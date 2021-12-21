This package is the community edition of the data grid component. It's part of MUI X, an open core extension of MUI, with advanced components.
Install the package in your project directory with:
// with npm
npm install @mui/x-data-grid
// with yarn
yarn add @mui/x-data-grid
This component has three peer dependencies that you will need to install as well.
"peerDependencies": {
"@mui/material": "^5.0.0",
"react": "^17.0.0"
},
I would have like to use this as my go-to Data-Grid library but the fact that it provides just the basic features like sorting, filtering, pagination, etc. for free. Many other features like column reordering and resizing are in the PRO version which is quite expensive. Also, features like column pinning, column grouping, etc. are still under development.
great functionality: you can get almost everything one can expect from a grid component by default. I used to manage a fairly simple set of data with 3 columns. The drawback is that as I required some features that would otherwise be available by default only for the pro (paid) version, I had to develop some functionality myself (which was somewhat time consuming). The documentation is amazing, with code snippets examples and interact-able content.