Rest GraphQL Schema Generator

This package provides the functionality of generating a GraphQL schema from type definitions annotated with @rest directives.

Install

yarn add @n1ru4l/graphql-schema-generator-rest

Usage

Check out the examples!

Creating a schema

import { generateRestSchema } from '@n1ru4l/graphql-schema-generator-rest' import { graphql } from 'graphql' import gql from 'graphql-tag' import fetch from 'node-fetch' const typeDefs = gql ` type User { id: ID! login: String! friends: [User]! @rest( route: "/users/:userId/friends" provides: { userId: "id" } # map id from parent object to :userId route param ) } type Query { user(id: ID!): User @rest(route: "/users/:id") } ` const schema = generateRestSchema({ typeDefs, fetcher : fetch, }) const query = ` query user { user(id: "2") { id login friends { id login } } } ` graphql(schema, query) .then( console .log) .catch( console .log)

Available options for generateRestSchema :

typeDefs AST object for GraphQL type definitions generated by graphql-tag fetcher WHATWG Fetch Compatible fetch implementation queryMappers Object of queryMappers that manipulate the query params before a request is sent requestMappers Object of requestMappers that manipulate the request body object before a request is sent responseMappers Object of responseMappers that manipulate the response returned by a request

Type Definitions

type User { id: ID! login: String! friends: [User]! @rest( route: "/users/:userId/friends" provides: { userId: "id" } # map id from parent object to :userId route param ) } type Query { user(id: ID!): User @rest(route: "/users/:id") }

Available options for the rest directive:

route The route which is called provides An object that maps fields from the parent object to the scope of the directive method The HTTP method that will be used ( PUT , GET , POST , PATCH ) query An object that maps fields to the query params queryMapper The identifier of a a queryMapper that maniplates the query mappings body An object that maps fields to the request body requestMapper The identifier of a requestMapper that manipulates the request body responseMapper The identifier of a responseMapper that manipulates the response body returned by a request

Recipies

import { generateRestSchema } from '@n1ru4l/graphql-schema-generator-rest' import { SchemaLink } from 'apollo-link-schema' import { graphql, print } from 'graphql' import gql from 'graphql-tag' import fetch from 'node-fetch' const typeDefs = gql ` type User { id: ID! login: String! friends: [User]! @rest( route: "/users/:userId/friends" provides: { userId: "id" } # map id from parent object to :userId route param ) } type Query { user(id: ID!): User @rest(route: "/users/:id") } ` const schema = generateRestSchema({ typeDefs, fetcher : fetch, }) const link = new SchemaLink({ schema }) const query = gql ` query user { user(id: "2") { id login friends { id login } } } ` makePromise(execute(link, { operationName : `userProfile` , query })) .then( console .log) .catch( console .log)

import express from 'express' import bodyParser from 'body-parser' import { generateRestSchema } from '@n1ru4l/graphql-schema-generator-rest' import { graphqlExpress, graphiqlExpress } from 'apollo-server-express' import gql from 'graphql-tag' import fetch from 'node-fetch' const typeDefs = gql ` type User { id: ID! login: String! friends: [User]! @rest( route: "/users/:userId/friends" provides: { userId: "id" } # map id from parent object to :userId route param ) } type Query { user(id: ID!): User @rest(route: "/users/:id") } ` const schema = generateRestSchema({ typeDefs, fetcher : fetch, }) const PORT = 3000 const app = express() app.use( '/graphql' , bodyParser.json(), graphqlExpress({ schema })) app.listen(PORT)

Tests

yarn test

Contribute

Checkout project

For contributions please fork this repository.

git clone https://github.com/<your-login>/graphql-schema-generator-rest.git cd graphql-schema-generator-rest yarn install

Commiting Changes