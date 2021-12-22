Telegram API JS (MTProto) client library for Node.js and browser

Actual. 133 layer in the API scheme

133 layer in the API scheme Fast. For the Node.js, it uses the TCP and crypto module. For the browser, it uses WebSocket and window.crypto

For the Node.js, it uses the TCP and crypto module. For the browser, it uses WebSocket and window.crypto Easy. Cryptography is hidden. Work with the API at a high level

Cryptography is hidden. Work with the API at a high level Smart. Automatically sync authorization on all DCs

Automatically sync authorization on all DCs 2FA. Use the library's built-in function to calculate 2FA parameters

Use the library's built-in function to calculate 2FA parameters Secure. Complies with Telegram security guidelines

Documentation

You can find the documentation on mtproto-core.js.org/docs website

License

GPLv3