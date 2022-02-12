A simple and customizable React notifications system
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Opera
|IE10, IE11, Edge
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
Check out the demo.
npm install reapop --save
1 - Add the notifications reducer to your Redux store.
import {combineReducers, createStore} from 'redux'
import {reducer as notificationsReducer} from 'reapop'
const rootReducer = combineReducers({
notifications: notificationsReducer(),
... your other reducers
})
const store = createStore(rootReducer)
2 - Add the
NotificationsSystem component to your app. Place this component at the root of your application to avoid position conflicts.
import React from 'react'
import {useDispatch, useSelector} from 'react-redux'
import NotificationsSystem, {atalhoTheme, dismissNotification} from 'reapop'
const ATopLevelComponent = () => {
const dispatch = useDispatch();
// 1. Retrieve the notifications to display.
const notifications = useSelector((state) => state.notifications)
return (
<div>
<NotificationsSystem
// 2. Pass the notifications you want Reapop to display.
notifications={notifications}
// 3. Pass the function used to dismiss a notification.
dismissNotification={(id) => dispatch(dismissNotification(id))}
// 4. Pass a builtIn theme or a custom theme.
theme={atalhoTheme}
/>
</div>
)
}
3 - Set default notifications attributes
import {setUpNotifications} from 'reapop'
// run this function when your application starts before creating any notifications
setUpNotifications({
defaultProps: {
position: 'top-right',
dismissible: true
}
})
4 - Upsert or dismiss notification from any React components.
import React from 'react'
import {useDispatch} from 'react-redux'
// 1. Retrieve the action to create/update a notification, or any other actions.
import {notify} from 'reapop'
const AComponent = () => {
// 2. Retrieve the function to dispatch an action.
const dispatch = useDispatch()
useEffect(() => {
// 3. Create a notification.
dispatch(notify('Welcome to the documentation', 'info'))
}, [])
return (
...
)
}
5 - Upsert or dismiss notification from Redux actions.
// 1. Retrieve the action to create/update a notification.
import {notify} from 'reapop'
const sendResetPasswordLink = () => (dispatch) => {
axios.post('https://api.example.com/users/ask-reset-password')
// 2. Create a notification.
.then((resp) => dispatch(notify(resp.data.detail, 'success'))
.catch((resp) => dispatch(notify(resp.data.detail, 'error'))
}
}
1 - Add the
NotificationsProvider at the root of your application.
It is important that this component wraps all the components
where you want to access the notifications and the actions to manipule notifications.
import React from 'react'
import {NotificationsProvider} from 'reapop'
const ARootComponent = () => {
return (
<NotificationsProvider>
// ... components
</NotificationsProvider>
)
}
2 - Add the
NotificationsSystem component to your app. Place this component at the root of your application to avoid position conflicts.
import React from 'react'
import NotificationsSystem, {atalhoTheme, useNotifications} from 'reapop'
const ATopLevelComponent = () => {
// 1. Retrieve the notifications to display, and the function used to dismiss a notification.
const {notifications, dismissNotification} = useNotifications()
return (
<div>
<NotificationsSystem
// 2. Pass the notifications you want Reapop to display.
notifications={notifications}
// 3. Pass the function used to dismiss a notification.
dismissNotification={(id) => dismissNotification(id)}
// 4. Pass a builtIn theme or a custom theme.
theme={atalhoTheme}
/>
</div>
)
}
3 - Set default notifications attributes
import {setUpNotifications} from 'reapop'
// run this function when your application starts before creating any notifications
setUpNotifications({
defaultProps: {
position: 'top-right',
dismissible: true
}
})
4 - Upsert or dismiss notification from any React components.
import React from 'react'
import {useNotifications} from 'reapop'
const AComponent = () => {
// 1. Retrieve the action to create/update a notification.
const {notify} = useNotifications()
useEffect(() => {
// 2. Create a notification.
notify('Welcome to the documentation', 'info')
}, [])
return (
...
)
}
Read the documentation to learn more and see what you can with it.
Reapop is under MIT License