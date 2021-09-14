MUI Treasury

Imagine a place with millions of real-world, ready-to-use, and themable components that you can install to your project. I believe that it will boost many projects that want to prove their ideas or even improve complex monolith project to move faster.

Note: This project is my personal hobby and not maintained by MUI.

Material-UI v5 MUI v5

Material-UI has changed their branding to MUI. If you are curious about it, checkout the details (It's gonna be huge in the near future).

Summary Highlight

smaller bundle size (-30%)

faster

single sidebar (no duplicate for all variants)

These packages does not work with MUI v5 anymore due to package names change. I plan to split them into isolated packages (in-progress).

Material-UI v4

Latest Version

I am very excited about this project because I know that there is a lot of developers who are struggling at building ui and waiting for something like this to come true. It will take a lot of time for me alone to reach thousand components. So if you want to do something great and fun, please read our contribution section

Roadmap

More components & styles for using with @mui-treasury/layout Header Sidebar Footer



Reach 300 components + styles

Reach 300 components + styles Introducing application demo (example of real-world app that combine existing components in mui-treasury)

Introducing application demo (example of real-world app that combine existing components in mui-treasury) Release Layout v4

Reach 200 components

Donation

To help me keep this project alive! every dollar matters.

Contribution

I am profoundly appreciate any contribution you submit, thanks.

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!