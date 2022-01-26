UpChunk

UpChunk uploads chunks of files! It's a JavaScript module for handling large file uploads via chunking and making a put request for each chunk with the correct range request headers. Uploads can be paused and resumed, they're fault tolerant, and it should work just about anywhere.

UpChunk is designed to be used with Mux direct uploads, but should work with any server that supports resumable uploads in the same manner. This library will:

Split a file into chunks (in multiples of 256KB).

Make a PUT request for each chunk, specifying the correct Content-Length and Content-Range headers for each one.

request for each chunk, specifying the correct and headers for each one. Retry a chunk upload on failures.

Allow for pausing and resuming an upload.

Installation

NPM

npm install --save @ mux / upchunk

Yarn

yarn add @ mux / upchunk

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@mux/upchunk@2" > </ script >

Basic Usage

Getting an upload URL from Mux.

You'll need to have a route in your application that returns an upload URL from Mux. If you're using the Mux Node SDK, you might do something that looks like this.

const { Video } = new Mux(); module .exports = async (req, res) => { const upload = await Video.Uploads.create({ cors_origin : 'https://your-app.com' , new_asset_settings : { playback_policy : 'public' , }, }); res.end(upload.url); };

Then, in the browser

import * as UpChunk from '@mux/upchunk' ; const picker = document .getElementById( 'picker' ); picker.onchange = () => { const getUploadUrl = () => fetch( '/the-endpoint-above' ).then( res => res.ok ? res.text() : throw new Error ( 'Error getting an upload URL :(' ) ); const upload = UpChunk.createUpload({ endpoint : getUploadUrl, file : picker.files[ 0 ], chunkSize : 5120 , }); upload.on( 'error' , err => { console .error( '💥 🙀' , err.detail); }); upload.on( 'progress' , progress => { console .log( `So far we've uploaded ${progress.detail} % of this file.` ); }); upload.on( 'success' , () => { console .log( "Wrap it up, we're done here. 👋" ); }); };

API

Returns an instance of UpChunk and begins uploading the specified File .

options object parameters

endpoint type: string | function (required) URL to upload the file to. This can be either a string of the authenticated URL to upload to, or a function that returns a promise that resolves that URL string. The function will be passed the file as a parameter.

file type: File (required) The file you'd like to upload. For example, you might just want to use the file from an input with a type of "file".

headers type: Object An object with any headers you'd like included with the PUT request for each chunk.

chunkSize type: integer , default: 5120 The size in kb of the chunks to split the file into, with the exception of the final chunk which may be smaller. This parameter should be in multiples of 256.

maxFileSize type: integer The maximum size of the file in kb of the input file to be uploaded. The maximum size can technically be smaller than the chunk size, and in that case there would be exactly one chunk.

retries type: integer , default: 5 The number of times to retry any given chunk.

delayBeforeRetry type: integer , default: 1 The time in seconds to wait before attempting to upload a chunk again.

method type: "PUT" | "PATCH" | "POST" , default: PUT The HTTP method to use when uploading each chunk.

UpChunk Instance Methods

pause() Pauses an upload after the current in-flight chunk is finished uploading.

resume() Resumes an upload that was previously paused.

abort() The same behavior as pause() , but also aborts the in-flight XHR request.

UpChunk Instance Events

Events are fired with a CustomEvent object. The detail key is null if an interface isn't specified.

attempt { detail: { chunkNumber: Integer, chunkSize: Integer } } Fired immediately before a chunk upload is attempted. chunkNumber is the number of the current chunk being attempted, and chunkSize is the size (in bytes) of that chunk.

attemptFailure { detail: { message: String, chunkNumber: Integer, attemptsLeft: Integer } } Fired when an attempt to upload a chunk fails.

chunkSuccess { detail: { chunk: Integer, attempts: Integer, response: XhrResponse } } Fired when an indvidual chunk is successfully uploaded.

error { detail: { message: String, chunkNumber: Integer, attempts: Integer } } Fired when a chunk has reached the max number of retries or the response code is fatal and implies that retries should not be attempted.

offline Fired when the client has gone offline.

online Fired when the client has gone online.

progress { detail: [0..100] } Fired continuously with incremental upload progress. This returns the current percentage of the file that's been uploaded.

success Fired when the upload is finished successfully.

FAQ

How do I cancel an upload?

Our typical suggestion is to use pause() or abort() , and then clean up the UpChunk instance however you'd like. For example, you could do something like this:

upload.abort(); delete upload;

Credit

The original idea for this came from the awesome huge uploader project, which is what you need if you're looking to do multipart form data uploads. 👏

Also, @gabrielginter ported upchunk to Flutter.