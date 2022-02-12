Reapop

A simple and customizable React notifications system

Summary

Compatibility

Supported browsers



IE / Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

Opera IE10, IE11, Edge last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions

Demo

Check out the demo.

Installation

npm install reapop --save

Integration & usage

With React and Redux

1 - Add the notifications reducer to your Redux store.

import {combineReducers, createStore} from 'redux' import {reducer as notificationsReducer} from 'reapop' const rootReducer = combineReducers({ notifications : notificationsReducer(), ... your other reducers }) const store = createStore(rootReducer)

2 - Add the NotificationsSystem component to your app. Place this component at the root of your application to avoid position conflicts.

import React from 'react' import {useDispatch, useSelector} from 'react-redux' import NotificationsSystem, {atalhoTheme, dismissNotification} from 'reapop' const ATopLevelComponent = () => { const dispatch = useDispatch(); const notifications = useSelector( ( state ) => state.notifications) return ( < div > < NotificationsSystem // 2. Pass the notifications you want Reapop to display. notifications = {notifications} // 3. Pass the function used to dismiss a notification. dismissNotification = {(id) => dispatch(dismissNotification(id))} // 4. Pass a builtIn theme or a custom theme. theme={atalhoTheme} /> </ div > ) }

3 - Set default notifications attributes

import {setUpNotifications} from 'reapop' setUpNotifications({ defaultProps : { position : 'top-right' , dismissible : true } })

4 - Upsert or dismiss notification from any React components.

import React from 'react' import {useDispatch} from 'react-redux' import {notify} from 'reapop' const AComponent = () => { const dispatch = useDispatch() useEffect( () => { dispatch(notify( 'Welcome to the documentation' , 'info' )) }, []) return ( ... ) }

5 - Upsert or dismiss notification from Redux actions.

import {notify} from 'reapop' const sendResetPasswordLink = () => ( dispatch ) => { axios.post( 'https://api.example.com/users/ask-reset-password' ) .then( ( resp ) => dispatch(notify(resp.data.detail, 'success' )) .catch( ( resp ) => dispatch(notify(resp.data.detail, 'error' )) } }

With React alone (react >= 16.8.0)

1 - Add the NotificationsProvider at the root of your application. It is important that this component wraps all the components where you want to access the notifications and the actions to manipule notifications.

import React from 'react' import {NotificationsProvider} from 'reapop' const ARootComponent = () => { return ( < NotificationsProvider > // ... components </ NotificationsProvider > ) }

2 - Add the NotificationsSystem component to your app. Place this component at the root of your application to avoid position conflicts.

import React from 'react' import NotificationsSystem, {atalhoTheme, useNotifications} from 'reapop' const ATopLevelComponent = () => { const {notifications, dismissNotification} = useNotifications() return ( < div > < NotificationsSystem // 2. Pass the notifications you want Reapop to display. notifications = {notifications} // 3. Pass the function used to dismiss a notification. dismissNotification = {(id) => dismissNotification(id)} // 4. Pass a builtIn theme or a custom theme. theme={atalhoTheme} /> </ div > ) }

3 - Set default notifications attributes

import {setUpNotifications} from 'reapop' setUpNotifications({ defaultProps : { position : 'top-right' , dismissible : true } })

4 - Upsert or dismiss notification from any React components.

import React from 'react' import {useNotifications} from 'reapop' const AComponent = () => { const {notify} = useNotifications() useEffect( () => { notify( 'Welcome to the documentation' , 'info' ) }, []) return ( ... ) }

Documentation

Read the documentation to learn more and see what you can with it.

License

Reapop is under MIT License