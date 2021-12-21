openbase logo
MUI Team
5.2.0

The community edition of the data grid component (MUI X).

Overview

Reviews

feliscatus4995
ASG09

Readme

This package is the community edition of the data grid component. It's part of MUI X, an open core extension of MUI, with advanced components.

Installation

Install the package in your project directory with:

// with npm
npm install @mui/x-data-grid

// with yarn
yarn add @mui/x-data-grid

This component has three peer dependencies that you will need to install as well.

"peerDependencies": {
  "@mui/material": "^5.0.0",
  "react": "^17.0.0"
},

Documentation

Prarthana Pande
2 months ago
2 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant

I would have like to use this as my go-to Data-Grid library but the fact that it provides just the basic features like sorting, filtering, pagination, etc. for free. Many other features like column reordering and resizing are in the PRO version which is quite expensive. Also, features like column pinning, column grouping, etc. are still under development.

lepusarcticus
Andre de Senne
1 month ago
1 month ago

great functionality: you can get almost everything one can expect from a grid component by default. I used to manage a fairly simple set of data with 3 columns. The drawback is that as I required some features that would otherwise be available by default only for the pro (paid) version, I had to develop some functionality myself (which was somewhat time consuming). The documentation is amazing, with code snippets examples and interact-able content.

