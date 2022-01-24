Bricks is an open source component library built by MyOnlineStore. It uses React, TypeScript (optional) and styled-components.
Some nice features:
data-testid attributes
Install Bricks using:
npm install @myonlinestore/bricks.
All components are named exports. For instance:
import { Button } from '@myonlinestore/bricks';
<Button title="Click me!" variant="primary" />
Bricks uses styled-components to make it flexible in theming. This requires your application to have a ThemeProvider somewhere up in the component tree. Bricks comes with our own
MosTheme or you can create your own custom theme.
MosTheme
import { MosTheme } from '@myonlinestore/bricks';
import YourApp from './App';
<MosTheme>
<YourApp />
</MosTheme>
Custom Theme
import { CustomTheme, ThemeType } from '@myonlinestore/bricks';
import YourApp from './App';
const themeObject: ThemeType = {
// See ThemeType for all theme options
// Example: https://github.com/MyOnlineStore/bricks/blob/master/src/themes/MosTheme/MosTheme.theme.ts
}
<CustomTheme theme={themeObject}>
<YourApp />
</CustomTheme>
To generate a new icon sprite:
yarn svg-sprite
IconProvider
Feel free to help us develop Bricks! If you have a new feature suggestion please create an issue with the label
RFC so we can discuss the desired solution. For more info please read our
guidelines.
npm install
npm run dev:components to start the dev-server running on
localhost:9001 or run
npm run build to build a dist
to be used with
npm link
src folder.
yarn build
packages/assets/package.json file to find the new version number
packages/components/package.json file
We use Lerna to publish packages. It is configured to version packages separately and uses the conventional commits to determine the next semantic version and generate release notes in the CHANGELOG.md inside the package. With every PR, the title must be a conventional commit message (there is a check in place). In short:
fix: ....
feat: ....
feat: ..., but with a
BREAKING CHANGE: ... in the footer. You can use multiple
BREAKING CHANGE: ... lines per pull request.
build:,
chore:,
ci:,
docs:,
style:,
refactor:,
perf:,
test:.
feat(Badge): ...
To publish a package simply run
yarn release in the root and lerna will check for which packages to publish. For canary releases run
yarn release --canary [major|minor|patch].