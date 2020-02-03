openbase logo
@mwilliamson-healx/react-loader

by CognizantStudio
2.4.4

React component that displays a spinner via spin.js until your component is loaded

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6

GitHub Stars

528

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-loader CircleCI

react-loader provides your React.js component a simple mechanism for rendering a loading spinner (via spin.js) while data is loading, such as an asynchronous request to load data for a view.

Important Note: The 2.x tagged release is compatible with React 1.4 and higher. If you're working with an older version of React, please use the 1.x release.

Installation

react-loader is available through both Bower and npm via:

npm install react-loader

or:

bower install react-loader

Be sure to include the --save option to add this as a dependency in your application's package.json or bower.json file.

Usage

Wrap the Loader component around your loading content within your React component's render function.

/** @jsx React.DOM */
var Loader = require('react-loader');

var MyComponent = React.createClass({
  getInitialState: function () {
    return { loaded: false, profile: null };
  },

  componentDidMount: function () {
    new Profile({ id: this.props.id }).fetch({
      success: this.onSuccess,
      error: this.onError
    })
  },

  onSuccess: function (profile) {
    this.setState({ profile: profile, loaded: true });
  },

  onError: function (err) {
    // error handling goes here
  },

  render: function () {
    return (
      <Container>
        <Header>My Profile</Header>
            <Loader loaded={this.state.loaded}>
              <Profile model={this.state.profile} />
            </Loader>
      </Container>
    );
  }
});

Options

Options can be passed to the Loader component as properties. The Loader accepts a loaded boolean that specified whether the spinner or content should be displayed, defaulting to false. It also accepts a component property to specify the DOM node, defaulting to "div". Additionally, all options available to spin.js are available to this component in two ways.

  1. First, you can pass each option onto the loader as individual properties:
<Loader loaded={false} lines={13} length={20} width={10} radius={30}
    corners={1} rotate={0} direction={1} color="#000" speed={1}
    trail={60} shadow={false} hwaccel={false} className="spinner"
    zIndex={2e9} top="50%" left="50%" scale={1.00}
    loadedClassName="loadedContent" />
  1. Alternatively, you can use supply an object using the options key:
var options = {
    lines: 13,
    length: 20,
    width: 10,
    radius: 30,
    scale: 1.00,
    corners: 1,
    color: '#000',
    opacity: 0.25,
    rotate: 0,
    direction: 1,
    speed: 1,
    trail: 60,
    fps: 20,
    zIndex: 2e9,
    top: '50%',
    left: '50%',
    shadow: false,
    hwaccel: false,
    position: 'absolute'
};

<Loader loaded={false} options={options} className="spinner" />

Styling

The loader is rendered inside a DIV element (unless otherwise specified via the component property mentioned earlier) with class "loader". A simple solution for rendering the spinner on the center of your screen would be to use some CSS like the following:

.loader {
  position: fixed;
  top: 0;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  left: 0;
  background: white;
  z-index: 9999;
}

Once the content is loaded and the spinner is removed, the DOM node is given a class of "loadedContent" (which is customizable by specifying the loadedClassName property).

Demo

To view the demo open demo/index.html in any browser.

spinner demo

Examples

Contributing

To contribute:

  1. Fork it
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Add your changes to the lib/react-loader.jsx file along with associated tests under test/spec/react-loader-test.js.
  4. Build any JSX changes to JS (npm run build), and run tests (npm test).
  5. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Added some feature')
  6. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  7. Create new Pull Request

License

react-loader is released under the MIT License.

