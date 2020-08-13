openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@n1cc3/redux-zero

by redux-zero
5.1.0 (see all)

A lightweight state container based on Redux

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

50

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Problem fixed in redux-zero@5.1.1

Readme

redux zero logo

A lightweight state container based on Redux

Read the intro blog post

codacy build npm downloads license dependencies

Table of Contents

Installation

To install the stable version:

npm i redux-zero

This assumes that you’re using npm with a module bundler like webpack

How

ES2015+:

import createStore from "redux-zero";
import { Provider, connect } from "redux-zero/react";

TypeScript:

import * as createStore from "redux-zero";
import { Provider, connect } from "redux-zero/react";

CommonJS:

const createStore = require("redux-zero");
const { Provider, connect } = require("redux-zero/react");

UMD:

<!-- the store -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/redux-zero/dist/redux-zero.min.js"></script>

<!-- for react -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/redux-zero/react/index.min.js"></script>

<!-- for preact -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/redux-zero/preact/index.min.js"></script>

<!-- for vue -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/redux-zero/vue/index.min.js"></script>

<!-- for svelte -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/redux-zero/svelte/index.min.js"></script>

Example

Let's make an increment/decrement simple application with React:

First, create your store. This is where your application state will live:

/* store.js */
import createStore from "redux-zero";

const initialState = { count: 1 };
const store = createStore(initialState);

export default store;

Then, create your actions. This is where you change the state from your store:

/* actions.js */
const actions = store => ({
  increment: state => ({ count: state.count + 1 }),
  decrement: state => ({ count: state.count - 1 })
});

export default actions;

By the way, because the actions are bound to the store, they are just pure functions :)

Now create your component. With Redux Zero your component can focus 100% on the UI and just call the actions that will automatically update the state:

/* Counter.js */
import React from "react";
import { connect } from "redux-zero/react";

import actions from "./actions";

const mapToProps = ({ count }) => ({ count });

export default connect(
  mapToProps,
  actions
)(({ count, increment, decrement }) => (
  <div>
    <h1>{count}</h1>
    <div>
      <button onClick={decrement}>decrement</button>
      <button onClick={increment}>increment</button>
    </div>
  </div>
));

Last but not least, plug the whole thing in your index file:

/* index.js */
import React from "react";
import { render } from "react-dom";
import { Provider } from "redux-zero/react";

import store from "./store";

import Counter from "./Counter";

const App = () => (
  <Provider store={store}>
    <Counter />
  </Provider>
);

render(<App />, document.getElementById("root"));

Here's the full version: https://codesandbox.io/s/n5orzr5mxj

By the way, you can also reset the state of the store anytime by simply doing this:

import store from "./store";

store.reset();

More examples

Actions

There are three gotchas with Redux Zero's actions:

  • Passing arguments
  • Combining actions
  • Binding actions outside your application scope

Passing arguments

Here's how you can pass arguments to actions:

const Component = ({ count, incrementOf }) => (
  <h1 onClick={() => incrementOf(10)}>{count}</h1>
);

const mapToProps = ({ count }) => ({ count });

const actions = store => ({
  incrementOf: (state, value) => ({ count: state.count + value })
});

const ConnectedComponent = connect(
  mapToProps,
  actions
)(Component);

const App = () => (
  <Provider store={store}>
    <ConnectedComponent />
  </Provider>
);

Access props in actions

The initial component props are passed to the actions creator.

const Component = ({ count, increment }) => (
  <h1 onClick={() => increment()}>{count}</h1>
);

const mapToProps = ({ count }) => ({ count });

const actions = (store, ownProps) => ({
  increment: state => ({ count: state.count + ownProps.value })
});

const ConnectedComponent = connect(
  mapToProps,
  actions
)(Component);

const App = () => (
  <Provider store={store}>
    <ConnectedComponent value={10} />
  </Provider>
);

Combining actions

There's an utility function to combine actions on Redux Zero:

import { connect } from "redux-zero/react";
import { combineActions } from "redux-zero/utils";

import Component from "./Component";
import firstActions from "../../actions/firstActions";
import secondActions from "../../actions/secondActions";

export default connect(
  ({ params, moreParams }) => ({ params, moreParams }),
  combineActions(firstActions, secondActions)
)(Component);

