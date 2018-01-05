React Native Orientation

Listen to device orientation changes in React Native applications and programmatically set preferred orientation on a per screen basis. Works on both Android and iOS.

Installing

npm install react- native -orientation --save

Linking Native Dependencies

Automatic Linking

react- native link react- native -orientation

Please note that you still need to manually configure a couple files even when using automatic linking. Please see the 'Configuration' section below. You will also need to restart your simulator before the package will work properly.

Manual Linking

iOS

Add node_modules/react-native-orientation/iOS/RCTOrientation.xcodeproj to your xcode project, usually under the Libraries group Add libRCTOrientation.a (from Products under RCTOrientation.xcodeproj ) to build target's Linked Frameworks and Libraries list Add $(SRCROOT)/node_modules/react-native-orientation/iOS/RCTOrientation/ to Project Name -> Build Settings -> Header Search Paths

Android

In android/setting.gradle ... include ':react-native-orientation' , ':app' project ( ':react-native-orientation' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-orientation/android' ) In android/app/build.gradle ... dependencies { ... compile project ( ':react-native-orientation' ) } Register module in MainApplication.java import com.github.yamill.orientation.OrientationPackage; public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication { ...... protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new OrientationPackage() <------- Add this ); } ...... }

Configuration

iOS

Add the following to your project's AppDelegate.m :

Android

Implement onConfigurationChanged method in MainActivity.java

import android.content.Intent; import android.content.res.Configuration; public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity { ...... public void onConfigurationChanged (Configuration newConfig) { super .onConfigurationChanged(newConfig); Intent intent = new Intent( "onConfigurationChanged" ); intent.putExtra( "newConfig" , newConfig); this .sendBroadcast(intent); } ...... }

Usage

To use the react-native-orientation package in your codebase, you should use the Orientation module:

import Orientation from 'react-native-orientation' ;

export default class AppScreen extends Component { componentWillMount() { const initial = Orientation.getInitialOrientation(); if (initial === 'PORTRAIT' ) { } else { } }, componentDidMount() { Orientation.lockToPortrait(); Orientation.addOrientationListener( this ._orientationDidChange); }, _orientationDidChange = ( orientation ) => { if (orientation === 'LANDSCAPE' ) { } else { } }, componentWillUnmount() { Orientation.getOrientation( ( err, orientation ) => { console .log( `Current Device Orientation: ${orientation} ` ); }); Orientation.removeOrientationListener( this ._orientationDidChange); } render() { return ( ) } }

Orientation Events

addOrientationListener( ( orientation ) => {});

orientation will return one of the following values:

LANDSCAPE

PORTRAIT

PORTRAITUPSIDEDOWN

UNKNOWN

removeOrientationListener( ( orientation ) => {});

addSpecificOrientationListener( ( specificOrientation ) => {});

specificOrientation will return one of the following values:

LANDSCAPE-LEFT

LANDSCAPE-RIGHT

PORTRAIT

PORTRAITUPSIDEDOWN

UNKNOWN

removeSpecificOrientationListener( ( specificOrientation ) => {});

API