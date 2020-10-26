openbase logo
gsg

@n1ru4l/graphql-schema-generator-rest

by Laurin Quast
2.0.0

Generate your GraphQL schema from type definitions

Readme

Rest GraphQL Schema Generator

Commitizen friendly npm version CircleCI

This package provides the functionality of generating a GraphQL schema from type definitions annotated with @rest directives.

Install

yarn add @n1ru4l/graphql-schema-generator-rest

Usage

Check out the examples!

Creating a schema

import { generateRestSchema } from '@n1ru4l/graphql-schema-generator-rest'
import { graphql } from 'graphql'
import gql from 'graphql-tag'
import fetch from 'node-fetch'

const typeDefs = gql`
  type User {
    id: ID!
    login: String!
    friends: [User]!
      @rest(
        route: "/users/:userId/friends"
        provides: { userId: "id" } # map id from parent object to :userId route param
      )
  }

  type Query {
    user(id: ID!): User @rest(route: "/users/:id")
  }
`

const schema = generateRestSchema({
  typeDefs,
  fetcher: fetch,
})

const query = `
  query user {
    user(id: "2") {
      id
      login
      friends {
        id
        login
      }
    }
  }
`

graphql(schema, query)
  .then(console.log)
  .catch(console.log)

Available options for generateRestSchema:

typeDefsAST object for GraphQL type definitions generated by graphql-tag
fetcherWHATWG Fetch Compatible fetch implementation
queryMappersObject of queryMappers that manipulate the query params before a request is sent
requestMappersObject of requestMappers that manipulate the request body object before a request is sent
responseMappersObject of responseMappers that manipulate the response returned by a request

Type Definitions

type User {
  id: ID!
  login: String!
  friends: [User]!
    @rest(
      route: "/users/:userId/friends"
      provides: { userId: "id" } # map id from parent object to :userId route param
    )
}

type Query {
  user(id: ID!): User @rest(route: "/users/:id")
}

Available options for the rest directive:

routeThe route which is called
providesAn object that maps fields from the parent object to the scope of the directive
methodThe HTTP method that will be used (PUT, GET, POST, PATCH)
queryAn object that maps fields to the query params
queryMapperThe identifier of a a queryMapper that maniplates the query mappings
bodyAn object that maps fields to the request body
requestMapperThe identifier of a requestMapper that manipulates the request body
responseMapperThe identifier of a responseMapper that manipulates the response body returned by a request

Recipies

import { generateRestSchema } from '@n1ru4l/graphql-schema-generator-rest'
import { SchemaLink } from 'apollo-link-schema'
import { graphql, print } from 'graphql'
import gql from 'graphql-tag'
import fetch from 'node-fetch'

const typeDefs = gql`
  type User {
    id: ID!
    login: String!
    friends: [User]!
      @rest(
        route: "/users/:userId/friends"
        provides: { userId: "id" } # map id from parent object to :userId route param
      )
  }

  type Query {
    user(id: ID!): User @rest(route: "/users/:id")
  }
`

const schema = generateRestSchema({
  typeDefs,
  fetcher: fetch,
})

const link = new SchemaLink({ schema })

const query = gql`
  query user {
    user(id: "2") {
      id
      login
      friends {
        id
        login
      }
    }
  }
`

makePromise(execute(link, { operationName: `userProfile`, query }))
  .then(console.log)
  .catch(console.log)

apollo-server-express

import express from 'express'
import bodyParser from 'body-parser'
import { generateRestSchema } from '@n1ru4l/graphql-schema-generator-rest'
import { graphqlExpress, graphiqlExpress } from 'apollo-server-express'
import gql from 'graphql-tag'
import fetch from 'node-fetch'

const typeDefs = gql`
  type User {
    id: ID!
    login: String!
    friends: [User]!
      @rest(
        route: "/users/:userId/friends"
        provides: { userId: "id" } # map id from parent object to :userId route param
      )
  }

  type Query {
    user(id: ID!): User @rest(route: "/users/:id")
  }
`

const schema = generateRestSchema({
  typeDefs,
  fetcher: fetch,
})

const PORT = 3000

const app = express()

app.use('/graphql', bodyParser.json(), graphqlExpress({ schema }))
app.listen(PORT)

Tests

yarn test

Contribute

Checkout project

For contributions please fork this repository.

git clone https://github.com/<your-login>/graphql-schema-generator-rest.git
cd graphql-schema-generator-rest
yarn install

Commiting Changes

Please use yarn cm for commiting changes to git.

