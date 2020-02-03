react-loader provides your React.js component a simple mechanism for rendering a loading spinner (via spin.js) while data is loading, such as an asynchronous request to load data for a view.
Important Note: The 2.x tagged release is compatible with React 1.4 and higher. If you're working with an older version of React, please use the 1.x release.
react-loader is available through both Bower and npm via:
npm install react-loader
or:
bower install react-loader
Be sure to include the
--save option to add this as a dependency in your
application's
package.json or
bower.json file.
Wrap the Loader component around your loading content within your React
component's
render function.
/** @jsx React.DOM */
var Loader = require('react-loader');
var MyComponent = React.createClass({
getInitialState: function () {
return { loaded: false, profile: null };
},
componentDidMount: function () {
new Profile({ id: this.props.id }).fetch({
success: this.onSuccess,
error: this.onError
})
},
onSuccess: function (profile) {
this.setState({ profile: profile, loaded: true });
},
onError: function (err) {
// error handling goes here
},
render: function () {
return (
<Container>
<Header>My Profile</Header>
<Loader loaded={this.state.loaded}>
<Profile model={this.state.profile} />
</Loader>
</Container>
);
}
});
Options can be passed to the Loader component as properties. The Loader accepts
a
loaded boolean that specified whether the spinner or content should be
displayed, defaulting to
false. It also accepts a
component property to
specify the DOM node, defaulting to
"div". Additionally, all options
available to spin.js are available to this component in two ways.
<Loader loaded={false} lines={13} length={20} width={10} radius={30}
corners={1} rotate={0} direction={1} color="#000" speed={1}
trail={60} shadow={false} hwaccel={false} className="spinner"
zIndex={2e9} top="50%" left="50%" scale={1.00}
loadedClassName="loadedContent" />
options key:
var options = {
lines: 13,
length: 20,
width: 10,
radius: 30,
scale: 1.00,
corners: 1,
color: '#000',
opacity: 0.25,
rotate: 0,
direction: 1,
speed: 1,
trail: 60,
fps: 20,
zIndex: 2e9,
top: '50%',
left: '50%',
shadow: false,
hwaccel: false,
position: 'absolute'
};
<Loader loaded={false} options={options} className="spinner" />
The loader is rendered inside a DIV element (unless otherwise specified via the
component property mentioned earlier) with class "loader". A simple solution
for rendering the spinner on the center of your screen would be to use some CSS
like the following:
.loader {
position: fixed;
top: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: 0;
background: white;
z-index: 9999;
}
Once the content is loaded and the spinner is removed, the DOM node is given a
class of "loadedContent" (which is customizable by specifying the
loadedClassName property).
To view the demo open demo/index.html in any browser.
To contribute:
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
lib/react-loader.jsx file along with associated
tests under
test/spec/react-loader-test.js.
npm run build), and run tests (
npm test).
git commit -am 'Added some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)
react-loader is released under the MIT License.