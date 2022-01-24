🧱 Bricks

Bricks is an open source component library built by MyOnlineStore. It uses React, TypeScript (optional) and styled-components.

Some nice features:

Flexible theming

Fully tested

Fully typed

Testable via data-testid attributes

Changelogs

Try it out!

Storybook

Playground

Installation

Install Bricks using: npm install @myonlinestore/bricks .

Usage

Basic usage

All components are named exports. For instance:

import { Button } from '@myonlinestore/bricks' ; <Button title= "Click me!" variant= "primary" />

ThemeProvider

Bricks uses styled-components to make it flexible in theming. This requires your application to have a ThemeProvider somewhere up in the component tree. Bricks comes with our own MosTheme or you can create your own custom theme.

MosTheme

import { MosTheme } from '@myonlinestore/bricks' ; import YourApp from './App' ; <MosTheme> <YourApp /> < /MosTheme>

Custom Theme

import { CustomTheme, ThemeType } from '@myonlinestore/bricks' ; import YourApp from './App' ; const themeObject: ThemeType = { } <CustomTheme theme={themeObject}> <YourApp /> < /CustomTheme>

Icon sprite

To generate a new icon sprite:

Run yarn svg-sprite

Upload the output (found in `./svg-sprite/sprite-[hash].svg) to our CDN

Adjust the cache busting hash in IconProvider

Contributing

Feel free to help us develop Bricks! If you have a new feature suggestion please create an issue with the label RFC so we can discuss the desired solution. For more info please read our guidelines.

Development

Clone the repo

Run npm install

Run either npm run dev:components to start the dev-server running on localhost:9001 or run npm run build to build a dist to be used with npm link

Adding assets and using them in Components

Add an icon or illustration to the corresponding folder in the src folder.

folder. Run yarn build

Check the packages/assets/package.json file to find the new version number

file to find the new version number Update the bricks-assets version number in the packages/components/package.json file

Publishing

We use Lerna to publish packages. It is configured to version packages separately and uses the conventional commits to determine the next semantic version and generate release notes in the CHANGELOG.md inside the package. With every PR, the title must be a conventional commit message (there is a check in place). In short:

If it's a patch, use the type fix: ... .

. If it's a minor, use the type feat: ... .

. If there are breaking changes you still use feat: ... , but with a BREAKING CHANGE: ... in the footer. You can use multiple BREAKING CHANGE: ... lines per pull request.

, but with a in the footer. You can use multiple lines per pull request. If it's not a feature or bugfix you can use one of the other types: build: , chore: , ci: , docs: , style: , refactor: , perf: , test: .

, , , , , , , . You can scope fixes or features for clearer documentation, e.g. feat(Badge): ...

To publish a package simply run yarn release in the root and lerna will check for which packages to publish. For canary releases run yarn release --canary [major|minor|patch] .

License

GPL-3.0