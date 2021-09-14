openbase logo
@mui-treasury/mockup

by Siriwat K
1.2.12 (see all)

A collection of ready-to-use components based on Material-UI

Popularity

Downloads/wk

345

GitHub Stars

1.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Gatsby

MUI Treasury PRs Welcome lerna

All Contributors

Imagine a place with millions of real-world, ready-to-use, and themable components that you can install to your project. I believe that it will boost many projects that want to prove their ideas or even improve complex monolith project to move faster.

Note: This project is my personal hobby and not maintained by MUI.

Material-UI v5 MUI v5

Material-UI has changed their branding to MUI. If you are curious about it, checkout the details (It's gonna be huge in the near future).

@mui-treasury/layout

Summary Highlight

  • smaller bundle size (-30%)
  • faster
  • single sidebar (no duplicate for all variants)

@mui-treasury/components, @mui-treasury/styles

These packages does not work with MUI v5 anymore due to package names change. I plan to split them into isolated packages (in-progress).

Material-UI v4

Latest Version

Curious? checkout Website

I am very excited about this project because I know that there is a lot of developers who are struggling at building ui and waiting for something like this to come true. It will take a lot of time for me alone to reach thousand components. So if you want to do something great and fun, please read our contribution section

Roadmap

Q3/2020

  • More components & styles for using with @mui-treasury/layout
    • Header
    • Sidebar
    • Footer

Q2/2020

  • Reach 300 components + styles
  • Introducing application demo (example of real-world app that combine existing components in mui-treasury)
  • Release Layout v4

Q1/2020

  • Reach 200 components

Donation

To help me keep this project alive! every dollar matters.

Contribution

I am profoundly appreciate any contribution you submit, thanks.

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Siriwat Kunaporn
🎨 💻 🐛 📖 💡 🤔 📆 🚧 🚇 👀 ⚠️
Kunanan
🔧
renamoo
📖 💻
Punn Siriphanthong
💻
_borBier
💻
Thongrapee Panyapatiphan
💻
Kijpokin
💻

Davide D'Antonio
💻
Aaron Hayes
💻
tokdaniel
🐛
Alejandro Venegas
💻
Bartosz Podgruszecki
🚧
Paddy
📖 🚧 💻
Alexandre Teyar
️️️️♿️

Max Wassiljew
💻
tsutomu
💻
David Granado
🚧
Marek
💻
Matthew Lancellotti
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

