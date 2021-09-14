Imagine a place with millions of real-world, ready-to-use, and themable components that you can install to your project. I believe that it will boost many projects that want to prove their ideas or even improve complex monolith project to move faster.
Note: This project is my personal hobby and not maintained by MUI.
Material-UI has changed their branding to MUI. If you are curious about it, checkout the details (It's gonna be huge in the near future).
@mui-treasury/layout
Summary Highlight
@mui-treasury/components, @mui-treasury/styles
These packages does not work with MUI v5 anymore due to package names change. I plan to split them into isolated packages (in-progress).
@mui-treasury/mockup
1.2.4
@mui-treasury/utils
0.4.1
I am very excited about this project because I know that there is a lot of developers who are struggling at building ui and waiting for something like this to come true. It will take a lot of time for me alone to reach thousand components. So if you want to do something great and fun, please read our contribution section
To help me keep this project alive! every dollar matters.
I am profoundly appreciate any contribution you submit, thanks.
This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.
