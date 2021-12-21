This package is the community edition of the data grid component. It's part of MUI X, an open core extension of MUI, with advanced components.

Installation

Install the package in your project directory with:

// with npm npm install @mui/x-data-grid // with yarn yarn add @mui/x-data-grid

This component has three peer dependencies that you will need to install as well.

"peerDependencies" : { "@mui/material" : "^5.0.0" , "react" : "^17.0.0" },

Documentation

The documentation