currPos.

Examples

Log current scroll position

import { useScrollPosition } from '@n8tb1t/use-scroll-position'

useScrollPosition(({ prevPos, currPos }) => {
  console.log(currPos.x)
  console.log(currPos.y)
})

Change state based on scroll position - Inline CSS

import React, { useState } from 'react'
import { useScrollPosition } from '@n8tb1t/use-scroll-position'

const [headerStyle, setHeaderStyle] = useState({
  transition: 'all 200ms ease-in'
})

useScrollPosition(
  ({ prevPos, currPos }) => {
    const isVisible = currPos.y > prevPos.y

    const shouldBeStyle = {
      visibility: isVisible ? 'visible' : 'hidden',
      transition: `all 200ms ${isVisible ? 'ease-in' : 'ease-out'}`,
      transform: isVisible ? 'none' : 'translate(0, -100%)'
    }

    if (JSON.stringify(shouldBeStyle) === JSON.stringify(headerStyle)) return

    setHeaderStyle(shouldBeStyle)
  },
  [headerStyle]
)

const Header = <header style={{ ...headerStyle }} />

Change state based on scroll position - Styled Components

import React, { useState } from 'react'
import { useScrollPosition } from '@n8tb1t/use-scroll-position'

const [hideOnScroll, setHideOnScroll] = useState(true)

useScrollPosition(({ prevPos, currPos }) => {
  const isShow = currPos.y > prevPos.y
  if (isShow !== hideOnScroll) setHideOnScroll(isShow)
}, [hideOnScroll])

Get scroll position for custom element

  const [elementPosition, setElementPosition] = useState({ x: 20, y: 150 })
  const elementRef = useRef()

    // Element scroll position
  useScrollPosition(
    ({ currPos }) => {
      setElementPosition(currPos)
    }, [], elementRef
  )

Why to use

use-scroll-position returns the scroll position of the browser window, using a modern, stable and performant implementation.

Most of the time scroll listeners do very expensive work, such as querying dom elements, reading height / width and so on. use-scroll-position solves this by using throttling technic to avoid too many reflows (the browser to recalculate everything).