Binding actions outside your application scope

If you need to bind the actions to an external listener outside the application scope, here's a simple way to do it:

On this example we listen to push notifications that sends data to our React Native app.

import firebase from "react-native-firebase";
import { bindActions } from "redux-zero/utils";
import store from "../store";
import actions from "../actions";

const messaging = firebase.messaging();
const boundActions = bindActions(actions, store);

messaging.onMessage(payload => {
  boundActions.saveMessage(payload);
});

Async

Async actions in Redux Zero are almost as simple as sync ones. Here's an example:

const mapActions = ({ setState }) => ({
  getTodos() {
    setState({ loading: true });

    return client
      .get("/todos")
      .then(payload => ({ payload, loading: false }))
      .catch(error => ({ error, loading: false }));
  }
});

They're still pure functions. You'll need to invoke setState if you have a loading status. But at the end, it's the same, just return whatever the updated state that you want.

And here's how easy it is to test this:

describe("todo actions", () => {
  let actions, store, listener, unsubscribe;
  beforeEach(() => {
    store = createStore();
    actions = getActions(store);
    listener = jest.fn();
    unsubscribe = store.subscribe(listener);
  });

  it("should fetch todos", () => {
    nock("http://someapi.com/")
      .get("/todos")
      .reply(200, { id: 1, title: "test stuff" });

    return actions.getTodos().then(() => {
      const [LOADING_STATE, SUCCESS_STATE] = listener.mock.calls.map(
        ([call]) => call
      );

      expect(LOADING_STATE.loading).toBe(true);
      expect(SUCCESS_STATE.payload).toEqual({ id: 1, title: "test stuff" });
      expect(SUCCESS_STATE.loading).toBe(false);
    });
  });
});

Middleware

The method signature for the middleware was inspired by redux. The main difference is that action is just a function:

/* store.js */
import createStore from "redux-zero";
import { applyMiddleware } from "redux-zero/middleware";

const logger = store => (next, args) => action => {
  console.log("current state", store.getState());
  console.log("action", action.name, ...args);
  return next(action);
};

const initialState = { count: 1 };
const middlewares = applyMiddleware(logger, anotherMiddleware);

const store = createStore(initialState, middlewares);

export default store;

DevTools

You can setup DevTools middleware in store.js to connect with Redux DevTools and inspect states in the store.

/* store.js */
import createStore from "redux-zero";
import { applyMiddleware } from "redux-zero/middleware";
import { connect } from "redux-zero/devtools";

const initialState = { count: 1 };
const middlewares = connect ? applyMiddleware(connect(initialState)) : [];
const store = createStore(initialState, middlewares);

export default store;

Also, these are unofficial tools, maintained by the community:

TypeScript

You can use the BoundActions type to write your React component props in a type safe way. Example:

import { BoundActions } from "redux-zero/types/Actions";

interface State {
  loading: boolean;
}

const actions = (store, ownProps) => ({
  setLoading: (state, loading: boolean) => ({ loading })
});

interface ComponentProps {
  value: string;
}

interface StoreProps {
  loading: boolean;
}

type Props = ComponentProps & StoreProps & BoundActions<State, typeof actions>

const Component = (props: Props) => (
  <h1 onClick={() => props.setLoading(!props.loading)}>{props.value}</h1>
);

const mapToProps = (state: State): StoreProps => ({ loading: state.loading });

const ConnectedComponent = connect<State, ComponentProps>(
  mapToProps,
  actions
)(Component);

const App = () => (
  <Provider store={store}>
    <ConnectedComponent value={10} />
  </Provider>
);

By doing this, TypeScript will know the available actions and their types available on the component's props. For example, you will get a compiler error if you call props.setLoding (that action doesn't exist), or if you call it with incorrect argument types, like props.setLoading(123).

Inspiration

Redux Zero was based on this gist by @developit

Roadmap

  • Make sure all bindings are working for latest versions of React, Vue, Preact and Svelte
  • Add time travel

Help is needed for both of these

Docs

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial