MySQL Connector/Node.js is a MySQL 8 driver for Node.js, officially supported and maintained by Oracle. It contains an implementation of the X DevAPI, an Application Programming Interface for working with the MySQL Document Store through CRUD-based, NoSQL operations.
For detailed information, please visit the official MySQL Connector/Node.js documentation.
Please refer to the README.txt and LICENSE files, available in this repository, for further details.
MySQL Connector/Node.js is free to use under the terms of the specified license and it runs on any Operating System that supports a Node.js 12.0.0 (or higher) runtime. Packages can and should be installed using the npm CLI.
Since releases do NOT follow Semantic Versioning rules, it is advised to install a specific version of the package (the latest preferably) or by using an additional standard lockfile such as
npm-shrinkwrap.json or
package-lock.json depending on the version of the npm CLI.
The recommended way for installing MySQL Connector/Node.js is by downloading and installing the package from the official npm registry. That can be done by running following command in the project root directory:
$ npm install @mysql/xdevapi --save --save-exact
Alternatively, MySQL Connector/Node.js tarballs are also available in the official download page. The package can be installed by running the following command in the project root directory:
$ npm install /path/to/mysql-connector-nodejs-<version>.tar.gz --save --save-exact
The GitHub repository contains the MySQL Connector/Node.js source code as per the latest release. No changes are published in the repository between releases.
There are a few ways to contribute to the Connector/Node.js code. Please refer to the contributing guidelines for additional information.
#connectors channel in MySQL Community Slack (Sign-up required when not using an Oracle account)
For more information about this and other MySQL products, please visit MySQL Contact & Questions.