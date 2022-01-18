Mux Node

Official Mux API wrapper for Node projects, supporting both Mux Data and Mux Video.

Mux Video is an API-first platform, powered by data and designed by video experts to make beautiful video possible for every development team.

Mux Data is a platform for monitoring your video streaming performance with just a few lines of code. Get in-depth quality of service analytics on web, mobile, and OTT devices.

This library is intended to provide Mux API convenience methods for applications written in server-side Javascript. Please note that this package uses Mux access tokens and secret keys and is intended to be used in server-side code only.

Not familiar with Mux? Check out https://mux.com/ for more information.

Documentation

See the Mux-Node docs

Installation

npm install @ mux / mux - node --save

or

yarn add @ mux / mux - node

Usage

To start, you will need a Mux access token and secret for your Mux environment. For more information on where to get an access token, visit the Mux Getting Started guide https://docs.mux.com/docs

Require the @mux/mux-node npm module and create a Mux instance. Your Mux instance will have Data and Video properties that will allow you to access the Mux Data and Video APIs.

const Mux = require ( '@mux/mux-node' ); const { Video, Data } = new Mux(accessToken, secret);

If a token ID and secret aren't included as parameters, the SDK will attempt to use the MUX_TOKEN_ID and MUX_TOKEN_SECRET environment variables.

const muxClient = new Mux();

As an example, you can create a Mux asset and playback ID by using the below functions on your Video instance.

const asset = await Video.Assets.create({ input : 'https://storage.googleapis.com/muxdemofiles/mux-video-intro.mp4' , });

const playbackId = await Video.Assets.createPlaybackId(asset.id, { policy : 'public' , });

Or, if you don't have the files online already, you can ingest one via the direct uploads API.

const request = require ( 'request' ); let upload = await Video.Uploads.create({ new_asset_settings : { playback_policy : 'public' }, }); await fs.createReadStream( '/path/to/your/file' ).pipe(request.put(upload.url)); let updatedUpload = await Video.Uploads.get(upload.id); let asset = await Video.Assets.get(updatedUpload[ 'asset_id' ]);

You can access the Mux Data API in the same way by using your Data instance. For example, you can list all of the values across every breakdown for the aggregate_startup_time metric by using the below function.

const breakdown = await Data.Metrics.breakdown( 'aggregate_startup_time' , { group_by : 'browser' , });

Usage Details

Every function will return a chainable Promise.

Video.Assets.create({ input : 'https://storage.googleapis.com/muxdemofiles/mux-video-intro.mp4' , }).then( asset => { });

Verifying Webhook Signatures

Verifying Webhook Signatures is optional. Learn more in our Webhook Security Guide

Mux.Webhooks.verifyHeader(rawBody, header, secret);

Note that when passing in the payload ( rawBody ) you want to pass in the raw un-parsed request body, not the parsed JSON. Here's an example if you are using express.

const Mux = require ( '@mux/mux-node' ); const { Webhooks } = Mux; const express = require ( 'express' ); const bodyParser = require ( 'body-parser' ); const webhookSecret = process.env.WEBHOOK_SECRET; const app = express(); app.post( '/webhooks' , bodyParser.raw({ type : 'application/json' }), async (req, res) => { try { const sig = req.headers[ 'mux-signature' ]; const isValidSignature = Webhooks.verifyHeader( req.body, sig, webhookSecret ); console .log( 'Success:' , isValidSignature); const jsonFormattedBody = JSON .parse(req.body); res.json({ received : true }); } catch (err) { return res.status( 400 ).send( `Webhook Error: ${err.message} ` ); } } ); app.listen( 3000 , () => { console .log( 'Example app listening on port 3000!' ); });

You can use any JWT-compatible library, but we've included some light helpers in the SDK to make it easier to get up and running.

const token = Mux.JWT.sign( 'some-playback-id' ); const thumbParams = { time : 14 , width : 100 }; const thumbToken = Mux.JWT.sign( 'some-playback-id' , { type : 'thumbnail' , params : thumbParams, }); const gifToken = Mux.JWT.sign( 'some-playback-id' , { type : 'gif' }); const storyboardToken = Mux.JWT.sign( 'some-playback-id' , { type : 'storyboard' , });

request and response events

The SDK returns the data key for every object, because in the Mux API that's always the thing you actually want to see. Sometimes, however, it's useful to see more details about the request being made or the full response object. You can listen for request and response events to get these raw objects.

muxClient.on( 'request' , req => { }); muxClient.on( 'response' , res => { });

See the Mux-Node docs for a list of all available functions.

Development

Run unit tests: yarn test or yarn test:unit

Run integration tests: yarn test:int - this will run integration tests with nock and NOCK_BACK_MODE set to record . This means that previously recorded API requests will be stubbed and any missing ones will be recorded.

You can also run integration tests with real requests by running yarn test:int:wild . Make sure you have MUX_TOKEN_ID and MUX_TOKEN_SECRET set as environment variables so your requests are authenticated. This is useful to run locally to verify that actual API requests work as expected. When running the whole suite locally you might run into Mux API rate limits so keep that in mind.

Pro Tip Use mocha -g option to run only a specific test or group of tests. For example: yarn test -g 'creates a new Assets' .

To generate the ESDocs, run:

yarn esdoc open ./docs/ index .html

Contributing

Find a bug or want to add a useful feature? That'd be amazing! If you'd like to submit a pull request to the project with changes, please do something along these lines:

Fork the project wherever you'd like Create a meaningful branch name that relates to your contribution. Consider including an issue number if available. git co -b add-node-lts-support Make any changes you'd like in your forked branch. Add any relevant tests for your changes Open the pull request! 🎉