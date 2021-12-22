@mtproto/core
Telegram API JS (MTProto) client library for Node.js and browser
- Actual. 133 layer in the API scheme
- Fast. For the Node.js, it uses the TCP and crypto module. For the browser, it uses WebSocket and window.crypto
- Easy. Cryptography is hidden. Work with the API at a high level
- Smart. Automatically sync authorization on all DCs
- 2FA. Use the library's built-in function to calculate 2FA parameters
- Secure. Complies with Telegram security guidelines
Documentation
You can find the documentation on mtproto-core.js.org/docs website
License
GPLv3