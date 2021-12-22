openbase logo
@mtproto/core

by Ali Gasymov
6.1.0 (see all)

Telegram API JS (MTProto) client library for Node.js and browser

Overview

Popularity

Popularity

Downloads/wk

393

GitHub Stars

393

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

8

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

@mtproto/core

NPM GitHub Actions Downloads Telegram channel

Telegram API JS (MTProto) client library for Node.js and browser

  • Actual. 133 layer in the API scheme
  • Fast. For the Node.js, it uses the TCP and crypto module. For the browser, it uses WebSocket and window.crypto
  • Easy. Cryptography is hidden. Work with the API at a high level
  • Smart. Automatically sync authorization on all DCs
  • 2FA. Use the library's built-in function to calculate 2FA parameters
  • Secure. Complies with Telegram security guidelines

Documentation

You can find the documentation on mtproto-core.js.org/docs website

License

GPLv3

